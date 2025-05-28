Incredible £1.9m country estate in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park hits the market

A stunning country home in the heart of the Cairngorms has hit the market.

Broomhill House is an imposing private Arts and Crafts house, constructed of solid granite, located south of Grantown-on-Spey.

It has a storied history, having been built for Sir Alfred Booth of Liverpool, best known for his role as chairman of the Cunard Line.

RMS Carpathia – a Cunard Line liner – was first on the scene to rescue survivors of the RMS Titanic in 1912.

Broomhill House was completed in 1918 before being sold to the Aspen family in 1926 for their six-year-old pneumonia-stricken daughter Rosemary to live in.

The Aspen family fled to the Moray countryside at the outbreak of WWII.

The fresh air must have been good for Rosemary, who, despite having pneumonia, lived in Broomhill House for 85 years.

The house is extensive, with more than 7,500 square feet of space, as well as a car port and indoor courtyard.

The house was formerly for sale with the price being revealed on application. It is now listed with Fine & Country for £1.9 million.

Inside Broomhill House

Entering the house via a door next to the car port, there is a cloakroom with toilet and study to the right.

Along the hallway is the drawing room, featuring a huge bay window, which connects to the sitting room.

A standout feature is the huge log-burning fireplace and dark wooden ceiling beams.

The sitting room leads through to the covered verandah as well as the garden room.

Further down the hallway is the formal dining room, pantry and store room.

To the left is the kitchen, with larder and utility room connected.

On the other side of the hall is a ground-floor bedroom and separate shower room.

Disconnected from the rest of the house is a dairy and wine store room on the opposite side of the car port.

While still connected to the main house, there is a separate annexe area for guests/visitors, and it is currently used as a holiday rental.

It consists of a living room, dining room, kitchen, ground-floor bedroom and bathroom.

There are two additional bedrooms upstairs.

The first floor of the main house has seven double bedrooms, with three bathrooms and a linen room.

There is also a small roof terrace, which overlooks the courtyard, accessed via one of the bedrooms.

In addition to the bedrooms is one of the highlights of the house – the music room.

The Aspen family commissioned the highly acclaimed architect Sir Basil Spence to extend the house, creating the barrel-vaulted music room.

Outbuildings and grounds

The courtyard encloses several store rooms, two toilets, as well as a separate Coach House.

There is a large Siberian larch multi-functional building, which was built in 2016 for garden storage.

Broomhill House is approached by a sweeping private drive through a quiet wooded area, with ample parking.

The mature gardens are around six acres, with expansive lawns and magnificent views of the River Spey and its valley.

These extend all the way to the Cairngorm Mountains.

There is also the former lawn tennis court with its thatched pavilion.

The house and gardens are surrounded by mature trees, which extend into ancient Caledonian pine forest to the rear of the house.