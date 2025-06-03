Fancy a bargain buy? Auctions offer up chance at Aberdeen homes for as little as £18,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fancy a bargain buy? Auctions offer up chance at Aberdeen homes for as little as £18,000

Here is a list of some of the cheapest properties going under the hammer this month in The Granite City.

The flat on Craig Place.
A flat here at Craig Place is one of the auction lots available Image: Future Property Auctions.
By Ross Hempseed

Several flats in Aberdeen are set to go under the hammer this month – and you might be shocked by what you can get for a low, low price.

Property auctions offer buyers and developers an opportunity to snap up some real estate for a good price.

According to the Office of National Statistics, the average house price in the Granite City is £134,000 in March 2025 – down 3.4% on the same time in 2024.

But some of the cheap Aberdeen homes entering the auction offer the chance of getting a foot on the property ladder for less than £35,000.

Here are some of the homes going under the hammer, the cheapest asking for a starting bid of just £18,000.

8A Craig Place

Guide Price: £18,000

This Torry-based flat consists of a hall, living room, kitchen, double bedroom and shower room.

It does need repairs and refurbishment, and damp patches tackled, before it becomes a welcoming home once again

Otherwise the property has a lot of potential due to its close proximity to the city centre.

The flat is up for auction on Thursday June 12, with Future Property Auctions.

The sizeable living room has a fireplace and laminate flooring.
The living room, with fireplace and laminate flooring. Image: Future Property Auctions.
The shower room, with white appliances, needs an upgrade and issues with damp addressed.
The shower room of the flat which is going under the hammer for £18,000. Image: Future Property Auctions.

16 Merkland Road

Guide Price: £27,000

This first floor flat is accessed via secure entryway. It leads to a lounge with separate kitchen, bedroom and bathroom with shower.

The property is in need of a refurbishment to bring it up to a liveable standard – again reflected in the low price.

It is ideally located for access to Pittodrie Stadium and Aberdeen University.

The flat is up for auction on Thursday June 5, with Auction House.

This home on Merkland Road, Aberdeen, is going up for auction.
The granite properties on Merkland Road. Image: Auction House.
The kitchen has light wood units and a black worktop.
The galley kitchen. Image: Auction House.
The shower room.
The shower room. Image: Auction House.

Flat B, 69 Menzies Road

Guide Price: £25,000

This one-bedroom ground floor flat in Torry consists of a lounge, small kitchen, bathroom with shower and a bedroom.

It is accessed via secure building entryway.

The property is in need of repairs and is up for auction on Thursday June 26 with Auction House.

The ground floor property on Menzies Road. Image: Auction House.
The Menzies Road flat is needing some repairs. Image: Auction House.
The kitchen, with appliances. There is significant damage to the ceiling.
Repairs are needed in the kitchen. Image: Auction House.
The bedroom is in need of repairs. It has laminate flooring.
The home has one bedroom. Image: Auction House.

Flat F, 138 Victoria Road

Guide Price: £33,000

A one-bedroom second-floor flat – again located in Torry – offers an entrance hallway, a living room that looks on to Victoria Road, fitted kitchen, double bedroom and a bathroom.

Features include a secure front entrance, communal gardens, double glazing and electric panel heating.

There is also on-street parking available outside.

The Aberdeen flat is going under the hammer on Thursday June 12, with Future Property Auctions.

The flat is situated on Victoria Road. On-street parking is available.
The Victoria Road, Aberdeen, flat is going under the hammer for £33,000. Image: Future Property Auctions
The bright living room has laminate flooring.
The living room is at the front of the home. Image: Future Property Auctions
The bathroom with fixtures in white, cream and pink, has a shower over the bath.
The bathroom. Image: Future Property Auctions
The compact kitchen has light wood units and a four hob cooker.
The compact kitchen. Image: Future Property Auctions

31 Baxter Street

Guide Price: £25,000

This colourful property is located in the Torry area of Aberdeen and has a first-floor single-bedroom flat on the market.

The home has a hallway, lounge, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom as well as electric heating, double glazing and on-street parking.

The property is up for auction on Thursday June 12, with Future Property Auctions.

A first floor flat in this building is available for sale.
Colourful Baxter Street in Torry, Aberdeen. Image: Future Property Auctions
The kitchen has dark wood units and a black worktop.
The kitchen of the cheap Aberdeen home which is going to be sold at auction. Image: Future Property Auctions.
The tiled bathroom has a shower over the bath,
The tiled bathroom. Image: Future Property Auctions.

Conversation