Dream home with bar, games room and gym on the market near Inverurie for £580,000

Breathtaking views of Bennachie from the balcony is one of the many things that John and Emma Wilson will miss about their dream home near Inverurie.

Enjoying an idyllic yet convenient location close to the charming hamlet of Kinmuck, their fabulous five-bedroom home property has been everything the couple have ever wished for and more.

“The location, and the space, both inside and outside, is amazing,” says John.

“Friday Hill gave us an exciting renovation project and we have turned it into something very special.”

Dream home near Inverurie is a breath of fresh air…

But after 13 blissfully happy years, the couple have reluctantly put their dream home on the market as they prepare to downsize.

“The kids have their own lives and houses now, and we want to be able to go to their houses and be entertained rather than at ours,” says John.

“We really don’t need the space anymore and it’s time to pass Friday Hill onto another family to enjoy.”

With postcard perfect views of the rolling countryside and surrounding hills, it’s easy to see why John and Emma instantly fell in love with the resplendent rural retreat.

Putting their own stamp on their dream home…

But it’s once over the threshold where the real magic begins.

From the bar and games room and delectable dining kitchen to the plush principal bedroom and the upstairs lounge with balcony, every inch of this home oozes style and sophistication.

Over the years, John and Emma have worked hard to create their dream home.

“We have gutted and redecorated the inside and outside of the house including putting in new ceilings, insulation, new windows and French doors as well as lighting,” says John.

“We also installed a new kitchen and bathrooms – the house just needed modernising.

“Outside, there is an office/gym which really does add so much value to the versatility that Friday Hill offers to potential buyers.”

Perfect property for entertaining…

First impressions are excellent as the ground floor has a plethora of amazing rooms including the fabulous family room which is currently set up as a bar and games room.

This attractive room is the perfect place to relax as it enjoys beautiful views plus there is direct access to the garden.

And for those who love to cook, the modern dining kitchen complete with Neff appliances and a breakfast bar is sure to whet the appetite.

After whipping up a storm in the kitchen, you can enjoy the fruits of your labour in the superb dining area.

‘Our home is full of happy memories’

Alfresco dining can also be enjoyed on the large, decked area which is accessed via patio doors.

Whether it has been birthday celebrations or summer barbecues, the couple say their home has been the perfect place to entertain.

“We have a lot of family get togethers” says John.

“We have had my 50th and 60th birthdays here, but it’s used frequently as we have six kids between us.

“Our most memorable event was when we all dressed up for an Easter theme.

“We have had lots of very happy family memories here it is fair to say.”

‘We’ll miss our gin and tonics on the balcony’…

Also on the ground floor is four fantastic bedrooms including the main guest bedroom with a large ensuite and built-in wardrobes.

Completing this floor is a spacious family bathroom and a handy utility room.

Upstairs, there is a stunning lounge featuring a woodburning stove and a covered balcony with panoramic views over the countryside.

John says he’ll miss their evening drinks on the balcony.

“We will miss our gin and tonics on the balcony, enjoying the view of Bennachie and the pheasants roaming in the fields around,” says John.

‘We’ll miss everything about our home’

Completing the upper floor is the plush principal bedroom with wonderful views, a dressing area, built-in wardrobes and an ensuite.

Reflecting on their 13 years at the property, John says they’ll miss everything about it.

“We will miss the different unique spaces in the house – but I’ll miss the bar, the gym and the double garage man caves the most,” says John.

“Harry, our cavapoo, will miss running up and down the hedges in spring.”

Time for a new chapter…

Outside, there is a detached double garage, a summer house used as a gym/office and plenty of parking space.

Although sad to be leaving their amazing home, the couple are happy in the knowledge that it will bring joy to the next owners.

“No doubt the house will be incredible for a family – it has everything,” says John.

“Dare I suggest that if you had elderly relatives staying with you, it would accommodate them easily, as I did with my mum.

“From the space, quiet places and incredible views to the great entertainment areas and the gym/office, the house has it all.

“Not only that but the house provides a secure environment for children to play and it also has the security benefits of electric gates and an alarm.”

Friday Hill, Kinmuck, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £580,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Kellas on 01467 627300 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

