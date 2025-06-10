McNasty’s pub owner puts dream home with swimming pool and sauna up for sale

Dive into an exciting new chapter of your life at this beautiful Banchory Devenick home complete with its very own swimming pool and sauna.

Set within two acres of lush garden grounds, the resplendent countryside retreat, just a short drive from Aberdeen city centre, is a property like no other.

Stephen Taylor, who runs McNasty’s, a well-known Aberdeen pub, and his wife Linda, say their plush property – called The Beeches – has been a dream home.

“It has been an amazing family home for us,” says Stephen.

“It has been fantastic to have our own heated swimming pool in the house and our grandchildren love it.

“Afterwards you can jump in the sauna, it’s great.”

Dream home with heated indoor swimming pool…

But after eight wonderful years – and £200,000 worth of renovations – the couple have put their amazing home on the market.

“We’ll really miss the swimming pool as well as the large garden and the beautiful views of the countryside,” says Stephen.

“The location is amazing too as it’s so peaceful and quiet but it’s only four miles from the city centre.”

‘We’ll really miss the swimming pool’

Enjoying a serene yet central location, the fabulous five-bedroom home is striking from the outside with perfect postcard views over the rolling countryside.

After soaking up the incredible views, it’s time to head inside where the interiors are sure to wow.

Undoubtedly the star of the ground floor is the heated indoor swimming pool complete with a wall mounted TV and a poolside sauna and shower room.

After working up an appetite in the pool, it’s time to head through to the delectable dining kitchen.

From the marble work surfaces and an integrated steam oven to the hot water tap and the range cooker, every inch of the dining kitchen has the right ingredients.

Enjoy drinks in the lounge/bar area…

And as if that wasn’t impressive enough, the dining kitchen also has a useful utility as well as access to the front patio and panoramic views over the landscaped garden.

Meanwhile, wholesome meals can be savoured in the family/dining room or the formal dining room.

Post dinner enjoys some drinks in the superb lounge area which has its very own bar.

Also great for entertaining is the sitting/family room with views overlooking the garden as well as access to the dining kitchen and swimming pool.

Magnificent master with balcony to watch the sunrise…

Stephen says he will miss the excellent entertaining spaces.

“My favourite room is the big lounge downstairs and the dining room” says Stephen.

“Every Sunday we have the family round and we enjoy eating and drinking round the big table in the dining room.”

Also on the ground floor is a sunroom, two ensuite bedrooms, an entrance hall, cloakroom.

On the mezzanine level, there is a magnificent master bedroom with ensuite and a balcony to watch the beautiful sunrise and sunsets.

Breathtaking countryside views…

“It’s just wonderful as you can sit out on the balcony with a bottle of wine and watch the sun go down,” says Stephen.

“Linda loves the bedroom because of the views as you can lie in bed and see for miles.”

From the balcony, there is storage space which is currently used as a whisky room.

On the upper level there is two further bedrooms, a study/home office plus a family bathroom.

Outside, the landscaped garden grounds extend to over two acres with extensive lawn and patio areas which are perfect for alfresco dining.

Plush property enjoys the best of both worlds…

In addition, there is a greenhouse, a detached double garage with a workshop plus an extensive driveway.

Location wise, the superb property enjoys the best of both worlds as it is nestled in a quiet countryside in Banchory Devenick just minutes from Aberdeen.

Asked who he thinks would suit the property next, Stephen says: “A family that likes privacy with two acres of land which offer peace and tranquility.

“We’ve carried out all the renovations so the property is ready to move into.

“It’s an amazing family home and I’m sure it will make the next owners very happy.”

The Beeches, Banchory Devenick, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £850,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace on 01330 822931 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

