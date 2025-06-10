Grand £1.5m house in exclusive Milltimber neighbourhood hits the market

This incredible granite home in Milltimber blends grand period features with modern living and has a price tag of £1.5 million.

Sunert House is in one of Aberdeen’s most exclusive neighbourhoods among some of the grandest properties in the north-east.

The six-bedroom house was renovated and extended back in 2010 to transform it into a family home with plenty of space.

It still retains characterful features such as flagstone flooring, wood picture rails and Douglas fir wood fireproof doors.

Inside Sunert House

Entry is via the original granite house, which has, to the left of the hallway, the sitting room – front-facing with a bay window, intricate ceiling cornicing and wood trim.

Opposite is the elegant dining room with a decorative fireplace and hanging chandelier.

To the back of the main house is a cosy study and a guest bathroom, as well as the main staircase to the upper floors.

Heading into the extension and there is a noticeable difference in style with a modern and sleek kitchen with dining space.

The floor is also laid in large limestone tiles.

The kitchen was designed by Cameron Interiors of Perth and features German Bulthaup cabinetry, a suite of Gaggenau appliances and is dominated by the central island.

The dining area benefits from floor-to-ceiling windows and a door to the back garden.

Plenty of bedrooms at Sunert House

There is also a utility room and an informal family room.

Heading upstairs, at the front of the house are two large double bedrooms, both with bay windows and an en suite shower room.

There is also a third bedroom with an en suite, as well as a separate family bathroom.

One of the highlights of the house is the master bedroom suite.

This space features plush carpeting throughout with large windows to bring in the sunlight.

Also enclosed within the suite is a separate dressing room with plenty of wardrobe space and an en suite with bathtub and shower.

On the second floor is a fifth bedroom, a den which could be a sixth bedroom, as well as a shower room.

The garden and grounds

There is a double garage, a summerhouse, and a garden shed equipped with power and light within the grounds.

The gardens have been designed under the guidance of a Scottish Gold Medallist garden designer.

There is ample off-street parking, while the back garden features a sunken patio with a large expanse of lawn.

There is also a hidden utility area with a greenhouse, while large trees help maintain the house’s privacy.

For those who love the outdoors, there is direct access to the Deeside railway line from the back garden.

Sunert House is currently listed with Simpson and Marwick for £1.5m.