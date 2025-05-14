Historic Aberdeenshire church turned family home could be yours for £533k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Historic Aberdeenshire church turned family home could be yours for £533k

The Auld Kirk in Sauchen blends modern living with original elements of the former church.

By Ross Hempseed
Aberdeenshire church in Sauchen for sale.
The Auld Kirk in Sauchen. Image: Remax.

A former Aberdeenshire church turned modern family home has been put up for sale — and wait until you see inside.

The Auld Kirk is located in the village of Sauchen, around 17 miles from Aberdeen.

The exterior of the building showcases its former life as a church, with a bell above the front door and stained glass windows.

The former church has been transformed. Image: Remax.

Listed with Remax City & Shire Aberdeen for offers over £533,000, the Auld Kirk has an open-plan layout that makes the most of the double-height ceilings.

A galleried landing overlooks the living areas.

Inside the former church

The property begins with a small vestibule before the home opens into a spacious living area.

The living space. Image: Remax.
The spacious living room. Image: Remax.

It utilises the former church hall, with a vaulted double-height ceiling and exposed trusses.

The multi-level stained glass windows flood the space with natural light, while a feature fireplace keeps it warm in winter.

The dining area. Image: Remax.

Across the hall is the dining area, where feature lighting hangs from the exposed truss above.

Heading down the hallway, there are two double bedrooms on the left.

One of the ground floor bedrooms. Image: Remax.
The family bathroom. Image: Remax.

On the right, there is a snug/bedroom, guest toilet and family bathroom, as well as several storage areas.

The breakout area. Image: Remax.

At the back is the spacious kitchen/diner, again with a vaulted ceiling and arched windows.

The kitchen is fitted with wall, base and full-height cream cabinets, along with granite countertops.

The kitchen with central island. Image: Remax.

Former church transformed into modern family home

The central island provides a preparation area with storage, as well as an informal dining space.

Appliances include a Rangemaster multi-fuel cooker, dishwasher, fridge, freezer and wine cooler.

There is also a breakout area with room for a sofa and TV.

The guest bedroom. Image: Remax.

From the kitchen, there is access to the guest bedroom, which has an en suite and its own private entrance.

Heading upstairs via the central spiral staircase, there is the upper gallery, which overlooks the ground-floor living space.

The sellers suggest this could be used as a play area, library or gym.

The spiral staircase. Image: Remax.
The balcony. Image: Remax.

The first floor also contains the master bedroom, which features skylights, an en suite, as well as a private balcony overlooking the dining area.

The master bedroom. Image: Remax.

There is an additional double bedroom on the first floor.

The front garden is mainly lawn, with hedging and a selection of mature trees.

The second upper bedroom. Image: Remax.

There is also a substantial log cabin with power and light, which could be used as a home office.

At the rear of the church, which was last on the market in 2022 before its latest makeover, there is a large patio area bordered with miniature hedging.

There are also a range of storage sheds, as well as a greenhouse within the grounds.

The back garden of the property. Image: Remax.

