Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Pictures: Aberdeenshire mansion house hits the market for £2.5m

Pittrichie, near Oldmeldrum, was originally built in 1818.

By Ena Saracevic
The mansion has four floors. Image: Savills.
An impressive Aberdeenshire mansion house in stunning grounds is on the market for offers over £2.5 million.

Pittrichie, near Oldmeldrum, is a substantial four-floor home that offers four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The property is understood to have originally been built around 1818, but the current owners transformed it in 2016 to create the “outstanding home it is today”.

A look inside Pittrichie Mansion House

Entering the home, guests are welcomed with a spacious entrance vestibule and staircase.

At the lower level, in the heart of the home, is the stunning dining kitchen.

The staircase. Image: Savills.

The central island incorporates storage units and an overhang breakfast bar.

For everyday domestic tasks there is a utility room.

And the elegant drawing room and formal dining room boast tiled fireplaces.

The kitchen and diner. Image: Savills.
The dining room. Image: Savills.

There are a total of four luxurious bathrooms along with the four double bedrooms.

Two of these bedrooms include en suite bathrooms.

On the lower ground floor, there is a spacious family room.

The family room. Image: Savills.
The lounge. Image: Savills.

At the rear of the house there is a range of linked buildings set around a cobbled courtyard.

Modern courtyard outbuildings

These buildings were constructed in 2016 and were designed to resemble a traditional stone-built steading.

The courtyard. Image: Savills.

The ground floor is currently sub-divided with a workshop, triple garage, bar, garden store and wine cellar.

The first floor includes a games room, gym and home office.

An aerial view of the home. Image: Savills.

The mansion house also comes with around six acres of land.

Two specially created ponds, edged with stone slabs, provide “charming focal points”.

Pittrichie Mansion House is being listed with Savills for offers over £2,500,000. 

