Traditional and modern features combined in converted Insch steading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Traditional and modern features combined in converted Insch steading

East Headiton Steading is on the market at offers over £500,000.

By Ellie Milne
East Headiton Steading exterior
The converted steading features a sheltered courtyard. Image: Savills.

If you’re looking for modern living in an idyllic countryside setting, then East Headiton Steading could be the perfect property for you.

The U-shaped steading, north of Insch, dates back to 1900 and was converted into a modern home just four years ago.

Inverurie-based firm Annie Kenyon Architects were brought in to complete the design and create a “beautiful rural home”.

Entrance to steading house
The main entrance to East Headiton Steading. Image: Savills.
Open-plan living space
The open-plan living space features a wood-burning fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Image: Savills.

The two-bedroom property has been described as the “perfect blend of modern and traditional” as it combines many original features with contemporary comforts.

East Headiton Steading has been listed for sale by Savills for offers over £500,000.

Located at the end of a private track, the home looks somewhat unassuming from the front.

Exterior of steading
The front of the property. Image: Savills.
Kitchen in East Headiton Steading
The sleek and modern kitchen. Image: Savills.

Once you step through the glass entry door, however, all of the modern aspects of the house are unveiled.

Idyllic countryside views from East Headiton Steading

Steps lead to the “heart of the home” – an open-plan living area with a vaulted beamed ceiling, wood-burning stove and a sleek stone grey kitchen.

Sitting room
The cosy sitting room. Image: Savills.
Study at East Headiton Steading
A study leads to the courtyard area. Image: Savills.

The neutral and minimalist look throughout the steading means new owners can easily add their own stamp.

The selling agents have said the home has a “thoughtful design” and “easy flow”, highlighting the oakwood floorings and large windows.

These help flood the whole building with natural light, opening onto the courtyard and surrounding countryside.

Studio room with large windows and fireplace
The versatile studio space. Image: Savills.
Courtyard with hot tub and seating
The courtyard is the perfect space for outdoor entertaining. Image: Savills.

A number of rooms, including office and studio space, have doors leading to the courtyard area.

Once part of the piggery, the outdoor space is now where you’ll find a hot tub and is the perfect spot for outdoor entertaining.

Meanwhile, the sitting room – also featuring a fireplace – provides a cosy retreat.

Bathroom
One of the bathrooms in the property, with an impressive tiled shower. Image: Savills.
Master bedroom at East Headiton Steading
The substantial master bedroom is filled with natural light. Image: Savills.

The “serene” master bedroom, complete with en-suite, also has a door leading to the sheltered courtyard – and another large window to take in the views.

East Headiton Steading is completed with a boot room, cloakroom and utility room.

A double garage and workshop can also be found on the property.

There is also a derelict bothy and motor room that could be developed by the new owners.

Conversation