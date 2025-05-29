French couple put their historic Braemar home on the market for £395,000

Brimming with over 200 years of history, this beautiful B-listed Braemar home is one of a kind.

Located in the beating heart of Royal Deeside with wonderful views of the mountains, Daisy Bank is a property with remarkable historical significance.

Described as the ‘best surviving intact example’ of a traditional cottage and attached timber ‘wee house’, Daisy Bank is clear evidence of the tourist-based development of the village in the mid to late 19th century.

For the past 19 years, Daisy Bank has been loved and cared for by Magali Brat and her husband Michel.

Beautiful Braemar home lovingly restored…

Originally from France, the couple who retired to Scotland, have relished their role as custodians of the precious property which had been carefully conserved over half a century by the family of previous owner Miss Mary Kennedy.

“When we first viewed the property, we loved the landscapes surrounding the village and the cottage itself with the garden all around,” says Magali.

“We were also grateful to see that nothing had been done to it for a long time.

“The previous owner Miss Mary Kennedy, was 82 when she sold it to us in 2005.”

‘We will miss our amazing Braemar home’

Over the years, the couple have worked hard to restore the precious property back to its former glory.

From the sash glazing and the original fireplaces to the exposed wooden flooring, there’s a plethora of retained original features.

But now the time has come for the couple to find new custodians of their home as they prepare to downsize.

“We will miss the views, our neighbours, our garden and most of all our house,” says Magali.

Braemar home brimming with period charm…

It’s easy to understand why the couple will miss their home so much as the property is breathtakingly beautiful from the outside.

After taking in the stunning scenery and dramatic views of the Creag Chòinnich hill, it’s time to head inside where a welcoming reception hall opens up the home.

At the front of the cottage is a charming sitting room with a feature open fireplace.

Meanwhile, family meals can be savoured in the cosy dining room complete with a granite fireplace with wood burning stove.

This room also boasts fitted storage and an alcove, likely once used for a box bed, as well as access to a family shower room.

Characterful Braemar cottage with ‘wee house’

At the back of the home is the wonderful kitchen/utility room with modern appliances, superb storage space and access to the garden.

On the first floor, there are two fantastic bedrooms, both with front aspect canted dormer windows, together with a useful cloakroom flanked by walk-in storage.

Like the cottage, the adjoined timber ‘wee house’ has survived with little or no alterations, retaining its internal panelling, range and washhouse.

It is currently used as an outbuilding, store and workshop.

Strong community spirit in Braemar…

Outside, alfresco dining and entertaining can be enjoyed in the front and back gardens which have been beautifully maintained while there is also a shed for storage purposes.

Reflecting on their time at Daisy Bank, the couple say they have enjoyed everything about it, especially the strong community spirit in Braemar.

“We’ve loved the way we have been accepted by Braemar inhabitants,” says Magali.

“Over the years, we’ve worked with the community on great projects including the restoration of Braemar Castle.

“We’ve also enjoyed all the village exhibitions and concerts plus the Braemar Highland Games.

“It’s been great to be part of such a fantastic community.”

Amazing location in the Cairngorms National Park…

Asked what she thinks will appeal to potential buyers Magali thinks it will be the period property’s charm and amazing location.

“It’s such an amazing location in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park,” says Magali.

“There’s also so many amenities nearby including the health centre, the pharmacy as well as sports facilities such as the golf course and tennis courts.

“As well as this, there’s also fantastic restaurants and the Fife Arms Hotel too.

“It’s a peaceful location with lots of walks and cycles on your doorstep.”

Daisy Bank, Braemar, Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, is on the market for offers over £395,000.

