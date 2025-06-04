Huge Highland home that could be B&B or horse lovers paradise hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Huge Highland home that could be B&B or horse lovers paradise hits the market

The site overlooks The Cromarty Firth and is close to the NC500.

By Shanay Taylor
Delny Muir House has views of the northern lights.
Delny Muir House is for sale for £870,000. Image: nested.

Whether you’re looking for a new venture or a home set in the rural countryside, this Highland home may be the one for you.

Delny Muir House is an equestrian facility offering stunning views of the Scottish countryside.

Currently operating as a bed and breakfast, the site has great commercial potential.

Delny Muir House. Image: nested.

Located near Scotland’s NC500

The home is situated close to the North Coast 500 – Scotland’s famous road trip route around the Highlands.

The sale includes the main house, which has seven bedrooms and a separate upper flat.

The home has views of the countryside.
The home has views overlooking the countryside. Image: nested.

There is also detached stable with large tractor sheds.

The ‘thriving’ bed and breakfast has now hit the market for £870,000.

There is a fireplace in the living room.
Inside Delny Muir House. Image: nested.

Delny Muir House encompasses areas like stables and training facilities, which can be used for horse care, training or riding.

The property is set on nine acres of level paddock, for anyone who has a love for animals.

There are spacious sunrooms located in the house.
Delny Muir House has a spacious sunroom. Image: nested.

With coastal views overlooking The Cromarty Firth, the home features sea, lake, garden and mountain views.

Set on 9 acres of level paddock

Inside Delny Muir House is where you can appreciate the property’s overall character.

With a large annexe that was previously used as an award winning restaurant, it comes complete with a commercial kitchen and toilets.

There is seven bedrooms within the house.
A look inside one of the bedrooms inside the house. Image: nested.

The main house boasts tradition alongside an array of recently modernised living spaces including a sun lounge, office and spacious kitchen.

The first floor has four well-proportioned bedrooms, two of which are complemented by en-suite shower rooms for added convenience and luxury.

A separate upper flat with open-plan kitchen/living room, two bedrooms, and a bathroom, offering a private living space is also located within the property.

Modern comfort meets traditional charm

In addition, two residential caravans are included in the sale.

A highlight of the property is its close proximity to amenities located in Inverness.

The home is listed on nested for £870,000. Further information can be found here.

