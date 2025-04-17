Popular family-run hotel near Balmoral Castle on sale for only £440k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Popular family-run hotel near Balmoral Castle on sale for only £440k

The Alexandra Hotel is located in Ballater in the heart of Royal Deeside.

By Ross Hempseed
The Alexandra Hotel in Ballater.
The Alexandra Hotel in Ballater has been praised for its friendliness and is a favourite of real ale aficionados. Image: CCL Property.

A family-run hotel in the heart of Royal Deeside has been put up for sale and could be yours for only £440,000.

The Alexandra Hotel is located on Bridge Square, close to Ballater village centre.

It’s one of the most popular tourist destinations in the north-east due to its storied history, links to the Royal Family and its proximity to Balmoral Castle.

The village enjoys high numbers of tourists during the peak season and exudes the charm of a traditional Scottish village.

The public bar. Image: CCL Property.

The family-run hotel has a public bar which has long proven popular with both locals and tourists.

Stocked with the finest local whiskies from Speyside, it has been recommended several times by CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale.

The dining room. Image: CCL Property.

On entry into the hotel, the bar is to the left and the 35-cover dining room to the right.

It is served by a commercial kitchen at the rear and offers hearty meals and Scottish classics such as steak pie and fish and chips to hungry guests.

Alexandra Hotel in Ballater for sale

Behind the bar are the toilets, while the staff areas include a laundry room, cellar and storage rooms.

The commercial kitchen. Image: CCL Property.

Heading upstairs, there are five bedrooms on the first floor – all en-suite and suitable for paying guests.

On the second floor, there is separate owner’s accommodation, with a lounge, kitchen and three en-suite bedrooms.

One of the bedrooms. Image: CCL Property.

Outside, there is a sectioned-off beer garden with privacy fencing and umbrellas.

The Alexandra Hotel is well placed as a starting point for outdoor enthusiasts exploring the nearby Cairngorms National Park.

The beer garden. Image: CCL Property.

Lecht Ski Centre is 15 miles to the north, Deeside Activity Park is 15 miles to the west and Balmoral Castle is eight miles to the east.

The hotel maintains good ratings, with a 4.4 rating based on 223 reviews on Google, and an 8.8 rating from 409 reviews on Booking.com.

Guests have commented that the hotel is clean, comfortable and one of the friendliest they’ve ever stayed in.

The Alexandra Hotel is listed with CCL Property for £440,000.

