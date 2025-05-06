For Sale: Huntly house with its own botanical gardens, golf course AND school

A former schoolhouse with an accompanying school building featuring a bar and games hall has been put up for sale.

Kinnoir Schoolhouse is north of Huntly in the picturesque Aberdeenshire countryside and offers a wealth of stunning rooms and unique features.

The property includes a former school and various outbuildings, a pitch and putt golf course and an orangery and is listed with Savills for £585,000.

The schoolhouse

Entering via the porch, the living room and home office are to the left, while to the right is a double bedroom and a smaller box room.

Towards the back of the property is a shower room, opposite a utility room.

At the heart of the schoolhouse is the kitchen and connected garden room, which come together to create an ideal space for living and entertaining.

The kitchen has timber cabinetry, oak and cherry wood work surfaces and glass splashbacks.

It flows into the dining area within the garden room, a bright and spacious setting for meals thanks to several skylights.

The vaulted ceiling has several wooden beams.

There is a family area at the end of the garden room, with large windows making the most of the setting.

A standout feature of the property is the steel-framed orangery, which brings the outside inside.

Built in 2020, the glasshouse is filled with lush plants, including a palm tree, and provides an area for relaxation and entertaining.

The calming design, with a background soundscape of running water, includes stone steps from the garden room, pitched stone paths, two waterfalls and a goldfish pond.

At the south end is a tiled seating area with a freestanding stove.

Upstairs, there is the master bedroom with ample wardrobe space and an en suite shower.

There are also two more bedrooms.

School, outbuildings and grounds

The accommodation may be impressive, but it’s just one part of what the site offers.

Around 30ft away is the former school building, which has loads of potential for development.

Currently, the layout features a 1,600 square foot games hall, which could be converted into an entertaining space.

There are also a kitchen, toilets, a utility room, a lounge and a bar.

In addition to the school building, there are several versatile additional buildings.

There is a block of rooms at the rear of the schoolhouse with storerooms, a workshop, and an office.

And there is a timber-framed greenhouse, as well as a polytunnel and a standalone shed.

To the rear of the school is another cluster of rooms, which could be transformed into outdoor workspaces.

In addition, there is also a double garage.

The property extends to about 3.5 acres, including the schoolhouse and school and a mature woodland.

The school grounds have an access road and gravelled parking area for up to 30 cars.

Were that not enough, there is a 12-hole pitch and putt course, a network of paths and a sculpture garden on the site.

Kinnoir Schoolhouse is located north of Huntly which has a thriving small town atmosphere.

Aberdeen and Aberdeen Airport is a 45-minute journey by car.