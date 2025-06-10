Grand £1.5m house in exclusive Milltimber neighbourhood hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Property

Grand £1.5m house in exclusive Milltimber neighbourhood hits the market

The property has six bedrooms, including a stand-out master.

By Ross Hempseed
Sunert House in Milltimber.
This incredible granite home in Milltimber blends grand period features with modern living and has a price tag of £1.5 million.

Sunert House is in one of Aberdeen’s most exclusive neighbourhoods among some of the grandest properties in the north-east.

The six-bedroom house was renovated and extended back in 2010 to transform it into a family home with plenty of space.

It still retains characterful features such as flagstone flooring, wood picture rails and Douglas fir wood fireproof doors.

Inside Sunert House

Entry is via the original granite house, which has, to the left of the hallway, the sitting room – front-facing with a bay window, intricate ceiling cornicing and wood trim.

The hallway has wooden floors and a wooden staircase.
The sitting room has a large window overlooking the garden.
Opposite is the elegant dining room with a decorative fireplace and hanging chandelier.

To the back of the main house is a cosy study and a guest bathroom, as well as the main staircase to the upper floors.

The dining room has dark walls, a fireplace and large window.
Heading into the extension and there is a noticeable difference in style with a modern and sleek kitchen with dining space.

The floor is also laid in large limestone tiles.

A white, stylish kitchen with three ovens and a limestone floor.
The kitchen was designed by Cameron Interiors of Perth and features German Bulthaup cabinetry, a suite of Gaggenau appliances and is dominated by the central island.

The dining area benefits from floor-to-ceiling windows and a door to the back garden.

The dining area has large windows that look out on to the back garden.
Plenty of bedrooms at Sunert House

There is also a utility room and an informal family room.

Heading upstairs, at the front of the house are two large double bedrooms, both with bay windows and an en suite shower room.

There is also a third bedroom with an en suite, as well as a separate family bathroom.

The master bedroom. Image: Simpson & Marwick

One of the highlights of the house is the master bedroom suite.

This space features plush carpeting throughout with large windows to bring in the sunlight.

Windows and a mirror create a lot of light in the dressing room.
The bathroom has a large shower, double sink and a toilet.
Also enclosed within the suite is a separate dressing room with plenty of wardrobe space and an en suite with bathtub and shower.

On the second floor is a fifth bedroom, a den which could be a sixth bedroom, as well as a shower room.

Windows and white walls create a lot of light in the room.
The garden and grounds

There is a double garage, a summerhouse, and a garden shed equipped with power and light within the grounds.

Sunert House in Milltimber.
The gardens have been designed under the guidance of a Scottish Gold Medallist garden designer.

There is ample off-street parking, while the back garden features a sunken patio with a large expanse of lawn.

There is also a hidden utility area with a greenhouse, while large trees help maintain the house’s privacy.

For those who love the outdoors, there is direct access to the Deeside railway line from the back garden.

Sunert House is currently listed with Simpson and Marwick for £1.5m.

Conversation