For Sale: Five bedroom home with stunning views of the Moray coast

A five-bedroom Roseisle home with stunning views of the Moray coast is on the market.

The luxurious home features uninterrupted countryside views and has all manner of walks on its doorstep..

Upon entering the house there is an entrance hall, with an impressive open plan kitchen, dining and family room to the right.

Flooded with natural light, with large windows and a balcony from the floor above, the space opens into the garden through bifold doors.

The kitchen features premium appliances and a large quartz-topped island.

A vaulted ceiling enhances the spacious feel of the living and dining area.

Additionally, the room features a cosy wood burning stove for cool winter nights in the Roseisle countryside.

A separate living room, currently used as cinema room, has additional soundproofing and opens to the garden via French doors.

Additionally, there is a dedicated playroom, which could also be converted into an office space or a sixth bedroom.

To the left of the entrance are two spacious bedrooms, along with a full bathroom and a well-equipped laundry room.

Stunning views of Moray countryside

Upstairs, there are two further double bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom and a private dressing room.

The luxurious master suite includes a stylish bathroom, large dressing room, and access to a private balcony with countryside views.

There is also a cosy snug or office area upstairs.

Premium finishes include underfloor heating downstairs and solid oak doors throughout the home.

Outside, the home has an impressive large paved terrace.

A spacious drive provides parking for multiple vehicles.

The large garden includes a shed, and stunning views of the Moray countryside.

The house in Roseisle is available with Compass Estates at offers over £775,000.

More property news