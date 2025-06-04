Huge Highland home that could be B&B or horse lovers paradise hits the market

Whether you’re looking for a new venture or a home set in the rural countryside, this Highland home may be the one for you.

Delny Muir House is an equestrian facility offering stunning views of the Scottish countryside.

Currently operating as a bed and breakfast, the site has great commercial potential.

Located near Scotland’s NC500

The home is situated close to the North Coast 500 – Scotland’s famous road trip route around the Highlands.

The sale includes the main house, which has seven bedrooms and a separate upper flat.

There is also detached stable with large tractor sheds.

The ‘thriving’ bed and breakfast has now hit the market for £870,000.

Delny Muir House encompasses areas like stables and training facilities, which can be used for horse care, training or riding.

The property is set on nine acres of level paddock, for anyone who has a love for animals.

With coastal views overlooking The Cromarty Firth, the home features sea, lake, garden and mountain views.

Set on 9 acres of level paddock

Inside Delny Muir House is where you can appreciate the property’s overall character.

With a large annexe that was previously used as an award winning restaurant, it comes complete with a commercial kitchen and toilets.

The main house boasts tradition alongside an array of recently modernised living spaces including a sun lounge, office and spacious kitchen.

The first floor has four well-proportioned bedrooms, two of which are complemented by en-suite shower rooms for added convenience and luxury.

A separate upper flat with open-plan kitchen/living room, two bedrooms, and a bathroom, offering a private living space is also located within the property.

Modern comfort meets traditional charm

In addition, two residential caravans are included in the sale.

A highlight of the property is its close proximity to amenities located in Inverness.

The home is listed on nested for £870,000. Further information can be found here.