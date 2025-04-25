Stonehaven country house with Art Deco cocktail bar and golf course could be yours for £1.1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Stonehaven country house with Art Deco cocktail bar and golf course could be yours for £1.1m

Bourtree House is a converted steading with a stunning interior and a short par three course.

By Ross Hempseed
Bourtree House near Stonehaven. Image: Savills.
Bourtree House near Stonehaven. Image: Savills.

A converted steading with a stunning interior is on the market for offers over £1.1million.

Bourtree House, near Stonehaven, has undergone a modern makeover, boasting an Art Deco-style cocktail bar and a short par-three golf course.

The six-bedroom, six-bathroom home is set among four acres of land and is arranged in a quadrangle with a central courtyard and pond.

The central courtyard. Image: Savills.
The sitting room. Image: Savills.

There is hardwood flooring and underfloor heating throughout the ground floor.

Entry is via a glass door, which opens onto an open-plan kitchen and dining area with a two-way wood-burning stove and dual-aspect floor-to-ceiling windows.

The open-plan kitchen. Image: Savills.
The living space. Image: Savills.

A large marble island offers ample seating space and is complemented by fitted cabinets and modern appliances, including an induction hob, wine fridge and microwave.

Bourtree House on sale for £1.1m

The house flows naturally from one space to another, with the kitchen leading into the living room, where bi-folding doors open onto a decking area within the central courtyard.

This space is split by the stairs, and the end of the home opens up to a double-height ceiling.

Upstairs, a TV room sits adjacent to a library overlooking the sitting room. A glazed walkway leads to the master bedroom suite.

The master bedroom. Image: Savills.

The bedroom is extensive with a separate dressing area and a substantial walk-through wardrobe.

The bathroom, designed by Laings of Inverurie, features marble floor and wall tiles, twin marble wash basins, a freestanding bath and a large walk-in shower.

The master ensuite. Image: Savills.

From the kitchen, heading down the other wing, there is a laundry room, a cloakroom and a double bedroom.

Another bedroom comes with an en suite bathroom, along with an open office and an additional bathroom.

The next wing of the house consists of two large bedrooms, each with an en suite bathroom.

One of the bedrooms. Image: Savills.

Former steading near Stonehaven has its own cocktail bar

At the end of this wing is a billiard room and an Art Deco-style cocktail bar, creating an ideal entertainment space. This room is also lit by a double-height glazed gable end.

A spiral staircase leads to a snug with a wood-burning stove.

The Art Deco-style cocktail bar. Image: Savills.
The snug area. Image: Savills.

Bi-fold doors open onto a large balcony offering views of the surrounding countryside.

On the first floor there is a large, unused loft space with sturdy flooring.

Bourtree House sits within landscaped gardens with a stream that meanders through the grounds and feeds into stone-bridged ponds.

The gardens. Image: Savills.

There are areas of lawn and raised stone beds with shrubs and trees dotted around the property.

For golfers, there is a short par-three hole, complete with a greenside bunker.

The courtyard is a sun trap, with a large decked area, a putting green and an ornamental pond.

There is also a triple garage with electric doors.

Bourtree House near Stonehaven has ‘fantastic entertaining space’

Bourtree House is listed with Savills.

Property agent Fiona Gormley said: “I love the abundance of natural light, and the perfect alfresco spot is the particularly sheltered and private courtyard.

“Internally, the art deco cocktail bar brings an air of sophistication to the fantastic entertaining space.”

