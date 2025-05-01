‘Unique’ Skye home with incredible views of the Sound of Sleat hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

‘Unique’ Skye home with incredible views of the Sound of Sleat hits the market

The property was designed by architect Makar back in 2014.

By Ross Hempseed
Speuran Mora on the Isle of Skye. Image: Galbraith.
Speuran Mora on the Isle of Skye. Image: Galbraith.

A Skye home that boasts incredible views over the dramatic coastline and the Sound of Sleat has been put up for sale.

Speuran Mora is located in Teangue on the Isle of Skye and is an ideal home or getaway for outdoor lovers.

The “unique” house was designed by Makar and built just 11 years ago, incorporating energy-efficient elements such as an air source heat pump.

The entrance porch. Image: Galbraith.

Outside, the home features timber panelling, a covered porch and a prominent second storey.

Speuran Mora is listed with Galbraith for £375,000.

One of the ground floor bedrooms. Image: Galbraith.
En suite shower room. Image: Galbraith.

Entering via the front door, to the right is one of three bedrooms. It features a small kitchenette, space for a king-sized bed, large windows and a door leading outside to a small deck area.

This bedroom also includes an en suite shower room.

Second ground floor bedroom with views. Image: Galbraith.

Off the hallway is another bedroom with ample closet space, although the highlight of the room is the breathtaking views over the surrounding countryside.

Across the hall is another shower room and guest toilet.

Incredible views out over the Sound of Sleat

Most of the ground floor is taken up by a large open-plan living, kitchen and dining area.

The dining area. Image: Galbraith.

The design allows the whole family to spend time together, with a dining table positioned by a picture window.

The curved kitchen worktop juts into the space, separating but not isolating the kitchen.

The kitchen. Image: Galbraith.

A wood-burning stove ensures the living room stays cosy on cold winter days, while the abundance of windows makes the most of the stunning surroundings.

There are hardwood floors throughout the main living area, with a door leading out to a small deck.

The living room with views out over the countryside. Image: Galbraith.

Upstairs is an additional bedroom with an en suite shower room.

Thanks to the building’s elevation, this room provides panoramic views over the Sound of Sleat.

Upstairs room. Image: Galbraith.

It sits on a small patch of land which has a lawn and a shed to the side of the house.

Speuran Mora sits in an area known as “The Garden of Skye” due to its more hospitable climate and gentler landscape.

The property sits on a high elevation overlooking the hills. Image: Galbraith.

The region is renowned for its coastal and forestry trails, small islands and inlets, making it an ideal spot for walking, mountain biking, kayaking and sailing.

Broadford is a 20-minute drive away and offers a good range of shops and facilities, including a supermarket and a primary school.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter? Every week our Oban-based reporter curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

Conversation