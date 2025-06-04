Soak up stunning views from the hot tub in this dream home near Kemnay on the market for £325,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Soak up stunning views from the hot tub in this dream home near Kemnay on the market for £325,000

Emily De Simone and her husband John have put their amazing home complete with hot tub, barbecue hut and vegetable garden up for sale.

Soak up the stunning scenery in the home's hot tub.
Hot tub views don't get better than this. Image: Aberdein Considine
By Rosemary Lowne

Imagine relaxing in the hot tub soaking up countryside views with a glass of fizz in your hand.

That dream could become a reality at Kalithea, a serene sanctuary located just outside Kemnay and a short walk from the picturesque Dalmadilly Ponds – perfect for those who love a cold dip.

For the past four years, the bucolic beauty has been home to Emily De Simone, a professional cellist, her husband John, a senior lecturer at University of Aberdeen and their baby boy Peter.

“I was first attracted by the beautiful views, the garden and surrounding nature as well as the living/dining/ kitchen area with the wood burning stove,” says Emily.

“For John it was all the mod cons including the Nest heating system, gigabit broadband and the open plan living space and the barbecue area.”

John and Emily De Simone outside with their child.
John and Emily De Simone say their countryside home is one of a kind. Image: John and Emily De Simone
Kalithea, just outside of Kemnay
Live your best rural life in this beautiful home near Kemnay. Image: Aberdein Considine

Beautiful home near Kemnay is a breath of fresh air…

Reluctantly, the couple have put their wonderful home on the market as they move on to pastures new.

“We will miss the peacefulness, the amazing views with nature all around, the incredible kitchen, living room and our huge bedroom,” says John.

“Emily will miss the wild swimming on our doorstep.”

Built more than 100 years ago, Emily believes their countryside abode was once a bothy.

“The deeds are over 100 years old,” says Emily.

“We think it was originally a bothy.

“The house was renovated in the 1980s and again in 2015 by the couple that lived here before us.”

The sunroom of the home.
With views like this, what’s not to love. Image: Aberdein Considine
The kitchen contains Neff ovens, a wine fridge and a full length fridge and freezer.
This stylish kitchen makes cooking a glamorous affair. Image: Aberdein Considine

Enjoy incredible views every day from this superb home near Kemnay

Postcard perfect in every way, the pretty property enjoys breathtaking views over the rolling countryside.

But inside is where the real magic begins.

Opening up the home in spectacular style is the bright and beautiful sunroom.

An all year-round oasis of calm and natural light, this fantastic room features high ceilings and picture windows overlooking the lush green landscape.

At the heart of the home is the open plan kitchen/dining area.

From the Neff ovens and wine fridge to the full length fridge and freezer, the kitchen is a budding chef’s dream.

The open-plan family room has a wood burning stove.
This fabulous family room has been the scene of many happy memories. Image: Aberdein Considine
Residents can dine in the sun in the conservatory.
Enjoy outdoor dining inside in this fantastic conservatory. Image: Aberdein Considine

‘We enjoy eating out on the decking well into the evening’

And while dinner is under way, guests can kick back and relax in the fabulous family area complete with a wood burning stove.

Over the years, the couple have enjoyed many special celebrations in their amazing home.

“We have had many happy visits from family and friends coming to stay for long weekends,” says John.

“In the summer we have particularly enjoyed eating outside on the decking at night and looking out to the hills and enjoying the sunset.

“Recently Emily’s sister and family including our new niece who is just six months old came to stay and met our 10-month-old son for the first time.

“It was very special and the open-plan living was perfect for being together and the sunroom was a good place to chill out when it got noisy.”

The barbecue area sits on wooden decking beside a wooden fence.
The decking and barbecue hut are a match made in heaven. Image: Aberdein Considine
The home offers some stunning views of the countryside.
Emily and John say they will miss the amazing countryside location. Image: Aberdein Considine

‘Our home feels rural but is very close to Kemnay and Inverurie’

There’s certainly no lack of entertaining space at Kalithea as at the front of the home is a conservatory with superb views of the gardens.

And a haven away from the stresses and strains of daily life, the three attractive bedrooms are conducive to restful sleep and relaxation.

At the back of the property there are two sumptuous bedrooms and a modern shower room while upstairs there is a master suite with a stylish shower room.

Outside, the garden is a breath of fresh air.

Whether it’s relaxing in the hot tub after a long day or toasting marshmallows with the little ones in the barbecue hut, the garden complete with an excellent decked area is made for alfresco dining and entertaining.

The spacious bedroom has an ensuite shower room.
Rest your weary head in this serene sanctuary. Image: Aberdein Considine
The living room has plenty of space for friends and family.
This home is made for making memories. Image: Aberdein Considine

‘The stunning views will appeal’

As if that wasn’t enough, the garden also features dog kennels, an outdoor toilet, various outbuildings including a workshop and a vegetable garden.

Asked what they think will appeal most to potential buyers, Emily believes it is the incredible location together with the property itself and the wonderful garden.

“I think the stunning views will appeal,” says Emily.

“Our home also feels rural yet it is very close to both Kemnay and Inverurie.

“It’s also very private and our neighbours are lovely.

“As well as that, the deck with the hot tub and barbecue area is a great for entertaining and there’s also a vegetable garden.”

The garden of the home has a greenhouse at the back.
The property is perfect for those who like to potter around the garden. Image: Aberdein Considine

Property is perfect for those who love rural life…

The couple also believe the interiors will tick all the boxes.

“The amazing kitchen/dining/living space with wood burning stove is also sure to appeal,” says Emily.

“Also, the combination of it being a traditional building with modern interior.”

With so much to love about this home, the couple believe it will appeal to a variety of buyers.

“We think the property would suit people who love the outdoors as well as young families, older professionals and retirees,” says Emily.

“Really anyone with a love for rural life and also people who love gardening and who enjoy hosting relaxed barbecues.”

Kalithea, Kemnay, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £325,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01467 621263 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

