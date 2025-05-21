Inside the incredible £2m Aberdeen granite mansion with indoor pool and gym for sale

An incredible granite mansion on one of Aberdeen’s most desirable streets has been listed for sale — and just wait until you see inside.

The property, known as Kimberley, is situated on Rubislaw Den North in the West End of the city.

It was built in 1908 for Patrick Cooper, an advocate in Aberdeen who had invested in the Kimberley diamond mine in South Africa.

Now known as the Big Hole, the diamond mine proved lucrative for more than 150 years.

The mansion spans four floors with a huge modern extension at the back which includes the main highlight — the indoor swimming pool.

Kimberley is listed on ASPC for £2 million.

Inside the mansion

Entry is to the side of the mansion, with most of the ground floor dedicated to bedrooms.

The entrance hall is wood-panelled, with a mirrored ceiling.

There are two front-facing bedrooms, both with en suite bathrooms, and a study off the entrance hall.

Towards the rear is the master bedroom with a bay window overlooking the back garden, a large dressing area and another en suite bathroom.

Modern extension offers impressive kitchen and living space

Housed within the rear extension is the truly impressive kitchen/dining/garden room – a massive and airy space that features floor-to-ceiling windows.

An Arabescato Corchia marble media wall with built-in fireplace provides an area of the room for relaxation.

There is Carrara marble flooring throughout with Louboutin red supporting columns, as well as an integrated sound system operated by an app which also serves the gym, pool and master bedroom.

The kitchen is decked out in white cabinets with Arabescato Corchia marble worktops and a central island.

Located off the kitchen area is a prep kitchen.

Indoor pool heads list of attractions on lower floor

Heading downstairs, there are several living spaces.

These include the games room and snug, as well as a utility room, brick-lined wine cellar and wet room.

Within the rear extension there is a gym with plenty of space for several pieces of kit, with access to the outdoors.

Through the gym is the indoor pool area, finished with porcelain tiled flooring, a picture window with granite cills and a seating area overlooking the garden patio.

Heading up to the second floor, you are greeted by the ornate upper landing.

On this floor there are three further bedrooms, two shower rooms and a utility room.

There is also another kitchen, dining room and lounge.

As you head further upstairs, the third floor offers an additional bedroom with en suite.

And should you wish to climb even further, there is the opportunity to expand into the attic space.

The grounds and outbuildings

From the dining room, there is access to the large rooftop terrace, with granite flooring and tempered glass panels.

There is a separate detached granite coach house with space for four cars.

There is access to upper accommodation comprising a sitting room, office and kitchen with shower room.

The property is accessed via two steel remote-controlled gates from Rubislaw Den North, which lead onto an extensive driveway that features black pillar lighting and gives access to the house and coach house.

Double gates lead to the fully enclosed rear garden, which consists mainly of lawn flanked by mature trees, shrubs and bushes.

An extensive patio area is finished in granite flagstones and offers a substantial space for entertaining and alfresco dining.

A tree house is located at the foot of the garden along with two storage sheds — one with power and water – an additional large shed with power and light, and log storage.

The foot of the garden takes you to a gate giving access to the exclusive “Den”.