Could this former Aberdeenshire church with a pulpit in the library be your new home?

A restored former church featuring stained glass windows, sea views and a pulpit in the library has recently gone on the market in Aberdeenshire.

The home in the peaceful coastal area of Kinneff is listed with Savills for £485,000.

It retains many features and materials from the original church, which was built in 1843.

The church was a place of worship for 168 years before being sold in 2011 to create a family home.

The building can be seen from the sea and was known by sailors as The Bell Hoose.

It features beautiful stained-glass windows throughout and many of the original pine timbers and doors.

Inside The Bell Hoose

Upon entering the home there is a spacious sitting room, with vaulted ceilings.

The room has large windows with lots of natural light.

To the side is the former church hall which was added in the 1950’s.

The room has been converted into a spacious kitchen featuring some of the original church pews.

The extension also has a cosy snug, small WC and a utility room.

The downstairs also contains three double bedrooms and a bathroom.

The upstairs reception room, currently used as a library, also features the original church pulpit, which overlooks the sitting room below.

This leads to the spacious main bedroom, with built-in double wardrobes.

Upstairs is a second bathroom and a dressing room – which could be used as an additional bedroom if needed.

The home features underfloor heating throughout.

The main garden area is behind the house and includes a sheltered seating area.

There is also a polytunnel, hen house and run and vegetable beds.

The home also has a double car port with a tarred drive at the front for additional parking.

