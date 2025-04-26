Former Moray steading with approved plans for two five-bedroom homes up for auction

A former Moray steading with approved plans for development into two five-bedroom homes is going up for auction.

The development, near Elgin, is a derelict building with planning approved to develop into two detached five-bedroom houses.

It extends to approximately 1.4 acres in total.

Additionally, services including water and electricity are available on site.

The steading will be auctioned next month through Auction House starting with a guide price of £89,000.

The current approved plans allow for two detached dwellings.

Meanwhile, the current owner has submitted a further planning application to develop this into three dwellings.

Each home would comprise of two reception rooms, a spacious open plan kitchen and dining rooms, a utility room, five bedrooms, en suite bathrooms, a main bathroom and storage space.

However, this has yet to be determined.

Property is set in a ‘desirable’ rural location

The development is situated it a “desirable” rural setting approximately five miles to the east of Elgin.

They added that Moray’s capital can easily be reached in around ten minute by car.

It offers a variety of amenities including a number of primary schools, secondary schools, a hospital as well as a range of high street shops, pubs, supermarkets, leisure facilities and local businesses.

The Moray property will go on auction through Auction House on May 15 at 2pm starting with a guide price of £89,000.

