Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

£1m bespoke Aberdeenshire home with large grounds hits the market

The property has several large outbuildings and workshops and sits on 14 acres of land with pond.

By Ross Hempseed
Beechfield House in Mintlaw Aberdeenshire. The large home has an impressive setting.
Beechfield House is on the market for £1 million. Image: Galbraith.

This property on the outskirts of Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire, is the perfect retreat for someone looking to pursue an outdoor lifestyle.

Beechfield House is located in the Aberdeenshire countryside and sits on 14 acres of land.

The property is “bespoke”, having been built from scratch around 25 years ago by the current owners.

It offers several handy features including underfloor heating through the ground floor, a Sonos sound system in the living room and remote-control blinds.

Beechfield House is currently listed with Galbraith for £1 million.

Inside Beechfield House

The kitchen of Beechfield house has a striking black and copper colour scheme.
The kitchen. Image: Galbraith

On entry, you immediately enter the kitchen/dining room via a double archway.

The space has a striking black and amber colour scheme, with a large countertop for informal dining.

The kitchen has several integrated appliances, including a wine fridge.

There is also recessed shelving within the dining space.

From the kitchen, you enter the snug area, with a large wood-burning fireplace, French doors outside and a spiral staircase up to the first floor.

The snug features a spiral staircase to the upper floor.
The snug. Image: Galbraith

At the end of the house is the large dining room which has a substantial fireplace and outdoor access.

From the snug, you enter the back hallway which connects to a guest toilet, a study, the sunroom and the large garage.

One of the main areas of the house is the sitting room, a large and open space with a feature brick and wood wall that extends to the double-height ceiling.

The sitting room has a feature wall and double doors to the outside.
The sitting room. Image: Galbraith
THe feature wall in the sitting room. It is overlooked by a glass-panelled balcony.
The featured wall in the sitting room. Image: Galbraith

A focal point is the old church bell located within a recess in the wall.

Heading upstairs, there is the master bedroom which overlooks the sitting room with a glass balcony.

It also has a semi-circular balcony outside.

The striking master bedroom has a stone wall to one end - it retains the old church bell.
The master bedroom with the old church bell in the background. Image: Galbraith
One of the balconies, looking out to the carefully managed gardens.
One of the balconies. Image: Galbraith

The master bedroom has access to the main bathroom which features both a shower and a bathtub located down a set of steps.

And there are four more bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite and balcony.

Another of the bedrooms. It currently features a four poster bed and has double doors to the outside.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Galbraith

Outbuildings and grounds

Beechfield House is accessed via an electric gated entrance with intercom system.

The private driveway sweeps through the grounds, flanked by trees, and there is plenty of parking at the front of the house.

The gated entrance to Beechfield House
Gated entrance to Beechfield House. Image: Galbraith

Also on the grounds is a pond, which has remained wild and natural and attracts an array of natural wildlife and birds.

The well-stocked gardens surrounding the house have been developed by the current owners over the past 25 years.

There is an orchard with apples, pears and plums, and the pond is stocked with fish.

An aerial view of Beechfield House in Mintlaw, shows the large pond, grounds and outbuildings.
Aerial view of the ground including the pond. Image: Galbraith

The grounds also offer fenced grazing paddocks and timber stables – ideal for equestrian enthusiasts.

Set away from the house, a large work yard includes three substantial modern metal-clad agricultural buildings.

The property comes with three agricultural sheds, that could be put to a number of uses.
The outbuildings. Image: Galbraith

There are also 13.4kW solar panels with Tesla battery storage.

Conversation