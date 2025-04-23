Four-bedroom house with 14 acres of land in Aberdeen hits market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four-bedroom house with 14 acres of land in Aberdeen hits market

Gillahill Croft is located about a mile from Kingswells.

By Chris Cromar
Gillahill Croft.
Gillahill Croft has gone up for sale. Image: Savills.

A four-bedroom property with 14 acres of land on the outskirts of Aberdeen has hit the market for offers over £725,000.

The rural smallholding, located within the greenbelt of Aberdeen, comes equipped with former stables and outbuildings and is centred around a traditional house with sympathetic extensions to the front and side.

Gillahill Croft.
A country house within the city limits. Image: Savills.

Gillahill Croft is located just a mile from Kingswells.

Gillahill Croft.
The property is charming. Image: Savills.

The property has rustic charm and modern comfort across three floors, providing versatile space along with one-storey living if required.

Gillahill Croft.
The sitting room is the perfect place to relax. Image: Savills.

There are two staircases, both of which have pine spindles and balustrades, while the majority of the internal doors are pine panelled and there is a freestanding multi-fuel stove in the sitting room.

Gillahill Croft.
A perfect spot for a read or a bite to eat. Image: Savills.

A look inside Gillahill Croft

Gillahill Croft’s interior showcases a mix of traditional and contemporary design elements and guests are greeted by a hallway, which is located near a cloakroom with a WC.

Gillahill Croft.
How do you like your eggs in the morning? Boiled or fried, I’m satisfied. Image: Savills.

The kitchen boasts sleek white cabinetry, complemented by Silestone worksurfaces and has a number of integrated appliances, including a fridge freezer, oven, microwave oven, hob and dishwasher.

A prominent feature is the Esse Sovereign Select range cooker, which is included in the price, while a utility room is fitted with a sink and plumbing for a washing machine.

Gillahill Croft.
The shower room is modern. Image: Savills.

Casual and informal space is catered for with the dining room/sun room, which is semi-open-plan.

Gillahill Croft.
Sit back, relax and enjoy your new home. Image: Savills.

The ground-floor bedroom is fitted with wardrobes along one wall and incorporates hanging and shelf space, which is fronted with sliding mirrored doors and includes a modern shower room.

Gillahill Croft.
The shower room is modern. Image: Savills.

Two further double bedrooms and an upgraded bathroom are found on the first floor, while there is self-contained accommodation within the upper extension, which provides a living space, bedroom and a shower room.

Gillahill Croft.
You will get a perfect night’s sleep here. Image: Savills.
Gillahill Croft.
The bathroom is bright. Image: Savills.

Outdoor space at Gillahill Croft

The immediate garden grounds around the house extend to about about 0.6 acres and the agricultural land is about a further 13 acres.

Gillahill Croft.
Gillahill Croft includes outbuildings. Image: Savills.

Highlights of the grounds include stone walls, coniferous screen planting, a gated entrance with cattle grid, grave, stable yard and a wide footpath along the front of the house.

Gillahill Croft.
The perfect place for glorious summer days. Image: Savills.

A summer house and store are attached to the west side of the house. Rear former stables – which would be ideal for equestrian purposes – adjoin the summer house and are divided into two.

Gillahill Croft.
This could be all yours for £725,000. Image: Savills.

Elsewhere, a detached former wash house with double gable doors is subdivided into two stores, while an integral garage/workshop is attached to the east side of the house.

Gillahill Croft is being sold by Savills.

