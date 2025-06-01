For Sale: Five bedroom home with stunning views of the Moray coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

For Sale: Five bedroom home with stunning views of the Moray coast

A stunning five bedroom home with a "cinema" room is for sale in the peaceful countryside of Roseisle.

By Abbie Duncan
The house in Roseisle is an impressive and modern five-bedroom home.
The five bedroom house in Roseisle is on the market for offers over £775,000. Credit: Compass Estates

A five-bedroom Roseisle home with stunning views of the Moray coast is on the market.

The luxurious home features uninterrupted countryside views and has all manner of walks on its doorstep..

Upon entering the house there is an entrance hall, with an impressive open plan kitchen, dining and family room to the right.

Flooded with natural light, with large windows and a balcony from the floor above, the space opens into the garden through bifold doors.

The kitchen features premium appliances and a large quartz-topped island.

The open plan kitchen, dining and family room is decorated in neutral tones. It is double height and has an internal balcony.
An open-concept kitchen, dining and family room sits at the heart of the home. Credit: Compass Estates

A vaulted ceiling enhances the spacious feel of the living and dining area.

Additionally, the room features a cosy wood burning stove for cool winter nights in the Roseisle countryside.

The cinema room, has a large television - and soundproofed walls
The second living room is currently used as a cinema room. Credit: Compass Estates

A separate living room, currently used as cinema room, has additional soundproofing and opens to the garden via French doors.

Additionally, there is a dedicated playroom, which could also be converted into an office space or a sixth bedroom.

To the left of the entrance are two spacious bedrooms, along with a full bathroom and a well-equipped laundry room.

Stunning views of Moray countryside

Upstairs, there are two further double bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom and a private dressing room.

The luxurious master suite includes a stylish bathroom, large dressing room, and access to a private balcony with countryside views.

The master bedroom has stunning views - best seen from the balcony.
The master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom, dressing room and private balcony. Credit: Compass Estates

There is also a cosy snug or office area upstairs.

Premium finishes include underfloor heating downstairs and solid oak doors throughout the home.

Outside, the home has an impressive large paved terrace.

A spacious drive provides parking for multiple vehicles.

Large patio doors lead out to a large paved terrace - and the coast beyond.
The large garden features a paved terrace. Credit: Compass Estates

The large garden includes a shed, and stunning views of the Moray countryside.

The house in Roseisle is available with Compass Estates at offers over £775,000.

More property news

 

Conversation