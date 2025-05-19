£1.5m Highland lochside manor house comes with its own spa and sauna

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£1.5m Highland lochside manor house comes with its own spa and sauna

Ardrhu House, currently used as a hotel, offers incredible views out over Loch Linnhe on Scotland's West Coast.

By Ross Hempseed
Ardrhu House on Loch Linnhe.
Ardrhu House on Loch Linnhe. Image: Strutt & Parker.

A baronial manor house set on the banks of Loch Linnhe, which comes with its own luxury spa and sauna, has hit the market.

Ardrhu House is located on Scotland’s West Coast, near the village of Onich, around 10 miles from Fort William.

The lochside property is currently used as a luxury hotel and venue for smaller and more intimate weddings.

Ardrhu House sits on the banks of Loch Linnhe. The grounds boast three glazed pods. Image: Strutt & Parker.

The main manor house was built in the baronial style typical of Scottish manor houses.

It has retained many characterful features such as turrets, high ceilings and original fireplaces.

Ardrhu House is currently listed with Strutt and Parker for £1,500,000.

Inside Ardrhu House

The manor house has a grand entrance hall which flows into the drawing room, featuring a corner turret and two fireplaces, but with modern finishings.

The large windows provide great views out over Loch Linnhe.

The drawing room. Image: Strutt & Parker.
The sitting room. Image: Strutt & Parker.

There is also a sitting room, currently set up for guests, with a corner fireplace and dark wood panelling.

The heart of the house is the dining room/kitchen which has been modernised with wall and base units, a central island and modern integrated appliances.

The dining room. Image: Strutt & Parker.

There is also a connected commercial chefs’ kitchen with wine store.

Off the dining area is a ground floor bedroom with ensuite that can be accessed from the dining room.

The ground floor bedroom. Image: Strutt & Parker.

Lastly on the ground floor is the conservatory, with a vaulted glazed roof and French doors opening onto the terrace.

Heading upstairs there are two double bedrooms with corner fireplaces, two bedrooms with ensuite and one smaller bedroom.

One of the upstairs bedrooms. Image: Strutt & Parker.

In addition, there is a separate toilet and large bathroom with bathtub and shower.

The master bedroom makes a statement, with a corner fireplace and huge bathroom.

The master bedroom. Image: Strutt & Parker.
The master ensuite. Image: Strutt & Parker.
The standalone bathtub. Image: Strutt & Parker.

The highlight is the free-standing bathtub with gold dragon taps, situated within the turret overlooking the loch.

Spa facilities and grounds

Ardrhu House is also equipped with spa facilities, over two floors.

The spa has a dedicated entrance and caters to bridal parties on the big day.

On the ground floor there is a spa treatment room with ensuite bathroom and a spa reception area which doubles as a hairdressers.

Upstairs is the jacuzzi deck with a hot tub offering more loch views, as well as a steam room and sauna.

The spa area on the first floor. Image: Strutt & Parker.

All bathrooms within the house are fitted with underfloor heating.

The manor house is approached by a gravelled driveway with private parking.

To the west of the house is a detached outbuilding comprising three garages, one currently used as a laundry.

The garden surrounding the property is laid mainly to level lawn with direct access to the shore of Loch Linnhe.

There are several seating areas including three fully glazed pods, and a paved terrace off the conservatory.

