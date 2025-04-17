Popular family-run hotel near Balmoral Castle on sale for only £440k

A family-run hotel in the heart of Royal Deeside has been put up for sale and could be yours for only £440,000.

The Alexandra Hotel is located on Bridge Square, close to Ballater village centre.

It’s one of the most popular tourist destinations in the north-east due to its storied history, links to the Royal Family and its proximity to Balmoral Castle.

The village enjoys high numbers of tourists during the peak season and exudes the charm of a traditional Scottish village.

The family-run hotel has a public bar which has long proven popular with both locals and tourists.

Stocked with the finest local whiskies from Speyside, it has been recommended several times by CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale.

On entry into the hotel, the bar is to the left and the 35-cover dining room to the right.

It is served by a commercial kitchen at the rear and offers hearty meals and Scottish classics such as steak pie and fish and chips to hungry guests.

Behind the bar are the toilets, while the staff areas include a laundry room, cellar and storage rooms.

Heading upstairs, there are five bedrooms on the first floor – all en-suite and suitable for paying guests.

On the second floor, there is separate owner’s accommodation, with a lounge, kitchen and three en-suite bedrooms.

Outside, there is a sectioned-off beer garden with privacy fencing and umbrellas.

The Alexandra Hotel is well placed as a starting point for outdoor enthusiasts exploring the nearby Cairngorms National Park.

Lecht Ski Centre is 15 miles to the north, Deeside Activity Park is 15 miles to the west and Balmoral Castle is eight miles to the east.

The hotel maintains good ratings, with a 4.4 rating based on 223 reviews on Google, and an 8.8 rating from 409 reviews on Booking.com.

Guests have commented that the hotel is clean, comfortable and one of the friendliest they’ve ever stayed in.

The Alexandra Hotel is listed with CCL Property for £440,000.