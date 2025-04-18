Stunning 1800s’ manse on Skye hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning 1800s’ manse on Skye hits the market

Sitting on over four acres of land, the six-bedroom Old Manse enjoys gorgeous views of the Sound of Sleat and the mountains beyond.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The Old Manse in Skye has six bedrooms and four reception rooms. Image: Galbraith
A stunning 19th Century manse on Skye has hit the market.

Located in the crofting township of Kilmore, on the east coast of the Sleat peninsula, it sits on more than four acres of beautiful grounds.

The former Sleat Parish Church manse was designed by prominent Scottish architect James Gillespie Graham and built in the early 1800s.

The Old Manse sits on large garden grounds. Image: Galbraith
The B-listed property enjoys gorgeous views. Image: Galbraith

The category B-listed property retains some of its original Tudor Gothic style features, including crenellations, glazing and a circular turret that originally housed the property’s staircase.

Although in need of modernisation, the manse is double glazed and has an oil-fired central heating system.

The property sits within extensive grounds and enjoys views of the Sound of Sleat and the mountains beyond.

And it offers substantial accommodation, with six bedrooms and four reception rooms.

The manse’s beautiful garden grounds. Image: Galbraith

Inside you are welcomed by an impressive entrance that will make you feel you’re stepping into a castle.

The impressive entrance. Image: Galbraith

To the right of the hallway there is an ample and elegant drawing room, connected to a large sitting room and the kitchen and utility rooms.

The elegant sitting room. Image: Galbraith

The first floor is also comprised of a cosy dining room and a lovely office space.

The dining room. Image: Galbraith
The downstairs floor has a large kitchen as well as four reception rooms. Image: Galbraith

An elegant staircase takes you to the upper level, home to all six bedrooms – including the stunning master bedroom – and a large bathroom.

There are six bedrooms upstairs. Image: Galbraith
All bedrooms in the Skye manse are spacious and enjoy a great view. Image: Galbraith

It should be noted that the property has had some recent water ingress.

The elegant bathroom. Image: Galbraith

The sellers have had a damp and timber report compiled, which contains a quote for recommended treatment and associated works.

The property is for sale for £475,000. Image: Galbraith

Property details note the manse is no longer furnished and the woodburner in the room beside the kitchen has been deemed unsafe.

The stunning home is now on sale for £475,000.

