‘Extremely prestigious’ six-bedroom Ferryhill townhouse goes on market

An “extremely prestigious” six-bedroom B-listed townhouse in Aberdeen has hit the market for offers over £610,000.

Nestled on a tree-lined street in the Ferryhill Place area of the west end – which is within a conservation area – the home is finished to the highest quality throughout.

The spacious home combines period features with contemporary decor and is a close walk to Aberdeen’s key amenities, including Union Square and the bus and railway stations.

It’s a shortish walk from amenities such as Duthie Park, but offers its own very private outdoor space, set back from the road with a well-tended front lawn and bordered by mature bushes and shrubs.

Inside, the hallway is welcoming with fresh decor and wooden floors and a staircase leads to the upper floors.

The sizeable lounge is sure to impress, offering lots of natural light from the large dual windows overlooking the front garden.

Period features include a ceiling rose and cornicing, while the fireplace provides a focal point.

The dining kitchen also has the “wow” factor and is the heart of the family home.

It is a modern and contemporary space with white units, granite counter tops and a very generous central island.

From the kitchen, an inner hall provides access to a convenient cloakroom/toilet and sitting room with dual aspect windows overlooking the rear garden.

This room could also be used as a family room or home office, or alternatively as guest accommodation.

Accessed via a door in the kitchen is a basement and this convenient space houses white goods, has fitted shelving and a door opening into a sizeable under-house storage area which is believed to have potential for development.

On the first floor, the principal bedroom affords generous floor space and an en-suite shower room.

Window seats offer front garden views.

There are two further good-sized double bedrooms on this level and a bathroom fitted with a modern, white three-piece suite and recessed shower.

Completing the accommodation on the top floor are three further double bedrooms, a second bathroom and a storeroom which is useful for airing and storing linen.

Outside, the established gardens are stocked with flowering trees, shrubs and plants, whilst the south facing rear garden offers a private and secluded space for outdoor relaxation and al fresco dining.

The property is on sale for offers over £610,000 and is being sold by Gilson Gray.