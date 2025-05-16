Modern riverside home in the heart of Royal Deeside for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Modern riverside home in the heart of Royal Deeside for sale

The property located in Kincardine O'Neil sits close to the banks of the River Dee.

By Ross Hempseed
Riverside property in Kincardine O'Neil.
Riverside property in Kincardine O'Neil. Image: Aberdein Considine.

A large modern family house beside the River Dee in the heart of Royal Deeside is on the market.

Number 12 Durward Crescent is situated close to the banks of the River Dee in the village of Kincardine O’Neil.

The property offers uninterrupted views of the River Dee with an extensive south-facing garden.

It has been listed with Aberdein Considine with a guide price of £775,000.

12 Durward Crescent. Image: Aberdein Considine.

Inside the property

Through the covered porch, you enter the hallway, which connects to the lounge on the right and features hardwood floors and French doors leading to the garden.

The lounge. Image: Aberdein Considine.

A sun lounge, accessible off the lounge, has windows on three sides and can be used as an office or an extra bedroom for guests.

The sun room. Image: Aberdein Considine.

Also off the hallway is a ground-floor bedroom with wardrobe space and an en suite.

There is also a guest WC.

The most impressive space in the property is the living, kitchen and dining room, which has a vaulted ceiling and floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the river.

The kitchen. Image: Aberdein Considine.

There is a wine cellar off the dining area, which flows naturally into the open-plan kitchen, complete with a central island and marble worktops.

The family room. Image: Aberdein Considine.

At the end of the room is the family area, with doors opening onto the outdoor patio and skylights bringing in plenty of natural light.

There is also a wood-burning stove in the corner of the room.

The property has views out over the River Dee. Image: Aberdein Considine.

Stunning river views from the property

The double garage is connected to the property via a utility room.

The master bedroom. Image: Aberdein Considine.
Balcony skylights. Image: Aberdein Considine.

Upstairs, to the left at the end of the landing, is the master bedroom suite.

The room has space for a king-sized bed that faces the river and unique skylight windows that open out to form a small balcony.

The breakout seating area. Image: Aberdein Considine.
The master en suite. Image: Aberdein Considine.

There is also a breakout seating area/dressing area, as well as an en suite shower.

Also on the first floor are two large double bedrooms with river views.

They share the family bathroom with a bathtub and separate shower.

A bedroom overlooking the family area. Image: Aberdein Considine.

The final bedroom is front-facing with access to its own en suite shower.

The property has oil-fired central heating, a built-in Sonos sound system, and an air recycling system.

The substantial lawned back garden. Image: Aberdein Considine.

Kincardine O’Neil is a small village between Aboyne and Banchory, approximately a 32-minute drive from Aberdeen.

Conversation