French couple put their historic Braemar home on the market for £395,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

French couple put their historic Braemar home on the market for £395,000

Magali Brat and her husband Michel have lovingly restored the B-listed Braemar property back to its former glory.

Daisy Bank, pictured, is a Braemar home brimming with charm and history
Daisy Bank, pictured, is a Braemar home brimming with charm and history. Image: Strutt and Parker
By Rosemary Lowne

Brimming with over 200 years of history, this beautiful B-listed Braemar home is one of a kind.

Located in the beating heart of Royal Deeside with wonderful views of the mountains, Daisy Bank is a property with remarkable historical significance.

Described as the ‘best surviving intact example’ of a traditional cottage and attached timber ‘wee house’, Daisy Bank is clear evidence of the tourist-based development of the village in the mid to late 19th century.

For the past 19 years, Daisy Bank has been loved and cared for by Magali Brat and her husband Michel.

Magali Brat and her husband Michel. pictured in Jacobite outfits at the official re-opening of Braemar Castle in 2007. Image: Magali Brat

Beautiful Braemar home lovingly restored…

Originally from France, the couple who retired to Scotland, have relished their role as custodians of the precious property which had been carefully conserved over half a century by the family of previous owner Miss Mary Kennedy.

“When we first viewed the property, we loved the landscapes surrounding the village and the cottage itself with the garden all around,” says Magali.

“We were also grateful to see that nothing had been done to it for a long time.

“The previous owner Miss Mary Kennedy, was 82 when she sold it to us in 2005.”

Daisy Bank has a plethora of period features including original fireplaces. Image: Strutt and Parker
Check out those incredible views. Image: Strutt and Parker

‘We will miss our amazing Braemar home’

Over the years, the couple have worked hard to restore the precious property back to its former glory.

From the sash glazing and the original fireplaces to the exposed wooden flooring, there’s a plethora of retained original features.

But now the time has come for the couple to find new custodians of their home as they prepare to downsize.

“We will miss the views, our neighbours, our garden and most of all our house,” says Magali.

Family meal times are always special in this cosy dining room. Image: Strutt and Parker
Wake up to wonderful views in this superb Braemar home. Image: Strutt and Parker

Braemar home brimming with period charm…

It’s easy to understand why the couple will miss their home so much as the property is breathtakingly beautiful from the outside.

After taking in the stunning scenery and dramatic views of the Creag Chòinnich hill, it’s time to head inside where a welcoming reception hall opens up the home.

At the front of the cottage is a charming sitting room with a feature open fireplace.

Meanwhile, family meals can be savoured in the cosy dining room complete with a granite fireplace with wood burning stove.

This room also boasts fitted storage and an alcove, likely once used for a box bed, as well as access to a family shower room.

Every inch of this B-listed property has been beautifully maintained including the kitchen. Image: Strutt and Parker
Even the hallway is full of charm and character. Image: Strutt and Parker

Characterful Braemar cottage with ‘wee house’

At the back of the home is the wonderful kitchen/utility room with modern appliances, superb storage space and access to the garden.

On the first floor, there are two fantastic bedrooms, both with front aspect canted dormer windows, together with a useful cloakroom flanked by walk-in storage.

Like the cottage, the adjoined timber ‘wee house’ has survived with little or no alterations, retaining its internal panelling, range and washhouse.

It is currently used as an outbuilding, store and workshop.

The wee house is a very unique feature. Image: Strutt and Parker
This aerial photo brings to life the size of the fabulous countryside home. Image: Strutt and Parker

Strong community spirit in Braemar…

Outside, alfresco dining and entertaining can be enjoyed in the front and back gardens which have been beautifully maintained while there is also a shed for storage purposes.

Reflecting on their time at Daisy Bank, the couple say they have enjoyed everything about it, especially the strong community spirit in Braemar.

“We’ve loved the way we have been accepted by Braemar inhabitants,” says Magali.

“Over the years, we’ve worked with the community on great projects including the restoration of Braemar Castle.

“We’ve also enjoyed all the village exhibitions and concerts plus the Braemar Highland Games.

“It’s been great to be part of such a fantastic community.”

The garden is the perfect place to unwind. Image: Strutt and Parker
Daisy Bank is postcard perfect in every way. Image: Strutt and Parker

Amazing location in the Cairngorms National Park…

Asked what she thinks will appeal to potential buyers Magali thinks it will be the period property’s charm and amazing location.

“It’s such an amazing location in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park,” says Magali.

“There’s also so many amenities nearby including the health centre, the pharmacy as well as sports facilities such as the golf course and tennis courts.

“As well as this, there’s also fantastic restaurants and the Fife Arms Hotel too.

“It’s a peaceful location with lots of walks and cycles on your doorstep.”

Daisy Bank, Braemar, Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, is on the market for offers over £395,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Strutt and Parker on 07384 826784 or check out the website

struttandparker.com/properties/cairnadrochit

And if you enjoyed this story, you may also like:

Couple turn Tomatin home into dream house after amazing makeover

Conversation