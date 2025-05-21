Inside the incredible £2m Aberdeen granite mansion with indoor pool and gym for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside the incredible £2m Aberdeen granite mansion with indoor pool and gym for sale

The property is located in one of the most desirable residential areas in Aberdeen.

By Ross Hempseed
The mansion features a huge rear extension. Image: ASPC.

An incredible granite mansion on one of Aberdeen’s most desirable streets has been listed for sale — and just wait until you see inside.

The property, known as Kimberley, is situated on Rubislaw Den North in the West End of the city.

It was built in 1908 for Patrick Cooper, an advocate in Aberdeen who had invested in the Kimberley diamond mine in South Africa.

The property extends back with a rooftop terrace on top. Image: ASPC.

Now known as the Big Hole, the diamond mine proved lucrative for more than 150 years.

The mansion spans four floors with a huge modern extension at the back which includes the main highlight — the indoor swimming pool.

Kimberley is listed on ASPC for £2 million.

Inside the mansion

Entry is to the side of the mansion, with most of the ground floor dedicated to bedrooms.

The entrance hall is wood-panelled, with a mirrored ceiling.

Entrance hall. Image: ASPC.

There are two front-facing bedrooms, both with en suite bathrooms, and a study off the entrance hall.

Towards the rear is the master bedroom with a bay window overlooking the back garden, a large dressing area and another en suite bathroom.

The cannon room. Image: ASPC.

Modern extension offers impressive kitchen and living space

Housed within the rear extension is the truly impressive kitchen/dining/garden room – a massive and airy space that features floor-to-ceiling windows.

The kitchen/garden room. Image: ASPC.

An Arabescato Corchia marble media wall with built-in fireplace provides an area of the room for relaxation.

There is Carrara marble flooring throughout with Louboutin red supporting columns, as well as an integrated sound system operated by an app which also serves the gym, pool and master bedroom.

The seating area at the end of the mansion. Image: ASPC.

The kitchen is decked out in white cabinets with Arabescato Corchia marble worktops and a central island.

Located off the kitchen area is a prep kitchen.

Indoor pool heads list of attractions on lower floor

Heading downstairs, there are several living spaces.

The snug. Image: ASPC.
The wine cellar. Image: ASPC.

These include the games room and snug, as well as a utility room, brick-lined wine cellar and wet room.

Within the rear extension there is a gym with plenty of space for several pieces of kit, with access to the outdoors.

The swimming pool. Image: ASPC.

Through the gym is the indoor pool area, finished with porcelain tiled flooring, a picture window with granite cills and a seating area overlooking the garden patio.

Heading up to the second floor, you are greeted by the ornate upper landing.

The upper landing. Image: ASPC.

On this floor there are three further bedrooms, two shower rooms and a utility room.

There is also another kitchen, dining room and lounge.

The upper dining room. Image: ASPC.
The upper lounge. Image: ASPC.

As you head further upstairs, the third floor offers an additional bedroom with en suite.

And should you wish to climb even further, there is the opportunity to expand into the attic space.

The grounds and outbuildings

From the dining room, there is access to the large rooftop terrace, with granite flooring and tempered glass panels.

There is a separate detached granite coach house with space for four cars.

There is access to upper accommodation comprising a sitting room, office and kitchen with shower room.

The property is accessed via two steel remote-controlled gates from Rubislaw Den North, which lead onto an extensive driveway that features black pillar lighting and gives access to the house and coach house.

The coach house. Image: ASPC.

Double gates lead to the fully enclosed rear garden, which consists mainly of lawn flanked by mature trees, shrubs and bushes.

An extensive patio area is finished in granite flagstones and offers a substantial space for entertaining and alfresco dining.

The rooftop terrace. Image: ASPC.

A tree house is located at the foot of the garden along with two storage sheds — one with power and water – an additional large shed with power and light, and log storage.

The foot of the garden takes you to a gate giving access to the exclusive “Den”.

