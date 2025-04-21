PICTURES: Aberdeenshire estate with three homes and 377 acres hits the market for £2.2 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

PICTURES: Aberdeenshire estate with three homes and 377 acres hits the market for £2.2 million

There are 10 bedrooms across Byth Estate.

By Ena Saracevic
Byth House is one of the three homes on the estate. Image: Savills.
Byth House is one of the three homes on the estate. Image: Savills.

A beautiful Aberdeenshire estate with three residential properties has hit the market.

Byth Estate, near Crudie, is located in the countryside with the backdrop of the Cairngorm mountain range.

Extending to about 377 acres, there are three residential properties on the estate, together with several useful farm buildings.

The principal home is Byth House, which offers three reception rooms and four bedrooms.

There is also a four-bedroom house called The Old Laundry, as well as Garden Cottage with two bedrooms.

Byth Estate is located in rural Aberdeenshire. Image: Savills.

The main drive is surrounded by beautiful woodlands and at the centre of the estate stands Byth House.

A look inside Byth House…

Entering the main home, the vestibule opens into a welcoming reception hall.

The drawing room features a stunning bay window and an open fireplace.

The hallway. Image: Savills.
The drawing room. Image: Savills.

The dining room also includes a bay window overlooking the rear gardens.

Opposite is a large open-plan kitchen and living area designed for socialising and informal entertaining.

Next to the kitchen are a smaller pantry and utility room.

Off the rear hall, there is an office, storage space and access to the rear gardens.

The bright dining room. Image: Savills.
The impressive kitchen/living area. Image: Savills.

A staircase ascends from the hall to the first-floor landing where you find the spacious principal ensuite bedroom.

There are three additional bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Garden Cottage

Adjacent to Byth House lies the Garden Cottage –  an attractive and “very popular” holiday cottage.

Internally the cottage has been refurbished and comprises two bedrooms, a bathroom, utility room and an open plan kitchen and sitting room with a wood burning stove.

The sitting room. Image: Savills.
A bedroom. Image: Savills.

To the front of the cottage, and accessed by double doors from the sitting room, lies an enclosed patio area.

The Old Laundry

Currently utilised as a long term let is The Old Laundry.

Extended in 2010, the property includes an open plan kitchen and dining room, sunroom, sitting room, utility room, bathroom, principal bedroom with ensuite bathroom, and three additional bedrooms.

The Old Laundry. Image: Savills.

The exterior features an enclosed garden with a cellar under the sunroom and a garage.

Byth Estate offers 377 acres of land

Byth Estate extends to about 377 acres and comprises a mix of arable, grazing and established woodland plantations.

Situated on the opposite side of the A98 there are approximately 33 acres known as the Moss of Byth, which is a mixture of rough grazing and scrub woodland.

To the north of Byth House lies Byth Home Farm, which has a useful range of buildings and an ideal space for the mixed farming operations.

A garden area. Image: Savills.
The pond and summer house. Image: Savills.
Arable fields. Image: Savills.

Byth Estate is being sold by Savills for offers over £2.2 million.

Read more from Aberdeenshire properties

Conversation