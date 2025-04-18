Stunning 1800s’ manse on Skye hits the market

A stunning 19th Century manse on Skye has hit the market.

Located in the crofting township of Kilmore, on the east coast of the Sleat peninsula, it sits on more than four acres of beautiful grounds.

The former Sleat Parish Church manse was designed by prominent Scottish architect James Gillespie Graham and built in the early 1800s.

The category B-listed property retains some of its original Tudor Gothic style features, including crenellations, glazing and a circular turret that originally housed the property’s staircase.

Although in need of modernisation, the manse is double glazed and has an oil-fired central heating system.

The Old Manse: Stunning 19th-century Skye home hits the market

The property sits within extensive grounds and enjoys views of the Sound of Sleat and the mountains beyond.

And it offers substantial accommodation, with six bedrooms and four reception rooms.

Inside you are welcomed by an impressive entrance that will make you feel you’re stepping into a castle.

To the right of the hallway there is an ample and elegant drawing room, connected to a large sitting room and the kitchen and utility rooms.

The first floor is also comprised of a cosy dining room and a lovely office space.

An elegant staircase takes you to the upper level, home to all six bedrooms – including the stunning master bedroom – and a large bathroom.

It should be noted that the property has had some recent water ingress.

The sellers have had a damp and timber report compiled, which contains a quote for recommended treatment and associated works.

Property details note the manse is no longer furnished and the woodburner in the room beside the kitchen has been deemed unsafe.

The stunning home is now on sale for £475,000.

