Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Rosemount home with self-contained apartment hits the market for £795,000

The property has a total of seven bedrooms.

By Jamie Sinclair
Could this be your dream home? Image: Savills.
A striking Rosemount property with a self-contained apartment could make for a dream home for potential buyers.

Located on Westfield Terrace, the space could be ideal for multi-generational living.

The detached house is listed on Savills for offers over £795,000.

Built in the mid-1800s, the house has a lot of traditional character, while still being equipped with modern amenities.

With seven bedrooms across the property, the space would be ideal for a large family looking for their ideal home.

The sun room is a great feature. Image: Savills.

Inside 4 Westfield Terrace

Entering the property, you are greeted with a spacious vestibule with a detailed glass window.

French doors lead to a welcoming hallway, and from there, you can access all the different areas of the house.

The sitting room features a fireplace with decorative tiles and a shelved alcove.

Another set of French doors leads to the formal dining room.

The sitting room. Image: Savills.
Formal dining area. Image: Savills.

An internal door leads to the sun room, which is well located to take advantage of the outdoor space.

The dining kitchen is described as “the heart of the home” and is equipped with a range of storage space and cabinets.

The kitchen. Image: Savills.
‘Heart of the home’. Image: Savills.

Amenities include the AGA in Racing Green.

The ground floor is rounded off by a utility room and a home office.

Upstairs and self-contained apartment

Heading upstairs, the floor is divided into a self-contained apartment space and a continuation of the main property.

Here, there is a sitting room with twin windows and a gas fire.

The self-contained apartment’s living room. Image Savills.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Savills.

There is also a small kitchen with base and wall units with work surfaces, an inset sink with a window above, a gas hob and a fridge/freezer.

The apartment has access to a bedroom equipped with an en suite shower room with an electric shower, a white WC and a wash basin.

There is a second bedroom within this space as well.

Rounding off the first floor are five more bedrooms for the main home and a large bathroom with a bath and a separate shower.

One of the bedrooms which serves the main area of the home. Image: Savills.

Outside the property

Located in Rosemount, the home is ideally situated for a city centre home.

An elongated driveway allows for plenty of parking space.

An elevated terrace overlooks the lawn with a charming rose garden.

The boundaries of the home are defined by high-level stone walls.

There’s plenty of garden space at the property. Image: Savills.

The former coach house is now a garage, carport and storage space with power and light.

There is further storage space above the old hayloft.

Savills property agent Fiona Gormley said: “This hidden gem is located on a large plot with potential for further development.

“I love the mature gardens which offer such tranquillity in a city location.”

