Remote lighthouse offering breathtaking views of Pentland Firth goes on sale

A remote former lighthouse with panoramic views out over the Pentland Firth and out to Orkney has been put up for sale.

Holborn Head Lighthouse is situated near Scrabster on the rugged north coast of Scotland.

The lighthouse is a B-listed structure and was used to guide vessels into Thurso Bay before being decommissioned in 2003.

It was built in 1862 – and designed by the famous Stevenson family – and originally provided two assistant lighthouse keepers’ flats and the tower with its light.

Purchased by the current owners in 2006, it has been transformed into a single property that is now up for sale with Galbraith for £450,000.

Inside Holborn Head Lighthouse

The lighthouse features a reverse-living floorplan, with the ground floor dedicated to bedrooms and the living space above.

There is underfloor heating throughout.

On entry, to the left is a family bathroom with bathtub and separate shower, while on the right is a double bedroom.

There is also a large utility room, and the two bedrooms at the rear, one of which has an ensuite.

There are internal stairs up to the first floor.

Lighthouse’s upper floors offer stunning views over North Sea

The first floor can also be accessed via outdoor stairs, which lead into the hallway, from which there is a large kitchen to the left.

The kitchen has dark wood cabinets, black countertops and a large central island.

Off the kitchen is the dining room, which can also be accessed through double doors from the lounge.

The lounge itself makes the most of the elevated position, with incredible views out over the North Sea.

Also on the first floor is a guest toilet and office space.

Lighthouse dome now an observatory

There is a ladder leading to a hatch opening out to an external walkway on the next level.

From there you can access the lighthouse dome that was used to house the light, now removed.

The space is now used as a lookout and observatory.

In addition to the main lighthouse, there is a three-car garage and a studio at the end of the garden.

The studio offers incredible views of Dunnet Head and Scrabster Beach.

Located on the remote north coast of Scotland, Holborn Head Lighthouse is a short walk from Scrabster Harbour and a 10-minute car ride from Thurso.