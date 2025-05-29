Looking for your dream seaside escape? This Moray beach hut could be it

A rare chance to buy a beach hut on one of Scotland’s best stretches of sands has become available.

They rarely appear for sale, but one the handful of colourful shelters on Findhorn beach has been put on the market.

Only 30 have ever been approved for the site, making this a golden opportunity to take ownership of a beachside retreat on the Moray coastline.

Findhorn beach was voted Scotland’s best beach in The Times and Sunday Times best UK beaches awards in 2023.

And the popular Moray destination was also shortlisted again the following year.

The beachside chalet measures 2m by 2.5m and is in a prime front row position, with its double doors looking out to sea.

The hut stands on deep timber piles for strong, elevated support against floods and wind.

The sellers say it is built to endure all seasons and frequent visits to the beach in any weather.

One of Scotland’s best beaches

Findhorn Beach is one of the most popular destinations on the Moray Coast, just a short walk from the picturesque village of Findhorn.

The coastline offers dunes, peaceful walks, and is a perfect spot for wildlife watchers, with seals and dolphins often seen nearby.

Findhorn also offers the perfect spot from which to enjoy a range of water sports.

Additionally, history lovers can explore World War Two tank traps still visible on the western end of the beach.

Moreover, Findhorn beach offers nearby parking, picnic spots, toilet facilities and easy accessibility for all visitors.

The beach hut is listed through Compass Estates at a fixed price of £32,000.

More Moray property news