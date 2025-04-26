Riverside flat in the heart of Inverness for sale

A riverside flat with sweeping views over Inverness and the River Ness has been put on the market.

Nestled on the corner of Bridge Street and Bank Street, Apartment 303 is located within the By the Bridge building.

The building has a secure private parking garage and is within walking distance of Inverness city centre.

Its location is the main selling point, offering far-reaching views over the River Ness, which flows through the heart of the city.

Apartment 303 is currently listed with Galbraith for £325,000.

You can also see the bell towers of historic Inverness Cathedral, which lies on the opposite river bank.

Several restaurants and stores, including Johnny Foxes, Coyotes, Zizzi and Primark, are located beneath the apartment complex.

Panoramic views over the Inverness

The flat itself has everything for modern city living, with a large kitchen and living space.

Thanks to large windows, this space is flooded with light for much of the day.

There are two bedrooms, one with an en suite bathroom, as well as a shower room and separate utility room.

Carpets are fitted in the bedrooms, while the living area features hardwood flooring.

The kitchen includes white cabinets, modern integrated appliances and dark grey worktops.

From the living room, you can access the balcony, which overlooks the river, and on clear days, you can see as far as Ben Wyvis.

The building has a security video entrance system. All floors are serviced by a lift.

Apartment 303 also has a designated parking space within the secure underground car park, accessed via Bank Lane.

Within walking distance are amenities including a Tesco supermarket, Inverness Museum, Inverness Castle and Church Street, which comes alive at night-time.