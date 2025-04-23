Four-bedroom house with 14 acres of land in Aberdeen hits market

A four-bedroom property with 14 acres of land on the outskirts of Aberdeen has hit the market for offers over £725,000.

The rural smallholding, located within the greenbelt of Aberdeen, comes equipped with former stables and outbuildings and is centred around a traditional house with sympathetic extensions to the front and side.

Gillahill Croft is located just a mile from Kingswells.

The property has rustic charm and modern comfort across three floors, providing versatile space along with one-storey living if required.

There are two staircases, both of which have pine spindles and balustrades, while the majority of the internal doors are pine panelled and there is a freestanding multi-fuel stove in the sitting room.

A look inside Gillahill Croft

Gillahill Croft’s interior showcases a mix of traditional and contemporary design elements and guests are greeted by a hallway, which is located near a cloakroom with a WC.

The kitchen boasts sleek white cabinetry, complemented by Silestone worksurfaces and has a number of integrated appliances, including a fridge freezer, oven, microwave oven, hob and dishwasher.

A prominent feature is the Esse Sovereign Select range cooker, which is included in the price, while a utility room is fitted with a sink and plumbing for a washing machine.

Casual and informal space is catered for with the dining room/sun room, which is semi-open-plan.

The ground-floor bedroom is fitted with wardrobes along one wall and incorporates hanging and shelf space, which is fronted with sliding mirrored doors and includes a modern shower room.

Two further double bedrooms and an upgraded bathroom are found on the first floor, while there is self-contained accommodation within the upper extension, which provides a living space, bedroom and a shower room.

Outdoor space at Gillahill Croft

The immediate garden grounds around the house extend to about about 0.6 acres and the agricultural land is about a further 13 acres.

Highlights of the grounds include stone walls, coniferous screen planting, a gated entrance with cattle grid, grave, stable yard and a wide footpath along the front of the house.

A summer house and store are attached to the west side of the house. Rear former stables – which would be ideal for equestrian purposes – adjoin the summer house and are divided into two.

Elsewhere, a detached former wash house with double gable doors is subdivided into two stores, while an integral garage/workshop is attached to the east side of the house.

Gillahill Croft is being sold by Savills.