Peterhead dad honours late wife on Scotland’s Home of the Year

As a poignant tribute to his late wife Julie, Roy Lyon put their stunning art-deco inspired home forward for the popular BBC Scotland TV show.

Roy Lyon, pictured with his daughter Victoria, entered Scotland's Home of the Year as a tribute to his late wife Julie.
Roy Lyon, pictured with his daughter Victoria, entered Scotland's Home of the Year as a tribute to his late wife Julie. Image: IWC Media
By Rosemary Lowne

To see the stunning Peterhead home he transformed with his late wife Julie on Scotland’s Home of the Year will be an emotional moment for Roy Lyon and his family.

As a touching tribute to Julie, who sadly died in February 2023 after being diagnosed with multiple brain tumours, Roy put their amazing art-deco inspired home forward for the popular BBC Scotland TV show.

And he was shocked when producers got in touch to say the Victorian former farmhouse they lovingly renovated together will star in the show on Monday April 28.

“Julie was a big fan of Scotland’s Home of the Year, she loved the show and we watched it together,” says Roy.

“She wanted to enter our property after it was renovated but sadly she didn’t get the chance.

“At first I got cold feet but my daughter Victoria said she’d do it with me.

“So this is for Julie.”

Roy Lyon, pictured with his late wife Julie who was a huge fan of the BBC Scotland property show. Image: Roy Lyon
TV viewers will see Roy’s amazing house on Scotland’s Home of the Year. Image: IWC Media

Peterhead property starring on Scotland’s Home of Year…

Ahead of the TV show next week, Roy, 61, shares their heartfelt renovation journey and the comfort he gets from the extraordinary house they created together.

Both originally from Aberdeen, Roy, who has been a decorator for the past 46 years, and Julie, who was a teacher at Inverallochy School near Fraserburgh, stumbled across Richmond House back in 2019.

“Doing up rundown houses was a bit of a hobby for us and it probably bordered on an obsession,” laughs Roy, who shares his home with his dogs Arthur, Audrey and Ruby.

“As soon as we renovated one house, we would put it on the market and then we would move onto the next one.

“We thought we had found our forever home in Peterhead until Julie went out walking with a friend one day and spotted this old farmhouse in the middle of a new housing estate.

“Julie came home all excited and asked if we could go for it.”

How amazing is this art-deco inspired room? Image: IWC Media
Every room has the ‘wow’ factor at Richmond House. Image: IWC Media

‘Every room is totally different’

Intrigued by the house, the couple, who have three grown up daughters and nine grandchildren, arranged a viewing of Richmond House for the following day.

“The property needed a lot of work done but it was a stunning house and the potential was amazing so we went for it,” says Roy.

As soon as the couple moved into their new home in October 2021, they instantly threw themselves into their renovation.

“We decided it would take two years to renovate the home so we started the work immediately,” says Roy.

“Julie was very involved in the interiors.

“For us, the idea was that we wanted people to be wowed when they open every door.

“For example, the dining room is inspired by Charles Rennie Mackintosh, the living room/parlour is art deco and the basement, which is my grandchildren’s favourite space, is painted black.

“Every room is totally different.”

Julie’s love of interior design shines through in every corner of this incredible home. Image: IWC Media
This beautiful bathroom is overflowing with monochome magic. IWC Media

Heartbreak for Roy and his family…

Set out over three levels, the ground floor features a large vestibule and hallway as well as a lounge, kitchen, dining room and bathroom.

Equally as impressive is the basement area complete with a large entertaining space together with a kitchen and a bedroom.

Meanwhile, on the first floor there is a dressing room, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

It was in the middle of their two-year renovation project when Julie became unwell.

“In November 2022, Julie started to forget things,” says Roy.

“She was diagnosed on January 2 with multiple brain tumours.”

Sadly Julie died six weeks later on February 12 2023 leaving Roy and his family devastated.

Roy Lyon, pictured with his late wife Julie, says he finds comfort at home. Image: Roy Lyon
Julie, pictured, loved watching Scotland’s Home of the Year. Image: Roy Lyon

Finishing the renovation for Julie…

As a tribute to Julie, Roy finished the renovation, fulfilling all of her wishes.

“Julie is written all over this house which is comforting,” says Roy.

“She never saw the kitchen but it was designed to her exact specifications with everything she wanted including a window seat, a particular oven and a peninsula design so everything was done for her.

“She would’ve loved it.”

The couple’s lifelong love of art deco also shines through in their home.

“We’ve loved it for over 30 years,” says Roy.

“It’s just lovely to look at and we’ve got a lifetime collection of items we’ve bought from places like auction, eBay and Facebook Marketplace.”

Roy says his daughters and grandchildren love to spend time at his house. Image: IWC Media
Roy has worked hard on the garden. Image IWC Media

TV screening with all the family…

Suffice to say that Roy’s favourite room in the property is the parlour/art decor room.

“There’s no TV in it so it’s just a nice quiet space,” says Roy.

“I love sitting just looking out at the garden, it’s just a nice place to be.”

On the night the show is aired next week, Roy has planned a special screening with his three daughters Teri, Stevie and Victoria, who also appears on the TV show, as well as his nine grandchildren.

“They’re all really excited about it,” says Roy.

“If Julie was here she would be walking on air just now and she would be boasting to everyone about it.

“It will be emotional.”

You can see Roy’s property on Scotland’s Home of the Year on Monday April 28 on BBC One Scotland at 8.30pm or catch up on the BBC iPlayer.

Conversation