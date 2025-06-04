Soak up stunning views from the hot tub in this dream home near Kemnay on the market for £325,000

Imagine relaxing in the hot tub soaking up countryside views with a glass of fizz in your hand.

That dream could become a reality at Kalithea, a serene sanctuary located just outside Kemnay and a short walk from the picturesque Dalmadilly Ponds – perfect for those who love a cold dip.

For the past four years, the bucolic beauty has been home to Emily De Simone, a professional cellist, her husband John, a senior lecturer at University of Aberdeen and their baby boy Peter.

“I was first attracted by the beautiful views, the garden and surrounding nature as well as the living/dining/ kitchen area with the wood burning stove,” says Emily.

“For John it was all the mod cons including the Nest heating system, gigabit broadband and the open plan living space and the barbecue area.”

Beautiful home near Kemnay is a breath of fresh air…

Reluctantly, the couple have put their wonderful home on the market as they move on to pastures new.

“We will miss the peacefulness, the amazing views with nature all around, the incredible kitchen, living room and our huge bedroom,” says John.

“Emily will miss the wild swimming on our doorstep.”

Built more than 100 years ago, Emily believes their countryside abode was once a bothy.

“The deeds are over 100 years old,” says Emily.

“We think it was originally a bothy.

“The house was renovated in the 1980s and again in 2015 by the couple that lived here before us.”

Enjoy incredible views every day from this superb home near Kemnay

Postcard perfect in every way, the pretty property enjoys breathtaking views over the rolling countryside.

But inside is where the real magic begins.

Opening up the home in spectacular style is the bright and beautiful sunroom.

An all year-round oasis of calm and natural light, this fantastic room features high ceilings and picture windows overlooking the lush green landscape.

At the heart of the home is the open plan kitchen/dining area.

From the Neff ovens and wine fridge to the full length fridge and freezer, the kitchen is a budding chef’s dream.

‘We enjoy eating out on the decking well into the evening’

And while dinner is under way, guests can kick back and relax in the fabulous family area complete with a wood burning stove.

Over the years, the couple have enjoyed many special celebrations in their amazing home.

“We have had many happy visits from family and friends coming to stay for long weekends,” says John.

“In the summer we have particularly enjoyed eating outside on the decking at night and looking out to the hills and enjoying the sunset.

“Recently Emily’s sister and family including our new niece who is just six months old came to stay and met our 10-month-old son for the first time.

“It was very special and the open-plan living was perfect for being together and the sunroom was a good place to chill out when it got noisy.”

‘Our home feels rural but is very close to Kemnay and Inverurie’

There’s certainly no lack of entertaining space at Kalithea as at the front of the home is a conservatory with superb views of the gardens.

And a haven away from the stresses and strains of daily life, the three attractive bedrooms are conducive to restful sleep and relaxation.

At the back of the property there are two sumptuous bedrooms and a modern shower room while upstairs there is a master suite with a stylish shower room.

Outside, the garden is a breath of fresh air.

Whether it’s relaxing in the hot tub after a long day or toasting marshmallows with the little ones in the barbecue hut, the garden complete with an excellent decked area is made for alfresco dining and entertaining.

‘The stunning views will appeal’

As if that wasn’t enough, the garden also features dog kennels, an outdoor toilet, various outbuildings including a workshop and a vegetable garden.

Asked what they think will appeal most to potential buyers, Emily believes it is the incredible location together with the property itself and the wonderful garden.

“I think the stunning views will appeal,” says Emily.

“Our home also feels rural yet it is very close to both Kemnay and Inverurie.

“It’s also very private and our neighbours are lovely.

“As well as that, the deck with the hot tub and barbecue area is a great for entertaining and there’s also a vegetable garden.”

Property is perfect for those who love rural life…

The couple also believe the interiors will tick all the boxes.

“The amazing kitchen/dining/living space with wood burning stove is also sure to appeal,” says Emily.

“Also, the combination of it being a traditional building with modern interior.”

With so much to love about this home, the couple believe it will appeal to a variety of buyers.

“We think the property would suit people who love the outdoors as well as young families, older professionals and retirees,” says Emily.

“Really anyone with a love for rural life and also people who love gardening and who enjoy hosting relaxed barbecues.”

Kalithea, Kemnay, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £325,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01467 621263 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

