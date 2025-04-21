PICTURES: Aberdeenshire estate with three homes and 377 acres hits the market for £2.2 million

A beautiful Aberdeenshire estate with three residential properties has hit the market.

Byth Estate, near Crudie, is located in the countryside with the backdrop of the Cairngorm mountain range.

Extending to about 377 acres, there are three residential properties on the estate, together with several useful farm buildings.

The principal home is Byth House, which offers three reception rooms and four bedrooms.

There is also a four-bedroom house called The Old Laundry, as well as Garden Cottage with two bedrooms.

The main drive is surrounded by beautiful woodlands and at the centre of the estate stands Byth House.

A look inside Byth House…

Entering the main home, the vestibule opens into a welcoming reception hall.

The drawing room features a stunning bay window and an open fireplace.

The dining room also includes a bay window overlooking the rear gardens.

Opposite is a large open-plan kitchen and living area designed for socialising and informal entertaining.

Next to the kitchen are a smaller pantry and utility room.

Off the rear hall, there is an office, storage space and access to the rear gardens.

A staircase ascends from the hall to the first-floor landing where you find the spacious principal ensuite bedroom.

There are three additional bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Garden Cottage

Adjacent to Byth House lies the Garden Cottage – an attractive and “very popular” holiday cottage.

Internally the cottage has been refurbished and comprises two bedrooms, a bathroom, utility room and an open plan kitchen and sitting room with a wood burning stove.

To the front of the cottage, and accessed by double doors from the sitting room, lies an enclosed patio area.

The Old Laundry

Currently utilised as a long term let is The Old Laundry.

Extended in 2010, the property includes an open plan kitchen and dining room, sunroom, sitting room, utility room, bathroom, principal bedroom with ensuite bathroom, and three additional bedrooms.

The exterior features an enclosed garden with a cellar under the sunroom and a garage.

Byth Estate offers 377 acres of land

Byth Estate extends to about 377 acres and comprises a mix of arable, grazing and established woodland plantations.

Situated on the opposite side of the A98 there are approximately 33 acres known as the Moss of Byth, which is a mixture of rough grazing and scrub woodland.

To the north of Byth House lies Byth Home Farm, which has a useful range of buildings and an ideal space for the mixed farming operations.

Byth Estate is being sold by Savills for offers over £2.2 million.

