McNasty’s pub owner puts dream home with swimming pool and sauna up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

McNasty’s pub owner puts dream home with swimming pool and sauna up for sale

Stephen Taylor, who runs McNasty's pub in Aberdeen, has put his fabulous family home in Banchory Devenick on the market.

The Beeches, pictured, has a heated indoor swimming pool and sauna
The Beeches, pictured, has a heated indoor swimming pool and sauna. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace
By Rosemary Lowne

Dive into an exciting new chapter of your life at this beautiful Banchory Devenick home complete with its very own swimming pool and sauna.

Set within two acres of lush garden grounds, the resplendent countryside retreat, just a short drive from Aberdeen city centre, is a property like no other.

Stephen Taylor, who runs McNasty’s, a well-known Aberdeen pub, and his wife Linda, say their plush property – called The Beeches – has been a dream home.

“It has been an amazing family home for us,” says Stephen.

“It has been fantastic to have our own heated swimming pool in the house and our grandchildren love it.

“Afterwards you can jump in the sauna, it’s great.”

Linda and Stephen Taylor
Linda and Stephen Taylor have loved everything about their stunning home. Image: Stephen Taylor

Dream home with heated indoor swimming pool…

But after eight wonderful years – and £200,000 worth of renovations – the couple have put their amazing home on the market.

“We’ll really miss the swimming pool as well as the large garden and the beautiful views of the countryside,” says Stephen.

“The location is amazing too as it’s so peaceful and quiet but it’s only four miles from the city centre.”

The swimming pool in the house
Taking the plunge has never looked so appealing. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace
the poolside sauna
Melt any stresses and strains away in the poolside sauna. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

‘We’ll really miss the swimming pool’

Enjoying a serene yet central location, the fabulous five-bedroom home is striking from the outside with perfect postcard views over the rolling countryside.

After soaking up the incredible views, it’s time to head inside where the interiors are sure to wow.

Undoubtedly the star of the ground floor is the heated indoor swimming pool complete with a wall mounted TV and a poolside sauna and shower room.

After working up an appetite in the pool, it’s time to head through to the delectable dining kitchen.

From the marble work surfaces and an integrated steam oven to the hot water tap and the range cooker, every inch of the dining kitchen has the right ingredients.

A poolside room with two comfy chairs
With views of the pool, this serene space is the perfect place to relax. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace
A dining area and kitchen
Sleek and stylish, the dining kitchen is sure to inspire even the most reluctant of cooks. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

Enjoy drinks in the lounge/bar area…

And as if that wasn’t impressive enough, the dining kitchen also has a useful utility as well as access to the front patio and panoramic views over the landscaped garden.

Meanwhile, wholesome meals can be savoured in the family/dining room or the formal dining room.

Post dinner enjoys some drinks in the superb lounge area which has its very own bar.

Also great for entertaining is the sitting/family room with views overlooking the garden as well as access to the dining kitchen and swimming pool.

The bar in the Banchory home
There’s no such thing as last orders in this home bar. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace
A large seating area
Stephen and Linda have carried out £200,000 worth of renovations on their beautiful home. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

Magnificent master with balcony to watch the sunrise…

Stephen says he will miss the excellent entertaining spaces.

“My favourite room is the big lounge downstairs and the dining room” says Stephen.

“Every Sunday we have the family round and we enjoy eating and drinking round the big table in the dining room.”

Also on the ground floor is a sunroom, two ensuite bedrooms, an entrance hall, cloakroom.

On the mezzanine level, there is a magnificent master bedroom with ensuite and a balcony to watch the beautiful sunrise and sunsets.

The master bedroom's balcony in the McNasty's owners home
Enjoy your morning coffee on the master bedroom balcony. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace
A conservatory space with lots of greenery
Sit back and relax in this serene space. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

Breathtaking countryside views…

“It’s just wonderful as you can sit out on the balcony with a bottle of wine and watch the sun go down,” says Stephen.

“Linda loves the bedroom because of the views as you can lie in bed and see for miles.”

From the balcony, there is storage space which is currently used as a whisky room.

On the upper level there is two further bedrooms, a study/home office plus a family bathroom.

Outside, the landscaped garden grounds extend to over two acres with extensive lawn and patio areas which are perfect for alfresco dining.

An aerial view of the McNasty's owners home
This bird’s eye view brings to life the wonderful location. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace
The dining room in the McNasty's owners home
Enjoy meals to remember with all the family at The Beeches. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

Plush property enjoys the best of both worlds…

In addition, there is a greenhouse, a detached double garage with a workshop plus an extensive driveway.

Location wise, the superb property enjoys the best of both worlds as it is nestled in a quiet countryside in Banchory Devenick just minutes from Aberdeen.

Asked who he thinks would suit the property next, Stephen says: “A family that likes privacy with two acres of land which offer peace and tranquility.

“We’ve carried out all the renovations so the property is ready to move into.

“It’s an amazing family home and I’m sure it will make the next owners very happy.”

The Beeches, Banchory Devenick, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £850,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace on 01330 822931 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

And if you liked this story, you may also like:

Conversation