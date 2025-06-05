Six-bedroom Aviemore cottage with stunning views of the Cairngorms hits the market

A modern six-bedroom home in the “ski capital” of Scotland has been listed for sale.

The property known as Summer Cottage is outside Aviemore and is the perfect retreat for avid winter sports enthusiasts due to its proximity to the Cairngorms.

Its modern exterior blends white walls with dark grey Scandi-style cladding, while inside has many home comforts.

Summer Cottage is listed with Strutt & Parker for £700,000.

Inside Summer Cottage

Entering via the covered porch, on the ground floor to the left is a study, while to the right is the living room.

The room features inset wall arches which flank and an exposed brick fireplace with wood-burning stove.

There are also French doors out to a raised decking area, which is partially sheltered due to the cottage’s roof overhang.

Also off the hallway is a guest toilet and a ground floor double bedroom with en suite bathroom.

At the rear is the kitchen/dining room, with space for a dining table as well as bar seating, and an impressive range.

The kitchen also features wood cabinets and sturdy worktops. There is also a small utility room off the kitchen.

To the rear is a bright conservatory, with a south-facing aspect.

Upstairs are four good-sized bedrooms — one with an en suite bathroom and two with an en suite shower room.

There is also a family bathroom with a shower.

Also on the first floor, to the rear of the house is the master bedroom, which has an en suite shower room.

The grounds and gardens

Summer Cottage also has a large garage at the side connected, to the main house by a covered walkway.

The front garden is lined by white picket fencing, with the entrance opening onto the driveway with space for cars.

The cottage’s rear garden is mostly lawn, lined with mature trees.

Summer Cottage benefits from a great location near Aviemore, with easy access to activities, shops and the station.