For sale: 19th-century Aberdeenshire kirk converted into modern family home

A stunning 19th century Aberdeenshire church is seeking a new owner – and it has already been transformed into a modern family home.

Kirkhill House sits on the outskirts of the village of Methlick and dates back to 1847 and is listed with Galbraith for £520,000.

In 1995, its owners took on a massive restoration of the building, transforming it into into a characterful house fit for a family.

It takes advantage of the large windows and countryside views by having the main living areas on the first floor.

And it packs in a number of treats, including a striking master bedroom complete with en suite sauna.

Many of the church features remain, including the ornate Canadian wood panelled ceilings and its arched windows.

What does Kirkhill House have to offer?

Entering via the covered vestibule, you have a study to your right and a double bedroom to your left.

You then head down a set of steps to the ground floor area, which has two double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a utility room.

Also on this floor is the master bedroom, a spacious room with plenty of storage and an en suite bathroom with built-in sauna.

There are also multiple staircases that go up to the main living area on the first floor.

On this floor, there is another double bedroom with an ensuite and closet space, as well as a separate bathroom and a cosy snug.

The lounge is a huge space with plenty of room as well as characterful features, such as the wood panelled ceiling, wood burning fireplace and arched windows.

Next door is the sitting room and off that is the kitchen/dining room, which has a range of wooden cabinets, modern appliances and a five-ring stove.

The kitchen benefits from a lot of light from the circular window – a feature from its days as a church.

The grounds and gardens

The garden wraps around the church with lawns, shrubs and trees and a driveway.

There is also a fully enclosed courtyard at the rear of the property.

A wooded area borders the church.

The gated driveway can accommodate several vehicles, leading up to a double garage.

Kirkhill House is located close to amenities in Methlick, while Ellon is 10 miles away and Aberdeen is 24 miles away.