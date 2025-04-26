Riverside flat in the heart of Inverness for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Riverside flat in the heart of Inverness for sale

The third floor apartment has panoramic views out over the city centre.

By Ross Hempseed
The apartment is located on the corner of Bridge Street and Bank Street. Image: Galbraith.
The apartment is located on the corner of Bridge Street and Bank Street. Image: Galbraith.

A riverside flat with sweeping views over Inverness and the River Ness has been put on the market.

Nestled on the corner of Bridge Street and Bank Street, Apartment 303 is located within the By the Bridge building.

The building has a secure private parking garage and is within walking distance of Inverness city centre.

<a href="https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/tag/inverness-city-centre/">View out towards Inverness Cathedral. Image: Galbraith.</a>

Its location is the main selling point, offering far-reaching views over the River Ness, which flows through the heart of the city.

Apartment 303 is currently listed with Galbraith for £325,000.

You can also see the bell towers of historic Inverness Cathedral, which lies on the opposite river bank.

The living room. Image: Galbraith.

Several restaurants and stores, including Johnny Foxes, Coyotes, Zizzi and Primark, are located beneath the apartment complex.

Panoramic views over the Inverness

The flat itself has everything for modern city living, with a large kitchen and living space.

Thanks to large windows, this space is flooded with light for much of the day.

The master bedroom. Image: Galbraith.
The ensuite bathroom. Image: Galbraith.

There are two bedrooms, one with an en suite bathroom, as well as a shower room and separate utility room.

Carpets are fitted in the bedrooms, while the living area features hardwood flooring.

The shower room. Image: Galbraith.
The kitchen. Image: Galbraith.

The kitchen includes white cabinets, modern integrated appliances and dark grey worktops.

From the living room, you can access the balcony, which overlooks the river, and on clear days, you can see as far as Ben Wyvis.

Views out to the mouth of the River Ness. Image: Galbraith.

The building has a security video entrance system. All floors are serviced by a lift.

Apartment 303 also has a designated parking space within the secure underground car park, accessed via Bank Lane.

The private parking garage. Image: Galbraith.

Within walking distance are amenities including a Tesco supermarket, Inverness Museum, Inverness Castle and Church Street, which comes alive at night-time.

Conversation