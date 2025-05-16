Aberdeen author Nan Shepherd’s former home on the market for £490,000

This beautiful house in Cults was once home to the late Aberdeen author Nan Shepherd.

While living at Dunvegan, she penned her most celebrated work, The Living Mountain, alongside her various novels and poetry.

For the last 24 years, it has been home to Gráinne Cullen, Dan Ryan, and their family.

It still retains many period features today, including high ceilings, bay windows, traditional fireplaces, and moulded ceiling cornices in some rooms.

The “quirky charm and individual character” initially drew the couple to the five-bedroom house.

But they soon realised the location on North Deeside Road suited them both.

Gráinne grew up in a big city, while Dan’s childhood was spent on a farm, and this house offered both a gateway to Royal Deeside while only being 20 minutes from the city centre.

A wrought iron garden gate leads directly to the Old Deeside Railway Line and the “great outdoors”. Meanwhile, on the other side of the house is a direct road and bus route to the city centre.

The short walk to Cults primary and secondary schools was another plus when raising their three children.

But now that their kids have “flown the nest”, the retired couple has decided it’s time for them to downsize and they have put their home on the market.

Former home of Nan Shepherd is a historic gem…

The Victorian house, which dates back to 1875, is striking to look at from the outside, bolstered by beautifully maintained gardens.

While the many shrubs and trees provide a haven for wildlife, they also give the property some privacy.

There is a fruit garden filled with redcurrants, raspberries, gooseberries, rhubarb and apple trees – perfect for anyone with green fingers to take on.

“We’ve so enjoyed our gardens, the stunning views and the double garage which has provided space for our various hobbies, and those of our children, over the years,” Gráinne added.

Nan Shepherd penned her most celebrated work at Dunvegan…

The inside of the Victorian property is just as impressive.

While the elegant lounge is cosy, thanks to the traditional fireplace and slate hearth, the large bay windows and ceiling cornices brighten up the space.

And the well-appointed family/dining room is designed for entertaining guests or enjoying a family meal.

“The open plan living areas blend seamlessly with the Victorian character of the property,” says Gráinne.

Meanwhile, the bright and airy dining kitchen is well equipped, with a gas hob and double oven which is perfect for whipping up family feasts.

Gráinne and Dan added a kitchen and utility room extension in 2009, which they say has brought space and light into the back of the house.

Other key features include a cloakroom with mosaic splashback tiling and a stained glass window plus a store that has part-glazed double doors leading through to a porch.

‘Many memorable summer evenings spent under the grapevine’

But one of the more striking features is the conservatory, complete with French doors leading out to the front garden.

Not only does this bright and colourful spot provide stunning views, but it is also home to a 94-year-old grape vine.

Gráinne says they will miss their annual grape harvest when they move from their North Deeside Road home.

“Not only is the fruit delicious, but we have never grown tired of the spectacle of the vine laden with fruit,” she added.

“We’ve spent many memorable summer evenings with friends, sitting in our conservatory under the grapevine, sharing a meal and enjoying the magnificent views in the long twilight.”

‘A wonderful family home’

Ideal for growing families, this home has five generously sized bedrooms on the upper floor.

The bedrooms either feature bespoke furniture or built-in wardrobes, meaning space and storage are no issue.

And they all have beautiful views, with two rooms overlooking Lower Deeside.

There’s a family bathroom complete with a roll top corner bath with an overhead shower, as well as a separate shower room – perfect for a busy household.

And there’s even another room on the ground floor currently used as an office, but could be transformed into a sixth bedroom if required.

“It’s a wonderful family home, suitable for anyone who would like to work from home,” Gráinne says.

Dunvegan, 503 North Deeside Road, Aberdeen is on the market for offers over £490,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Peterkins on 01224 428100 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

