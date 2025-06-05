For sale: 19th-century Aberdeenshire kirk converted into modern family home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Property

For sale: 19th-century Aberdeenshire kirk converted into modern family home

The house retains many of the church's original features - but adds new features including an en suite sauna.

By Ross Hempseed
Kirkhill House in Methlick.
Kirkhill House in Methlick. Image: Galbraith.

A stunning 19th century Aberdeenshire church is seeking a new owner – and it has already been transformed into a modern family home.

Kirkhill House sits on the outskirts of the village of Methlick and dates back to 1847 and is listed with Galbraith for £520,000.

In 1995, its owners took on a massive restoration of the building, transforming it into into a characterful house fit for a family.

It takes advantage of the large windows and countryside views by having the main living areas on the first floor.

And it packs in a number of treats, including a striking master bedroom complete with en suite sauna.

Many of the church features remain, including the ornate Canadian wood panelled ceilings and its arched windows.

What does Kirkhill House have to offer?

Entering via the covered vestibule, you have a study to your right and a double bedroom to your left.

One of the ground floor bedrooms. Image: Galbraith.
The en suite bathroom features one of the church's arched windows.
En suite bathroom with shower. Image: Galbraith.

You then head down a set of steps to the ground floor area, which has two double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a utility room.

Also on this floor is the master bedroom, a spacious room with plenty of storage and an en suite bathroom with built-in sauna.

The master bedroom. Image: Galbraith.
The master en suite. Image: Galbraith.

There are also multiple staircases that go up to the main living area on the first floor.

On this floor, there is another double bedroom with an ensuite and closet space, as well as a separate bathroom and a cosy snug.

The lounge. Image: Galbraith.
The sitting room. Image: Galbraith.

The lounge is a huge space with plenty of room as well as characterful features, such as the wood panelled ceiling, wood burning fireplace and arched windows.

The kitchen. Image: Galbraith.

Next door is the sitting room and off that is the kitchen/dining room, which has a range of wooden cabinets, modern appliances and a five-ring stove.

The kitchen benefits from a lot of light from the circular window – a feature from its days as a church.

The grounds and gardens

Grounds of Kirkhill House in Methlick.
The exterior of the church. Image: Galbraith.

The garden wraps around the church with lawns, shrubs and trees and a driveway.

There is also a fully enclosed courtyard at the rear of the property.

A wooded area borders the church.

The courtyard of Kirkhill House in Methlick.
The courtyard. Image: Galbraith.

The gated driveway can accommodate several vehicles, leading up to a double garage.

Kirkhill House is located close to amenities in Methlick, while Ellon is 10 miles away and Aberdeen is 24 miles away.

