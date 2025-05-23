Could this former Aberdeenshire church with a pulpit in the library be your new home?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could this former Aberdeenshire church with a pulpit in the library be your new home?

This restored former church with stained glass windows and seaside views could be the perfect family home

By Abbie Duncan
The historic converted church in Kinneff has been listed with Savills. Image: Savills
The historic converted church in Kinneff has been listed with Savills. Image: Savills

A restored former church featuring stained glass windows, sea views and a pulpit in the library has recently gone on the market in Aberdeenshire.

The home in the peaceful coastal area of Kinneff is listed with Savills for £485,000.

It retains many features and materials from the original church, which was built in 1843.

The church was a place of worship for 168 years before being sold in 2011 to create a family home.

The home has retained lots of features from the original church. Image: Savills

The building can be seen from the sea and was known by sailors as The Bell Hoose.

It features beautiful stained-glass windows throughout and many of the original pine timbers and doors.

Inside The Bell Hoose

Upon entering the home there is a spacious sitting room, with vaulted ceilings.

The room has large windows with lots of natural light.

To the side is the former church hall which was added in the 1950’s.

The room has been converted into a spacious kitchen featuring some of the original church pews.

The extension also has a cosy snug, small WC and a utility room.

The well-fitted kitchen includes church pew seating and a tiled floor. Image: Savills

The downstairs also contains three double bedrooms and a bathroom.

The upstairs reception room, currently used as a library, also features the original church pulpit, which overlooks the sitting room below.

The library includes the original church pulpit. Image: Savills

This leads to the spacious main bedroom, with built-in double wardrobes.

Upstairs is a second bathroom and a dressing room – which could be used as an additional bedroom if needed.

The home features underfloor heating throughout.

The main garden area is behind the house and includes a sheltered seating area.

There is also a polytunnel, hen house and run and vegetable beds.

The home also has a double car port with a tarred drive at the front for additional parking.

The peaceful back garden also includes a sheltered seating area to enjoy in any weather. Image: Savills

