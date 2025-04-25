Stonehaven country house with Art Deco cocktail bar and golf course could be yours for £1.1m

A converted steading with a stunning interior is on the market for offers over £1.1million.

Bourtree House, near Stonehaven, has undergone a modern makeover, boasting an Art Deco-style cocktail bar and a short par-three golf course.

The six-bedroom, six-bathroom home is set among four acres of land and is arranged in a quadrangle with a central courtyard and pond.

There is hardwood flooring and underfloor heating throughout the ground floor.

Entry is via a glass door, which opens onto an open-plan kitchen and dining area with a two-way wood-burning stove and dual-aspect floor-to-ceiling windows.

A large marble island offers ample seating space and is complemented by fitted cabinets and modern appliances, including an induction hob, wine fridge and microwave.

Bourtree House on sale for £1.1m

The house flows naturally from one space to another, with the kitchen leading into the living room, where bi-folding doors open onto a decking area within the central courtyard.

This space is split by the stairs, and the end of the home opens up to a double-height ceiling.

Upstairs, a TV room sits adjacent to a library overlooking the sitting room. A glazed walkway leads to the master bedroom suite.

The bedroom is extensive with a separate dressing area and a substantial walk-through wardrobe.

The bathroom, designed by Laings of Inverurie, features marble floor and wall tiles, twin marble wash basins, a freestanding bath and a large walk-in shower.

From the kitchen, heading down the other wing, there is a laundry room, a cloakroom and a double bedroom.

Another bedroom comes with an en suite bathroom, along with an open office and an additional bathroom.

The next wing of the house consists of two large bedrooms, each with an en suite bathroom.

Former steading near Stonehaven has its own cocktail bar

At the end of this wing is a billiard room and an Art Deco-style cocktail bar, creating an ideal entertainment space. This room is also lit by a double-height glazed gable end.

A spiral staircase leads to a snug with a wood-burning stove.

Bi-fold doors open onto a large balcony offering views of the surrounding countryside.

On the first floor there is a large, unused loft space with sturdy flooring.

Bourtree House sits within landscaped gardens with a stream that meanders through the grounds and feeds into stone-bridged ponds.

There are areas of lawn and raised stone beds with shrubs and trees dotted around the property.

For golfers, there is a short par-three hole, complete with a greenside bunker.

The courtyard is a sun trap, with a large decked area, a putting green and an ornamental pond.

There is also a triple garage with electric doors.

Bourtree House near Stonehaven has ‘fantastic entertaining space’

Bourtree House is listed with Savills.

Property agent Fiona Gormley said: “I love the abundance of natural light, and the perfect alfresco spot is the particularly sheltered and private courtyard.

“Internally, the art deco cocktail bar brings an air of sophistication to the fantastic entertaining space.”