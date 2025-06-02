Scotland’s Home of the Year 2025: Aberdeenshire property takes the crown

Surreal is how Jessica Zanoni and her husband Chris Labrooy describe the moment their contemporary home near Pitmedden won Scotland’s Home of the Year 2025.

Brimming with character, colour and California cool vibes, the couple’s chic countryside property – Hilltop House – wowed the judges to win the final of the hit BBC show which aired tonight (June 2).

It’s the first time in the show’s six-year history that an Aberdeenshire home has won the accolade.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Jessica and Chris, who share their home with their 18-year-old son Chase and their dogs Enzo and Dino, say they can’t believe their property has been named the best in the country.

“It’s quite surreal,” says Jessica, 39, who is originally from California.

“The whole process has been really fun so to win it is the icing on the cake.”

Equally as delighted is Chris, who runs an art business with Jessica.

“It’s great to win,” says Chris.

“The house is a reflection of our tastes and personalities and we are proud of what we have created.”

Viewers across the country tuned in to BBC One Scotland tonight (June 2) to see interior designers Anna Campbell-Jones and Banjo Beale along with architect Danny Campbell cast their expert eyes on six stunning homes battling it out for the coveted title.

Filmed at House For An Art Lover in Glasgow, Jessica says the Scotland’s Home of the Year final was an amazing experience.

“As soon as we arrived, the cameras were rolling,” says Jessica.

“It was fantastic to meet all the other finalists, they were a really cool group of people.

“Everyone was like minded as we all enjoy architecture and design.

“So it was a really fun day.”

‘The judges were down to earth’

And Jessica says meeting the judges was a weird but wonderful moment.

“We’ve been watching the show for years so meeting the judges was like meeting celebrities,” laughs Jessica.

“But the judges were all so kind and down to earth.

“And they had lovely things to say about all of us.

“It was really cool to meet all of them.”

It’s easy to see why the judges were impressed by Jessica and Chris’s property.

Originally a dilapidated farmhouse, the couple have breathed new life into the site by designing a bright and contemporary house filled with colourful statement pieces.

“With me being from California and Chris being an artist, I think our tastes are just naturally a little bit unique,” says Jessica.

“There isn’t really anything in our house that we found in shops near us.

“Everything was specially sourced in a way.”

Aberdeenshire home is one of a kind

Jessica also thinks the contrast between the outside and the inside of the property makes it one of a kind.

“I enjoy the differences between the aesthetic of the outside and the inside,” says Jessica.

“I think it makes the interior even more surprising.

“Also, the view.

“It was the reason we bought the plot and we have really used it almost as a piece of art.

“It definitely adds to the interior and it changes every day.”

‘Perfect balance between playfulness and sophistication’

Judge and interior designer Anna Campbell Jones fell head over heels for the stylish property.

“This home managed to feel perfect in every way whilst still feeling like a place where real people live,” says Anna.

“I particularly loved the way their art was reflected in their choices of colour and furniture managing to create the perfect balance between playfulness and sophistication.”

Isle of Mull based interior designer and judge Banjo Beale says the home is a work of art.

“It’s an artful sanctuary – every corner tells a story, and it’s quiet and charismatic all at once.”

‘Scotland’s Home of the Year has been a lovely experience’

Meanwhile, architect and judge Danny Campbell was also blown away by the Aberdeenshire home.

“This was a home that manages to be both deeply personal and architecturally ambitious.

“There’s a clarity of vision that’s rare: every corner feels considered, every material honest, every space deliberate and thought through.”

What’s next for Chris and Jessica?

So how has life changed for Jessica and Chris since appearing on the hit TV show?

“It has definitely been an experience,” says Jessica.

“I work at a dog kennel and when people have been dropping off their dogs they’ve been telling me that they saw our house on TV.

“It’s funny that everyone we run into knows what our house looks like now.”

Looking to the future, Jessica and Chris wouldn’t rule out another house project.

“We’ve had such a good experience with this house that I would definitely do it again,” says Jessica.

“If we could pick this house up and move it around the world with us then that would be fantastic.”

But for now the couple, who have their winner’s trophy in pride of place in their open plan kitchen and living room, are enjoying the moment.

“It has been such a lovely experience all around, and to win it has been fantastic,” says Jessica.

“After watching the shows and getting to see our competition in detail, it really must have been a hard decision to make!”

If you missed the episode, don't fret as you can watch on BBC iPlayer at bbc.co.uk/iplayer

bbc.co.uk/iplayer

