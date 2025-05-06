For Sale: Huntly house with its own botanical gardens, golf course AND school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

For Sale: Huntly house with its own botanical gardens, golf course AND school

Kinnoir Schoolhouse comes with several incredible features which make it a unique and characterful property.

By Ross Hempseed
Kinnoir Schoolhouse near Huntly.
Kinnoir Schoolhouse near Huntly. Image: Savills.

A former schoolhouse with an accompanying school building featuring a bar and games hall has been put up for sale.

Kinnoir Schoolhouse is north of Huntly in the picturesque Aberdeenshire countryside and offers a wealth of stunning rooms and unique features.

The property includes a former school and various outbuildings, a pitch and putt golf course and an orangery and is listed with Savills for £585,000.

The schoolhouse

Entering via the porch, the living room and home office are to the left, while to the right is a double bedroom and a smaller box room.

The living room. Image: Savills.

Towards the back of the property is a shower room, opposite a utility room.

At the heart of the schoolhouse is the kitchen and connected garden room, which come together to create an ideal space for living and entertaining.

The kitchen. Image: Savills.

The kitchen has timber cabinetry, oak and cherry wood work surfaces and glass splashbacks.

It flows into the dining area within the garden room, a bright and spacious setting for meals thanks to several skylights.

The vaulted ceiling has several wooden beams.

The garden room. Image: Savills.
The garden room with the family area towards the rear. Image: Savills.

There is a family area at the end of the garden room, with large windows making the most of the setting.

A standout feature of the property is the steel-framed orangery, which brings the outside inside.

The botanical gardens within the orangery. Image: Savills.

Built in 2020, the glasshouse is filled with lush plants, including a palm tree, and provides an area for relaxation and entertaining.

The calming design, with a background soundscape of running water, includes stone steps from the garden room, pitched stone paths, two waterfalls and a goldfish pond.

At the south end is a tiled seating area with a freestanding stove.

The master bedroom. Image: Savills.

Upstairs, there is the master bedroom with ample wardrobe space and an en suite shower.

There are also two more bedrooms.

The family bathroom. Image: Savills.

School, outbuildings and grounds

The accommodation may be impressive, but it’s just one part of what the site offers.

Around 30ft away is the former school building, which has loads of potential for development.

Currently, the layout features a 1,600 square foot games hall, which could be converted into an entertaining space.

The school building. Image: Savills.

There are also a kitchen, toilets, a utility room, a lounge and a bar.

In addition to the school building, there are several versatile additional buildings.

The games hall within the school building. Image: Savills.

There is a block of rooms at the rear of the schoolhouse with storerooms, a workshop, and an office.

And there is a timber-framed greenhouse, as well as a polytunnel and a standalone shed.

The bar within the school building. Image: Savills.

To the rear of the school is another cluster of rooms, which could be transformed into outdoor workspaces.

In addition, there is also a double garage.

The property extends to about 3.5 acres, including the schoolhouse and school and a mature woodland.

The courtyard between the two buildings with a hot tub. Image: Savills.

The school grounds have an access road and gravelled parking area for up to 30 cars.

Were that not enough, there is a 12-hole pitch and putt course, a network of paths and a sculpture garden on the site.

An aerial view of the property with the two buildings and several outbuildings. Image: Savills.

Kinnoir Schoolhouse is located north of Huntly which has a thriving small town atmosphere.

Aberdeen and Aberdeen Airport is a 45-minute journey by car.

Conversation