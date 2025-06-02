For sale: Lodge retreat and three-bedroom home near Fraserburgh

A popular eco-retreat in Aberdeenshire is up for sale.

Wildflower Eco Lodges are situated along the Buchan Coastal Route, offering a peaceful getaway close to popular towns such as Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

The business was founded by Daniel and Louisa Barry back in 2010, who built the lodges from scratch to achieve a more sustainable way of living.

The sale includes three holiday lodges and a three-bedroom coastal cottage.

The family-run eco-retreat has now hit the market for £475,000.

‘A sustainable hospitality haven’

The retreat boasts three stunning lodges as well as a spacious cottage, all equipped with modern amenities.

Each lodge has been designed with natural living and contemporary convenience in mind.

Timber cladding on two sides adds to their charm. Sedum roofs, double glazing, and solar panels reinforce a commitment to sustainable living.

The lodges are all equipped with a log-burning stove for warmth all year round.

Peregrine Lodge – A Tranquil Escape

Peregrine Lodge offers peace and tranquility, making it the perfect setting for guests to relax.

Floor-to-ceiling windows allow residents to enjoy views of the countryside.

Harrier Lodge – A Serene Waterside Retreat

Harrier Lodge is nestled beside the calm waters of the estate, offering views of the grounds through floor-to-ceiling windows.

The bedroom boasts a comfortable king bed, clothes storage, and a table/workstation, ideal for relaxing or remote working.

Heron Lodge – The Ultimate Nature Retreat

For guests who want to immerse themselves in nature, Heron Lodge offers just that.

The lodge is positioned for views of the water and visiting wildlife.

Mosscroft House – three-bedroom cottage

In addition to the three main lodges, there is a coastal cottage that is situated a short distance from the site, with views overlooking the North Sea.

The three-bedroom property could be used as a permanent residence for the buyers or a holiday let.

The business is listed on Right Move for £475,000.