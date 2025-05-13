Charming Countesswells home with amazing views on the market for £310,000

Soak up the peace and serenity of the countryside while remaining close to the hustle and bustle of city life in this charming Countesswells home.

Located in a quiet, no- through road, the sleek and stylish four-bedroom home has been designed for modern family life.

First impressions are excellent as the detached home offers amazing views over the local countryside.

Inside, the beautiful, detached home opens up with an attractive hallway which leads into a bright, open plan living area.

This superb space is the perfect place to sit back, relax and enjoy picturesque views of the countryside while there is direct access to the paved garden.

Contemporary kitchen is the icing on the cake…

And for those who love to cook, the contemporary kitchen is sure to inspire.

From the sleek white gloss units and integrated appliances to the large picture window and space for dining, the kitchen is at the beating heart of the home.

Also on the ground floor is a WC and a utility room which is currently being used as a home office.

Upstairs, there are four fantastic bedrooms, including an impressive master bedroom with an ensuite, triple mirrored wardrobes and garden views.

Meanwhile, the spacious second bedroom is large enough to be used both as a guest bedroom or as a home office.

Summer barbecues can be savoured in the back garden…

Completing this floor are two further bedrooms with wonderful views and a fantastic family bathroom.

In terms of interiors, this wonderful family home is in walk-in condition with tasteful decor including a wood grain-effect laminate flooring throughout the downstairs.

Upstairs, all bedrooms are fitted with a neutral grey-tone carpet to create a cosy and contemporary feel.

Outside, the fully enclosed back garden with decked area is ideal for alfresco entertaining.

Children will also be in their element as there’s plenty of space for them to burn off energy.

Amazing location enjoys the best of both worlds…

Other key features include a storage shed, a driveway with space for two cars plus a small front garden.

In terms of location, this property enjoys the best of both worlds as it offers the seamless balance between countryside living and urban connectivity.

Despite enjoying a tranquil spot on a no-through road with only six family homes, this home is just a short walk to the local primary school and Sainsbury’s.

And whether it’s for shopping, eating out or commuting, this property is also just six miles from Aberdeen city centre.

10 Burnett Street, Countesswells, is on the market for offers over £310,000.

To arrange a viewing contact RE/MAX City and Shire on 01224 057300 or check out the website remax-scotland.net

