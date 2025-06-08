Speyside home with stunning views and detached guest flat hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Speyside home with stunning views and detached guest flat hits the market

A six-bedroom house in the heart near Aberlour is up for sale.

By Abbie Duncan
Picture shows the Tomnabent house for sale surrounded by trees and grass - mountains can be seen in the background.
The six-bedroom house in Aberlour is currently for sale for £765,000. Credit: Compass Estates

A stunning six-bedroom house in the peaceful Tomnabent, near Aberlour, has been listed for sale.

The ‘truly exceptional’ home with an acre of land, panoramic views and a separate flat is currently for sale through Compass Estates.

The house, which is listed at £765,000  is in the heart of Speyside with views of Ben Aigan and The Convals.

The Macallan and GlenAllachie distilleries are also just a short drive away.

The house in Tomnabent sits just one mile away from the village of Aberlour, providing a countryside feel while still being close to shops, cafes and other services.

Chairs face a wood-burning stove, which sits in front of large glass doors and large windows, the bright room is painted white with white stone flooring.
The family room has breath-taking views of the surrounding countryside. Credit: Compass Estates

Inside the Tomnabent house

At the heart of the home is an open plan kitchen, dining and family room.

The kitchen features a breakfast bar and French doors, which lead into the garden.

Vaulted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows in the living area provide stunning views of the surrounding countryside, with a wood-burning stove for cosy evenings.

Three stools sit under the breakfast bar, which stands in front the ovens and kitchen units. There is a long, thin window on the side wall. The ceiling and walls are painted white while the units are black.
The kitchen features a breakfast bar and French doors which lead directly to the garden. Credit: Compass Estates

The master bedroom also includes a private en-suite bathroom and a separate dressing room.

The two additional ground-floor bedrooms also share a main bathroom, featuring a stone tub and basin.

A spacious utility room downstairs also provides convenient garden access.

Upstairs, a mezzanine seating area provides more beautiful country views. It also leads to two further double bedrooms.

Underfloor heating runs throughout the home, which is finished to a high standard with stylish touches.

The one-bedroom flat

The living area of the flat has a wood burning stove, a window above a small dining area and large glass doors out to a balcony.
The house also has an additional one-bedroom flat; with it’s own living area, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. Credit: Compass Estates

Outside, the home has external lighting and a large driveaway offers lots of parking space.

A major highlight of the home is a separate one-bedroom apartment above the detached garage, just a short walk away from the main house.

Perfect for guests, as a granny flat or as a potential income-generating opportunity.

The apartment boasts a modern kitchen, living area, stove and balcony with panoramic countryside views.

The balcony has a table and chairs, glass panels make up one of its sides, with rails on the other sides.
The apartment has a private balcony with incredible views. Credit: Compass Estates

The six-bedroom house on Benrinnes Drive in Tomnaben is currently for sale with Compass Estates for offers over £765,000.

