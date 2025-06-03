Fancy a bargain buy? Auctions offer up chance at Aberdeen homes for as little as £18,000

Several flats in Aberdeen are set to go under the hammer this month – and you might be shocked by what you can get for a low, low price.

Property auctions offer buyers and developers an opportunity to snap up some real estate for a good price.

According to the Office of National Statistics, the average house price in the Granite City is £134,000 in March 2025 – down 3.4% on the same time in 2024.

But some of the cheap Aberdeen homes entering the auction offer the chance of getting a foot on the property ladder for less than £35,000.

Here are some of the homes going under the hammer, the cheapest asking for a starting bid of just £18,000.

8A Craig Place

Guide Price: £18,000

This Torry-based flat consists of a hall, living room, kitchen, double bedroom and shower room.

It does need repairs and refurbishment, and damp patches tackled, before it becomes a welcoming home once again

Otherwise the property has a lot of potential due to its close proximity to the city centre.

The flat is up for auction on Thursday June 12, with Future Property Auctions.

16 Merkland Road

Guide Price: £27,000

This first floor flat is accessed via secure entryway. It leads to a lounge with separate kitchen, bedroom and bathroom with shower.

The property is in need of a refurbishment to bring it up to a liveable standard – again reflected in the low price.

It is ideally located for access to Pittodrie Stadium and Aberdeen University.

The flat is up for auction on Thursday June 5, with Auction House.

Flat B, 69 Menzies Road

Guide Price: £25,000

This one-bedroom ground floor flat in Torry consists of a lounge, small kitchen, bathroom with shower and a bedroom.

It is accessed via secure building entryway.

The property is in need of repairs and is up for auction on Thursday June 26 with Auction House.

Flat F, 138 Victoria Road

Guide Price: £33,000

A one-bedroom second-floor flat – again located in Torry – offers an entrance hallway, a living room that looks on to Victoria Road, fitted kitchen, double bedroom and a bathroom.

Features include a secure front entrance, communal gardens, double glazing and electric panel heating.

There is also on-street parking available outside.

The Aberdeen flat is going under the hammer on Thursday June 12, with Future Property Auctions.

31 Baxter Street

Guide Price: £25,000

This colourful property is located in the Torry area of Aberdeen and has a first-floor single-bedroom flat on the market.

The home has a hallway, lounge, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom as well as electric heating, double glazing and on-street parking.

The property is up for auction on Thursday June 12, with Future Property Auctions.