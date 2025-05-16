Modern riverside home in the heart of Royal Deeside for sale

A large modern family house beside the River Dee in the heart of Royal Deeside is on the market.

Number 12 Durward Crescent is situated close to the banks of the River Dee in the village of Kincardine O’Neil.

The property offers uninterrupted views of the River Dee with an extensive south-facing garden.

It has been listed with Aberdein Considine with a guide price of £775,000.

Inside the property

Through the covered porch, you enter the hallway, which connects to the lounge on the right and features hardwood floors and French doors leading to the garden.

A sun lounge, accessible off the lounge, has windows on three sides and can be used as an office or an extra bedroom for guests.

Also off the hallway is a ground-floor bedroom with wardrobe space and an en suite.

There is also a guest WC.

The most impressive space in the property is the living, kitchen and dining room, which has a vaulted ceiling and floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the river.

There is a wine cellar off the dining area, which flows naturally into the open-plan kitchen, complete with a central island and marble worktops.

At the end of the room is the family area, with doors opening onto the outdoor patio and skylights bringing in plenty of natural light.

There is also a wood-burning stove in the corner of the room.

Stunning river views from the property

The double garage is connected to the property via a utility room.

Upstairs, to the left at the end of the landing, is the master bedroom suite.

The room has space for a king-sized bed that faces the river and unique skylight windows that open out to form a small balcony.

There is also a breakout seating area/dressing area, as well as an en suite shower.

Also on the first floor are two large double bedrooms with river views.

They share the family bathroom with a bathtub and separate shower.

The final bedroom is front-facing with access to its own en suite shower.

The property has oil-fired central heating, a built-in Sonos sound system, and an air recycling system.

Kincardine O’Neil is a small village between Aboyne and Banchory, approximately a 32-minute drive from Aberdeen.