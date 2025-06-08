Speyside home with stunning views and detached guest flat hits the market

A stunning six-bedroom house in the peaceful Tomnabent, near Aberlour, has been listed for sale.

The ‘truly exceptional’ home with an acre of land, panoramic views and a separate flat is currently for sale through Compass Estates.

The house, which is listed at £765,000 is in the heart of Speyside with views of Ben Aigan and The Convals.

The Macallan and GlenAllachie distilleries are also just a short drive away.

The house in Tomnabent sits just one mile away from the village of Aberlour, providing a countryside feel while still being close to shops, cafes and other services.

Inside the Tomnabent house

At the heart of the home is an open plan kitchen, dining and family room.

The kitchen features a breakfast bar and French doors, which lead into the garden.

Vaulted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows in the living area provide stunning views of the surrounding countryside, with a wood-burning stove for cosy evenings.

The master bedroom also includes a private en-suite bathroom and a separate dressing room.

The two additional ground-floor bedrooms also share a main bathroom, featuring a stone tub and basin.

A spacious utility room downstairs also provides convenient garden access.

Upstairs, a mezzanine seating area provides more beautiful country views. It also leads to two further double bedrooms.

Underfloor heating runs throughout the home, which is finished to a high standard with stylish touches.

The one-bedroom flat

Outside, the home has external lighting and a large driveaway offers lots of parking space.

A major highlight of the home is a separate one-bedroom apartment above the detached garage, just a short walk away from the main house.

Perfect for guests, as a granny flat or as a potential income-generating opportunity.

The apartment boasts a modern kitchen, living area, stove and balcony with panoramic countryside views.

The six-bedroom house on Benrinnes Drive in Tomnaben is currently for sale with Compass Estates for offers over £765,000.

