Aberdeen interior designer Yuliya shares her top 5 tips for your home this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Aberdeen interior designer Yuliya shares her top 5 tips for your home this summer

Yuliya Forrest says freshening up your home doesn't have to cost the earth. Here she shares simple and cost effective tips.

Yuliya Forrest shares her top five interior tips for summer
Yuliya Forrest shares her top five interior tips for summer. Image: Yuliya Forrest
By Rosemary Lowne

If anyone knows anything about home decor it’s Aberdeen interior designer Yuliya Forrest.

The 39-year-old, who is originally from Belarus, has worked her magic as an interior designer and decorator for the past 18 years.

And after visiting Milan Design Week recently, dubbed as the world’s most important design fair, Yuliya is brimming with ideas for people’s homes.

“I’m just back from Milan Design Week where there were so many exciting new interior trends for this year and next year,” says Yuliya.

“At this event, they select interior trends which you will see throughout the year.

“So I’ve created some tips which can help people to refresh and update their decor in an affordable way.”

Here Yuliya shares her top five tips on how to update your decor this summer…

Yuliya, pictured at the Milan Design Week. Image: Yuliya Forrest

1: Patterns and bold colours

Making a powerful statement through expressive patterns and bold colours is an easy way to transform any space in your home.

“Patterns and bold colours are hugely popular,” says Yuliya.

“An easy way to transform a space is by painting your walls in a really bright colour.

“Some of the colours on trend at the moment are forest greens, burgundy, deep blues’, mustards and yellow tones.”

Patterns and bold colours are huge this season. Image: Yuliya Forrest

Yuliya says it’s a common mistake to think that rich colours can make a room appear smaller.

“It’s a common mistake to think that light walls make rooms bigger –  that is not the truth,” says Yuliya.

“In fact, deep, rich colours make a room look bigger especially if you paint the ceilings and walls the same colour.”

Yuliya also says that patterns can add visual interest, enhance spatial perception, and evoke emotions and atmosphere.

“Wallpaper is a great way to add patterns to your interiors,” says Yuliya.

“Or you can also introduce patterns through carpets or rugs.”

Wall patterns can bring positive energy to any room. Image: Yuliya Forrest

2: Textured walls

Walls with textured finishes and 3D elements are certainly having a moment this season.

Whether it’s subtle textures for understated elegance or dramatic designs that become the focal point of a room, adding texture brings a new dimension to walls.

Yuliya loved the textured walls on display at the Milan Design Week. Image: Yuliya Forrest

For a stylish and inexpensive way to add some texture to your walls, Yuliya recommends using rectangular ‘metro style’ wall tiles.

“Textured surfaces and 3D walls are a very popular trend right now,” says Yuliya.

“Metro tiles are a great way to bring texture to your walls and also 3D walls.

“There’s lots of different materials on the market.”

3D tiles are a great way to bring your walls to life. Image: Yuliya Forrest

3: Colourful furniture

For those who like calm, neutral decor, one way to bring some personality to a room is by adding pops of colourful furniture.

From bright sofas and colourful cushions to vibrant lamps, tables and artwork, colour doesn’t need to be confined to the walls.

“Accent sofas and colourful furniture can totally change the energy of a room,” says Yuliya.

“So people who prefer a calm interior but can easily add colourful accents.

“This design trend works really well and people can do it by themselves.”

This cherry coloured sofa complements the grey tones in this office space. Image: Yuliya Forrest

4: Mirrors

Not just functional, mirrors can also enhance the light and space of a room.

“Mirrors are one of my favourite tools because the reflection can make rooms look bigger,” says Yuliya.

“They can also make your home brighter as they reflect light so you’re getting double light in the rooms.”

Yuliya says The Range in Aberdeen has a great selection of attractive yet affordable mirrors.

“I also love Annie Mo’s, they have some amazing mirrors and furniture,” says Yuliya.

This statement mirror is a focal point. Image: Yuliya Forrest

5: The kitchen island

If you’re thinking about freshening up your kitchen then the best place to start is with a kitchen island.

“Although kitchen islands aren’t a new trend, they’re getting more and more popular,” says Yuliya.

“So if you’re looking to update your kitchen then the best place to start is with a kitchen island.

“They’re great as they serve as a place for cooking, dining, conversation and a work from home space.

“So interior designers are trying to avoid standard kitchens as when you cook into the wall it’s much less pleasant than when you can look into the room.”

Kitchen islands were prominent at the Milan Design Week. Image: Yuliya Forrest

For more on Yuliya check out her Instagram page @yf.interiors or her website yuliyaforrest.com

And if you enjoyed this story, you may also like:

Stunning home renovation near Inverurie is a labour of love for Matthew and Caroline

Conversation