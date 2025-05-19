£1.5m Highland lochside manor house comes with its own spa and sauna

A baronial manor house set on the banks of Loch Linnhe, which comes with its own luxury spa and sauna, has hit the market.

Ardrhu House is located on Scotland’s West Coast, near the village of Onich, around 10 miles from Fort William.

The lochside property is currently used as a luxury hotel and venue for smaller and more intimate weddings.

The main manor house was built in the baronial style typical of Scottish manor houses.

It has retained many characterful features such as turrets, high ceilings and original fireplaces.

Ardrhu House is currently listed with Strutt and Parker for £1,500,000.

Inside Ardrhu House

The manor house has a grand entrance hall which flows into the drawing room, featuring a corner turret and two fireplaces, but with modern finishings.

The large windows provide great views out over Loch Linnhe.

There is also a sitting room, currently set up for guests, with a corner fireplace and dark wood panelling.

The heart of the house is the dining room/kitchen which has been modernised with wall and base units, a central island and modern integrated appliances.

There is also a connected commercial chefs’ kitchen with wine store.

Off the dining area is a ground floor bedroom with ensuite that can be accessed from the dining room.

Lastly on the ground floor is the conservatory, with a vaulted glazed roof and French doors opening onto the terrace.

Heading upstairs there are two double bedrooms with corner fireplaces, two bedrooms with ensuite and one smaller bedroom.

In addition, there is a separate toilet and large bathroom with bathtub and shower.

The master bedroom makes a statement, with a corner fireplace and huge bathroom.

The highlight is the free-standing bathtub with gold dragon taps, situated within the turret overlooking the loch.

Spa facilities and grounds

Ardrhu House is also equipped with spa facilities, over two floors.

The spa has a dedicated entrance and caters to bridal parties on the big day.

On the ground floor there is a spa treatment room with ensuite bathroom and a spa reception area which doubles as a hairdressers.

Upstairs is the jacuzzi deck with a hot tub offering more loch views, as well as a steam room and sauna.

All bathrooms within the house are fitted with underfloor heating.

The manor house is approached by a gravelled driveway with private parking.

To the west of the house is a detached outbuilding comprising three garages, one currently used as a laundry.

The garden surrounding the property is laid mainly to level lawn with direct access to the shore of Loch Linnhe.

There are several seating areas including three fully glazed pods, and a paved terrace off the conservatory.