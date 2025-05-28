King Street fixer-upper with missing floors could be yours for £65k

A traditional semi-detached house in Aberdeen has been listed for auction at a guide price of only £65,000.

The four-bedroom property at 466 King Street has been described as an “exciting refurbishment” project.

Split over two levels, the house also boasts three public rooms, a kitchen and a bathroom.

However, some of the flooring is damaged or completely missing.

The property is unfit for occupation as it stands but could be transformed into the perfect family home.

During essential works, the new owners could even reconfigure the layout to help add “substantial” value.

Similar properties in the area have been valued between £435,000 and £450,000 – about seven times more than the auction guide price.

The property has been listed by Auction House Scotland with bidding to start at 2pm on Thursday June 26.

King Street house to be sold at auction

The current state of the house creates some health and safety risks but viewings are available for potential buyers.

Four half-hour viewing slots have been arranged for Tuesday June 3, Tuesday June 10, Monday June 16 and Monday June 23.

No interior photos or floorplan have been shared.

On the listing, the auction house writes: “A programme of works could create a fabulous family home for rental or resale.

“The property’s proximity to Aberdeen University could also lead buyers to consider potential HMO accommodation subject, of course, to all required consents and licensing.”

They added there is “little point” in a condition survey being carried out as it is clear the property is unfit to live in.

466 King Street, located less than a mile from the city centre, also has garden areas at the front, side and rear.

Several Aberdeen properties being sold online

Auction House Scotland has more than 20 lots listed in Aberdeen, including residential properties and businesses.

Among those hoping to sell at upcoming auctions is the The Father’s House, a former church in Rosemount.

The 17-bedroom building now has a guide price of £600,000, after being listed for offers over £1 million in 2022.

Its price has already been reduced from £700,000 to £650,000 this year.

The converted building will next be available to bid on from 2pm on Thursday August 21.