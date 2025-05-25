Couple turn Tomatin home into dream house after amazing makeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Couple turn Tomatin home into dream house after amazing makeover

This beautiful home renovation in Tomatin is sure to inspire even the most reluctant of DIYers.

Maureen and Tim embraced their renovation journey at Drovers House.
Maureen and Tim embraced their renovation journey at Drovers House. Image: Travis Toy/Hamish Homes
By Rosemary Lowne

Who: Maureen McDonald-Cooke, a project and development manager, her husband Tim, who works at Raigmore Hospital plus their two dogs Isla and Indie.

What: A fabulous five-bedroom, contemporary home.

Where: Tomatin on the edge of the Cairngorms National Park.

Maureen and Tim relished the chance to put their own stamp on their amazing Tomatin home. Image: Maureen McDonald-Cooke

Here Maureen tells us about her amazing home… 

“We previously lived in a Victorian house, on the edge of a market town in Norfolk.

So moving to a modern contemporary property was a big change for us, but we are so pleased we did.

We were moving for work reasons but it turned out to be a fantastic lifestyle change.

To find our home, we used the property website Rightmove.

For us, we didn’t really have any specific locations in mind at the time, other than it had to be a reasonable distance to Raigmore Hospital.

Maureen and Tim's home in Tomatin
Maureen kept the interiors neutral but added pops of colour through furniture. Image: Travis Toy/Hamish Homes
This stunning room brings the outdoors in. Image: Travis Toy/Hamish Homes

Renovation of Tomatin home began seven years ago…

We found Tomatin and loved the location as it’s such a beautiful and tranquil village which is close to Inverness so it was ideal.

So we viewed Drovers House on a winter’s day.

The weather wasn’t great but what stood out for us was the magnificent views of the Monadhliath Mountains.

It looked like a mini-Switzerland.

And seeing the stately stag and white hare peering across the field was an unexpected bonus that day.

After a few visits we set the wheels in motion in 2017 and moved in on Valentine’s Day in 2018 which turned out to be a beautiful bright snowy day.

Vibrant blue tones bring fresh vibes to this spacious family bathroom. Image: Travis Toy/Hamish Homes
Dark accents complement bursts of colour in this beautiful bedroom. Image: Travis Toy/Hamish Homes

‘Our renovation journey allowed us to put our own stamp on our home’

With it being a relatively new house, all the fundamentals were in place.

But the property lacked some finishing touches, so it gave us the opportunity to put our stamp on it.

Drover’s House is a bright modern spacious contemporary four/five bedroom house.

Downstairs, there is a spacious open plan living area with a large bedroom with a dressing room and ensuite.

Upstairs, there is a glassed gallery which is a great place to read a book or as a space to work from home.

Also on this floor is a spacious bathroom and three bedrooms including a master suite with a dressing room and ensuite.

Pops of orange bring positive energy to this spacious bedroom. Image: Travis Toy/Hamish Homes
Sleek and stylish, the contemporary kitchen has all the right ingredients. Image: Travis Toy/Hamish Homes

‘Our renovation journey also took us outside’

In addition, there is an attached studio apartment which is currently run as a successful holiday let with its own entrance, outside patio, kitchenette and shower room.

Throughout the years, we’ve renovated and redecorated the property.

Some of the work includes upgrading the kitchen and bathrooms.

In 2021, we undertook a full landscaping project in the garden.

Some of the focal points include a fountain, illuminated sleeper raised beds and a feature raised Cairn filled with heathers and lavender.

We also installed a ‘man cave’ workshop with power.

Maureen and Tim worked hard on their garden. Image: Travis Toy/Hamish Homes
This bird’s eye view illustrates this home’s wonderful location. Image: Travis Toy/Hamish Homes

‘Our renovation has led to huge savings on our bills’

In 2022, we also added a garden room to bring the outside in and enjoy the ever-reaching views we are so lucky to enjoy.

And finally in 2023, to do our bit for climate change, we installed 25 solar panels, with a Tesla Powerwall battery storage system.

As a result, we are self-powered for most of the year which has provided us with huge savings on bills.

As a microgenerator we also get money back so it’s a win-win situation.

I have to mention AES Solar in Forres, our renewables installer, who were brilliant and very helpful.

Working out has never been easier as this home gym proves. Image: Travis Toy/Hamish Homes
This space is the perfect place to relax. Image: Travis Toy/Hamish Homes

Tomatin home has an eclectic mix of styles

In terms of interiors, this was quite a difficult task as we already had a lot of traditional furniture which didn’t quite fit in.

However, mixing old with new became quite fun.

So we have ended up with an eclectic mix of styles and some second-hand pieces.

But, as my husband will vouch, nothing stays in one place for very long.

For paint, we love Farrow & Ball and we opted for a soft neutral palette with some strong accent colours dotted about for interest.

And when it came to furniture and accessories, invariably, I always find something when I go into my favourite shop Gillies in Inverness.

Calming neutral tones create a serene sanctuary in this bedroom. Image: Travis Toy/Hamish Homes
Entertaining guests is a glamorous affair in this attractive dining area. Image: Travis Toy/Hamish Homes

So what was your biggest renovation challenge?

For us, the biggest renovation challenge was the landscaping.

Neither of us are gardeners and we have very little knowledge or vision of what we wanted.

But thanks to some extra help from friends, we ended up with a nice finish.

Overall, I absolutely love the openness of our home both inside and outside.

In winter, I love sitting under the vaulted ceiling in the lounge with the roaring wood burner on and looking out to the snow cap mountains – it’s bliss.

Equally in summer, I love looking at the glorious mix of trees while listening to the birds in the garden room – it’s so peaceful.

This modern bathroom is overflowing with style. Image: Travis Toy/Hamish Homes
Every corner of this home is brimming with charm and character. Image: Travis Toy/Hamish Homes

‘Our top renovation tips’

We’ve also loved the location as we’re on route seven of the national cycle route.

Also, we’re nestled between the hills of Aviemore and Inverness which are both only 20 minutes away.

We’re also surrounded by lovely woodland walks and the Findhorn River which offers an abundance of wildlife on our doorstep.

For us, the icing on the cake of our house is the low energy costs.

My top tip for anyone else undertaking a renovation project would be to set a realistic budget as invariably your wish list gets bigger, as costs do.

We also spaced our projects out so we felt that we were progressing without it becoming all consuming.”

Drover House, Tomatin, Inverness, is on the market for offers over £495,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Hamish Homes on 01463 250000 or check out the website hamish-homes.co.uk

Conversation