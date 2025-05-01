‘Unique’ Skye home with incredible views of the Sound of Sleat hits the market

A Skye home that boasts incredible views over the dramatic coastline and the Sound of Sleat has been put up for sale.

Speuran Mora is located in Teangue on the Isle of Skye and is an ideal home or getaway for outdoor lovers.

The “unique” house was designed by Makar and built just 11 years ago, incorporating energy-efficient elements such as an air source heat pump.

Outside, the home features timber panelling, a covered porch and a prominent second storey.

Speuran Mora is listed with Galbraith for £375,000.

Entering via the front door, to the right is one of three bedrooms. It features a small kitchenette, space for a king-sized bed, large windows and a door leading outside to a small deck area.

This bedroom also includes an en suite shower room.

Off the hallway is another bedroom with ample closet space, although the highlight of the room is the breathtaking views over the surrounding countryside.

Across the hall is another shower room and guest toilet.

Incredible views out over the Sound of Sleat

Most of the ground floor is taken up by a large open-plan living, kitchen and dining area.

The design allows the whole family to spend time together, with a dining table positioned by a picture window.

The curved kitchen worktop juts into the space, separating but not isolating the kitchen.

A wood-burning stove ensures the living room stays cosy on cold winter days, while the abundance of windows makes the most of the stunning surroundings.

There are hardwood floors throughout the main living area, with a door leading out to a small deck.

Upstairs is an additional bedroom with an en suite shower room.

Thanks to the building’s elevation, this room provides panoramic views over the Sound of Sleat.

It sits on a small patch of land which has a lawn and a shed to the side of the house.

Speuran Mora sits in an area known as “The Garden of Skye” due to its more hospitable climate and gentler landscape.

The region is renowned for its coastal and forestry trails, small islands and inlets, making it an ideal spot for walking, mountain biking, kayaking and sailing.

Broadford is a 20-minute drive away and offers a good range of shops and facilities, including a supermarket and a primary school.

