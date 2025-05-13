Charming Countesswells home with amazing views on the market for £310,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Charming Countesswells home with amazing views on the market for £310,000

Every inch of this stylish home has been designed for modern family life.

By Rosemary Lowne
This superb Countesswells home is perfect for growing families.
This superb Countesswells home is perfect for growing families. Image: RE/MAX City and Shire

Soak up the peace and serenity of the countryside while remaining close to the hustle and bustle of city life in this charming Countesswells home.

Located in a quiet, no- through road, the sleek and stylish four-bedroom home has been designed for modern family life.

First impressions are excellent as the detached home offers amazing views over the local countryside.

Inside, the beautiful, detached home opens up with an attractive hallway which leads into a bright, open plan living area.

This superb space is the perfect place to sit back, relax and enjoy picturesque views of the countryside while there is direct access to the paved garden.

The contemporary lounge is the perfect place to unwind. Image: RE/MAX City and Shire
Every inch of this wonderful home is bright and spacious. Image: RE/MAX City and Shire

Contemporary kitchen is the icing on the cake…

And for those who love to cook, the contemporary kitchen is sure to inspire.

From the sleek white gloss units and integrated appliances to the large picture window and space for dining, the kitchen is at the beating heart of the home.

Also on the ground floor is a WC and a utility room which is currently being used as a home office.

Upstairs, there are four fantastic bedrooms, including an impressive master bedroom with an ensuite, triple mirrored wardrobes and garden views.

Meanwhile, the spacious second bedroom is large enough to be used both as a guest bedroom or as a home office.

The attractive kitchen is sure to inspire even the most reluctant of cooks. Image: RE/MAX City and Shire
All the bedrooms have plenty of storage space. Image: RE/MAX City and Shire

Summer barbecues can be savoured in the back garden…

Completing this floor are two further bedrooms with wonderful views and a fantastic family bathroom.

In terms of interiors, this wonderful family home is in walk-in condition with tasteful decor including a wood grain-effect laminate flooring throughout the downstairs.

Upstairs, all bedrooms are fitted with a neutral grey-tone carpet to create a cosy and contemporary feel.

Outside, the fully enclosed back garden with decked area is ideal for alfresco entertaining.

Children will also be in their element as there’s plenty of space for them to burn off energy.

Soak up the sunshine in the fantastic back garden. Image: RE/MAX City and Shire
This bird’s eye view brings the countryside views to life. Image: RE/MAX City and Shire

Amazing location enjoys the best of both worlds…

Other key features include a storage shed, a driveway with space for two cars plus a small front garden.

In terms of location, this property enjoys the best of both worlds as it offers the seamless balance between countryside living and urban connectivity.

Despite enjoying a tranquil spot on a no-through road with only six family homes, this home is just a short walk to the local primary school and Sainsbury’s.

And whether it’s for shopping, eating out or commuting, this property is also just six miles from Aberdeen city centre.

10 Burnett Street, Countesswells, is on the market for offers over £310,000.

To arrange a viewing contact RE/MAX City and Shire on 01224 057300 or check out the website remax-scotland.net

And if you enjoyed this story, you may also like:

Scotland’s Home of the Year: Aberdeenshire winners thrilled their home goes through to final

Conversation