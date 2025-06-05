Six-bedroom Aviemore cottage with stunning views of the Cairngorms hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Six-bedroom Aviemore cottage with stunning views of the Cairngorms hits the market

The property is ideally located for a new owner who loves the outdoors and nature.

By Ross Hempseed
Summer Cottage. Image: Strutt and Parker.
Summer Cottage. Image: Strutt and Parker.

A modern six-bedroom home in the “ski capital” of Scotland has been listed for sale.

The property known as Summer Cottage is outside Aviemore and is the perfect retreat for avid winter sports enthusiasts due to its proximity to the Cairngorms.

Its modern exterior blends white walls with dark grey Scandi-style cladding, while inside has many home comforts.

Summer Cottage is listed with Strutt & Parker for £700,000.

Inside Summer Cottage

Entering via the covered porch, on the ground floor to the left is a study, while to the right is the living room.

The living room. Image: Strutt and Parker.

The room features inset wall arches which flank and an exposed brick fireplace with wood-burning stove.

There are also French doors out to a raised decking area, which is partially sheltered due to the cottage’s roof overhang.

The raised deck. Image: Strutt and Parker.

Also off the hallway is a guest toilet and a ground floor double bedroom with en suite bathroom.

At the rear is the kitchen/dining room, with space for a dining table as well as bar seating, and an impressive range.

The kitchen has a light wood floor and units and a grey worktop. It also boasts a red and black range.
The kitchen. Image: Strutt and Parker.
The kitchen also has space for a large dining table.
The dining area. Image: Strutt and Parker.

The kitchen also features wood cabinets and sturdy worktops. There is also a small utility room off the kitchen.

To the rear is a bright conservatory, with a south-facing aspect.

The sizeable conservatory. Image: Strutt and Parker.

Upstairs are four good-sized bedrooms — one with an en suite bathroom and two with an en suite shower room.

There is also a family bathroom with a shower.

Also on the first floor, to the rear of the house is the master bedroom, which has an en suite shower room.

Master bedroom. Image: Strutt and Parker.
Master ensuite. Image: Strutt and Parker.

The grounds and gardens

Summer Cottage also has a large garage at the side connected, to the main house by a covered walkway.

The front garden is lined by white picket fencing, with the entrance opening onto the driveway with space for cars.

The rear of the cottage. Image: Strutt and Parker.

The cottage’s rear garden is mostly lawn, lined with mature trees.

Summer Cottage benefits from a great location near Aviemore, with easy access to activities, shops and the station.

Conversation