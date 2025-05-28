Incredible £1.9m country estate in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Incredible £1.9m country estate in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park hits the market

The property has eight bedrooms and a surprising connection to the Titanic.

By Ross Hempseed
Broomhill House. Image: Fine and Country.
A stunning country home in the heart of the Cairngorms has hit the market.

Broomhill House is an imposing private Arts and Crafts house, constructed of solid granite, located south of Grantown-on-Spey.

It has a storied history, having been built for Sir Alfred Booth of Liverpool, best known for his role as chairman of the Cunard Line.

RMS Carpathia – a Cunard Line liner – was first on the scene to rescue survivors of the RMS Titanic in 1912.

Broomhill House was completed in 1918 before being sold to the Aspen family in 1926 for their six-year-old pneumonia-stricken daughter Rosemary to live in.

Broomhill House in the cairngorms.
The back of the property. Image: Fine and Country.

The Aspen family fled to the Moray countryside at the outbreak of WWII.

The fresh air must have been good for Rosemary, who, despite having pneumonia, lived in Broomhill House for 85 years.

The house is extensive, with more than 7,500 square feet of space, as well as a car port and indoor courtyard.

The house was formerly for sale with the price being revealed on application.  It is now listed with Fine & Country for £1.9 million.

Inside Broomhill House

Entering the house via a door next to the car port, there is a cloakroom with toilet and study to the right.

The drawing room. Image: Fine and Country.

Along the hallway is the drawing room, featuring a huge bay window, which connects to the sitting room.

A standout feature is the huge log-burning fireplace and dark wooden ceiling beams.

The sitting room. Image: Fine and Country.

The sitting room leads through to the covered verandah as well as the garden room.

Further down the hallway is the formal dining room, pantry and store room.

The dining room. Image: Fine and Country.

To the left is the kitchen, with larder and utility room connected.

On the other side of the hall is a ground-floor bedroom and separate shower room.

The kitchen. Image: Fine and Country.

Disconnected from the rest of the house is a dairy and wine store room on the opposite side of the car port.

While still connected to the main house, there is a separate annexe area for guests/visitors, and it is currently used as a holiday rental.

It consists of a living room, dining room, kitchen, ground-floor bedroom and bathroom.

One of the bedrooms. Image: Fine and Country.

There are two additional bedrooms upstairs.

The first floor of the main house has seven double bedrooms, with three bathrooms and a linen room.

There is also a small roof terrace, which overlooks the courtyard, accessed via one of the bedrooms.

One of the first-floor bathrooms. Image: Fine and Country.

In addition to the bedrooms is one of the highlights of the house – the music room.

The Aspen family commissioned the highly acclaimed architect Sir Basil Spence to extend the house, creating the barrel-vaulted music room.

Outbuildings and grounds

The courtyard encloses several store rooms, two toilets, as well as a separate Coach House.

The courtyard. Image: Fine and Country.

There is a large Siberian larch multi-functional building, which was built in 2016 for garden storage.

Broomhill House is approached by a sweeping private drive through a quiet wooded area, with ample parking.

Views out from Broomhill House.
The views of the Spey Valley. Image: Fine and Country.

The mature gardens are around six acres, with expansive lawns and magnificent views of the River Spey and its valley.

These extend all the way to the Cairngorm Mountains.

There is also the former lawn tennis court with its thatched pavilion.

The house and gardens are surrounded by mature trees, which extend into ancient Caledonian pine forest to the rear of the house.

Conversation