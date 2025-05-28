King Street fixer-upper with missing floors could be yours for £65k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Property

King Street fixer-upper with missing floors could be yours for £65k

The auction house has advised that while the home is currently unsafe, similar properties in the area can attract up to £450,000.

By Ellie Milne
Exterior of house at 466 King Street
466 King Street will be sold at auction. Image: Auction House Scotland.

A traditional semi-detached house in Aberdeen has been listed for auction at a guide price of only £65,000.

The four-bedroom property at 466 King Street has been described as an “exciting refurbishment” project.

Split over two levels, the house also boasts three public rooms, a kitchen and a bathroom.

However, some of the flooring is damaged or completely missing.

The property is unfit for occupation as it stands but could be transformed into the perfect family home.

During essential works, the new owners could even reconfigure the layout to help add “substantial” value.

Similar properties in the area have been valued between £435,000 and £450,000 – about seven times more than the auction guide price.

The property has been listed by Auction House Scotland with bidding to start at 2pm on Thursday June 26.

King Street sign
The property is located on King Street in Aberdeen. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

King Street house to be sold at auction

The current state of the house creates some health and safety risks but viewings are available for potential buyers.

Four half-hour viewing slots have been arranged for Tuesday June 3, Tuesday June 10, Monday June 16 and Monday June 23.

No interior photos or floorplan have been shared.

On the listing, the auction house writes: “A programme of works could create a fabulous family home for rental or resale.

“The property’s proximity to Aberdeen University could also lead buyers to consider potential HMO accommodation subject, of course, to all required consents and licensing.”

They added there is “little point” in a condition survey being carried out as it is clear the property is unfit to live in.

466 King Street, located less than a mile from the city centre, also has garden areas at the front, side and rear.

Several Aberdeen properties being sold online

The Father's House
The Father’s House on Caroline Place will be up for auction again on August 21. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Auction House Scotland has more than 20 lots listed in Aberdeen, including residential properties and businesses.

Among those hoping to sell at upcoming auctions is the The Father’s House, a former church in Rosemount.

The 17-bedroom building now has a guide price of £600,000, after being listed for offers over £1 million in 2022.

Its price has already been reduced from £700,000 to £650,000 this year.

The converted building will next be available to bid on from 2pm on Thursday August 21.

