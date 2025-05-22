Aberdeen interior designer Yuliya shares her top 5 tips for your home this summer

If anyone knows anything about home decor it’s Aberdeen interior designer Yuliya Forrest.

The 39-year-old, who is originally from Belarus, has worked her magic as an interior designer and decorator for the past 18 years.

And after visiting Milan Design Week recently, dubbed as the world’s most important design fair, Yuliya is brimming with ideas for people’s homes.

“I’m just back from Milan Design Week where there were so many exciting new interior trends for this year and next year,” says Yuliya.

“At this event, they select interior trends which you will see throughout the year.

“So I’ve created some tips which can help people to refresh and update their decor in an affordable way.”

Here Yuliya shares her top five tips on how to update your decor this summer…

1: Patterns and bold colours

Making a powerful statement through expressive patterns and bold colours is an easy way to transform any space in your home.

“Patterns and bold colours are hugely popular,” says Yuliya.

“An easy way to transform a space is by painting your walls in a really bright colour.

“Some of the colours on trend at the moment are forest greens, burgundy, deep blues’, mustards and yellow tones.”

Yuliya says it’s a common mistake to think that rich colours can make a room appear smaller.

“It’s a common mistake to think that light walls make rooms bigger – that is not the truth,” says Yuliya.

“In fact, deep, rich colours make a room look bigger especially if you paint the ceilings and walls the same colour.”

Yuliya also says that patterns can add visual interest, enhance spatial perception, and evoke emotions and atmosphere.

“Wallpaper is a great way to add patterns to your interiors,” says Yuliya.

“Or you can also introduce patterns through carpets or rugs.”

2: Textured walls

Walls with textured finishes and 3D elements are certainly having a moment this season.

Whether it’s subtle textures for understated elegance or dramatic designs that become the focal point of a room, adding texture brings a new dimension to walls.

For a stylish and inexpensive way to add some texture to your walls, Yuliya recommends using rectangular ‘metro style’ wall tiles.

“Textured surfaces and 3D walls are a very popular trend right now,” says Yuliya.

“Metro tiles are a great way to bring texture to your walls and also 3D walls.

“There’s lots of different materials on the market.”

3: Colourful furniture

For those who like calm, neutral decor, one way to bring some personality to a room is by adding pops of colourful furniture.

From bright sofas and colourful cushions to vibrant lamps, tables and artwork, colour doesn’t need to be confined to the walls.

“Accent sofas and colourful furniture can totally change the energy of a room,” says Yuliya.

“So people who prefer a calm interior but can easily add colourful accents.

“This design trend works really well and people can do it by themselves.”

4: Mirrors

Not just functional, mirrors can also enhance the light and space of a room.

“Mirrors are one of my favourite tools because the reflection can make rooms look bigger,” says Yuliya.

“They can also make your home brighter as they reflect light so you’re getting double light in the rooms.”

Yuliya says The Range in Aberdeen has a great selection of attractive yet affordable mirrors.

“I also love Annie Mo’s, they have some amazing mirrors and furniture,” says Yuliya.

5: The kitchen island

If you’re thinking about freshening up your kitchen then the best place to start is with a kitchen island.

“Although kitchen islands aren’t a new trend, they’re getting more and more popular,” says Yuliya.

“So if you’re looking to update your kitchen then the best place to start is with a kitchen island.

“They’re great as they serve as a place for cooking, dining, conversation and a work from home space.

“So interior designers are trying to avoid standard kitchens as when you cook into the wall it’s much less pleasant than when you can look into the room.”

For more on Yuliya check out her Instagram page @yf.interiors or her website yuliyaforrest.com

