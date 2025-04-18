‘Extremely prestigious’ six-bedroom Ferryhill townhouse goes on market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

‘Extremely prestigious’ six-bedroom Ferryhill townhouse goes on market

It can be yours for just over £600k.

By Chris Cromar
5 Ferryhill Place.
5 Ferryhill Place is on the market. Image: Gilson Gray.

An “extremely prestigious” six-bedroom B-listed townhouse in Aberdeen has hit the market for offers over £610,000.

Nestled on a tree-lined street in the Ferryhill Place area of the west end – which is within a conservation area – the home is finished to the highest quality throughout.

5 Ferryhill Place.
Despite the price, the cat is not included with the house. Image: Gilson Gray.

The spacious home combines period features with contemporary decor and is a close walk to Aberdeen’s key amenities, including Union Square and the bus and railway stations.

5 Ferryhill Place.
Ferryhill Place is centrally located. Image: Gilson Gray.

It’s a shortish walk from amenities such as Duthie Park, but offers its own very private outdoor space, set back from the road with a well-tended front lawn and bordered by mature bushes and shrubs.

The incident happened on Sunday.
The hallway is welcoming. Image: Gilson Gray.

Inside, the hallway is welcoming with fresh decor and wooden floors and a staircase leads to the upper floors.

The sizeable lounge is sure to impress, offering lots of natural light from the large dual windows overlooking the front garden.

5 Ferryhill Place.
The lounge is the perfect place to relax. Image: Gilson Gray.

Period features include a ceiling rose and cornicing, while the fireplace provides a focal point.

5 Ferryhill Place.
The kitchen is very modern. Image: Gilson Gray.

The dining kitchen also has the “wow” factor and is the heart of the family home.

It is a modern and contemporary space with white units, granite counter tops and a very generous central island.

5 Ferryhill Place.
The property has six bedrooms in total. Image: Gilson Gray.

From the kitchen, an inner hall provides access to a convenient cloakroom/toilet and sitting room with dual aspect windows overlooking the rear garden.

This room could also be used as a family room or home office, or alternatively as guest accommodation.

5 Ferryhill Place.
5 Ferryhill Place is located over three floors. Image: Gilson Gray.

Accessed via a door in the kitchen is a basement and this convenient space houses white goods, has fitted shelving and a door opening into a sizeable under-house storage area which is believed to have potential for development.

5 Ferryhill Place.
You would get a great sleep in the master bedroom. Image: Gilson Gray.

On the first floor, the principal bedroom affords generous floor space and an en-suite shower room.

Window seats offer front garden views.

5 Ferryhill Place.
One of the bedrooms is being used as an office. Image: Gilson Gray.

There are two further good-sized double bedrooms on this level and a bathroom fitted with a modern, white three-piece suite and recessed shower.

5 Ferryhill Place.
It has a bright and modern bathroom. Image: Gilson Gray.

Completing the accommodation on the top floor are three further double bedrooms, a second bathroom and a storeroom which is useful for airing and storing linen.

5 Ferryhill Place.
One of the bedrooms is currently being used as a gym. Image: Gilson Gray.

Outside, the established gardens are stocked with flowering trees, shrubs and plants, whilst the south facing rear garden offers a private and secluded space for outdoor relaxation and al fresco dining.

5 Ferryhill Place.
The garden is a great place to relax or have a barbeque. Image: Gilson Gray.

The property is on sale for offers over £610,000 and is being sold by Gilson Gray.

5 Ferryhill Place.
The home has a spacious garden. Image: Gilson Gray.

Conversation