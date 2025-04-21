Traditional and modern features combined in converted Insch steading

If you’re looking for modern living in an idyllic countryside setting, then East Headiton Steading could be the perfect property for you.

The U-shaped steading, north of Insch, dates back to 1900 and was converted into a modern home just four years ago.

Inverurie-based firm Annie Kenyon Architects were brought in to complete the design and create a “beautiful rural home”.

The two-bedroom property has been described as the “perfect blend of modern and traditional” as it combines many original features with contemporary comforts.

East Headiton Steading has been listed for sale by Savills for offers over £500,000.

Located at the end of a private track, the home looks somewhat unassuming from the front.

Once you step through the glass entry door, however, all of the modern aspects of the house are unveiled.

Idyllic countryside views from East Headiton Steading

Steps lead to the “heart of the home” – an open-plan living area with a vaulted beamed ceiling, wood-burning stove and a sleek stone grey kitchen.

The neutral and minimalist look throughout the steading means new owners can easily add their own stamp.

The selling agents have said the home has a “thoughtful design” and “easy flow”, highlighting the oakwood floorings and large windows.

These help flood the whole building with natural light, opening onto the courtyard and surrounding countryside.

A number of rooms, including office and studio space, have doors leading to the courtyard area.

Once part of the piggery, the outdoor space is now where you’ll find a hot tub and is the perfect spot for outdoor entertaining.

Meanwhile, the sitting room – also featuring a fireplace – provides a cosy retreat.

The “serene” master bedroom, complete with en-suite, also has a door leading to the sheltered courtyard – and another large window to take in the views.

East Headiton Steading is completed with a boot room, cloakroom and utility room.

A double garage and workshop can also be found on the property.

There is also a derelict bothy and motor room that could be developed by the new owners.