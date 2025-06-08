Secluded Highland estate that housed secret ‘underground army’ during WW2 for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Secluded Highland estate that housed secret ‘underground army’ during WW2 for sale

Inverlair Lodge boasts six bedrooms, 30 acres of land and "spectacular and unspoilt" views of the countryside.

By Graham Fleming
Inverlair Lodge in the Highlands. Image: Galbraith
A secluded Highland estate that housed a secret “underground army” during the Second World War has gone up for sale.

Inverlair Lodge, which is situated near Roy Bridge in Inverness-shire, boasts six bedrooms, 30 acres of land and “spectacular and unspoilt” views of the River Spean, Creag Meagaidh and Ben Alder.

The house has a fascinating history, acting as a base for the so-called underground army of the Special Operations Executive before being turned into a family home.

The estate is said to “enjoy nature at its best” with a number of hill walks, nature reserves and mountain ranges on its doorstep.

Inside, the property boasts six bedrooms, four reception rooms and “modernised, beautiful and original features”.

The countryside estate is up for sale. Image: Galbraith
The property comes with stunning views of nature. Image: Galbraith
An aerial view of the grounds. Image: Galbraith
The keeper’s lodge. Image: Galbraith
The property’s grazing grounds. Image: Galbraith

There is also a separate two-bedroom keeper’s lodge for family or guests.

The property comes with private grazing land and mixed woodland, with the grounds extending to more than 30 acres.

There are several other outbuildings included.

The listing with Galbraith says Inverlair Lodge is an “exceptional property of some presence” with “well-laid-out accommodation, which is very comfortable, of a manageable size and a wonderful family home”.

It adds: “The current owners have sensitively modernised the house and improved the grounds and outbuildings to create an outstanding country home.

The lounge area. Image: Galbraith
The dining room and kitchen. Image: Galbraith
A separate dining room. Image: Galbraith
The conservatory. Image: Galbraith
An outdoor seating/dining area. Image: Galbraith
Inside the keeper’s cottage. Image: Galbraith
The cottage’s kitchen. Image: Galbraith

“Work carried out includes upgrading and zoning the heating system, double glazing to all living spaces and reconfiguring the kitchen to create a spacious dining kitchen with sitting area, a new utility room and new second staircase to the first floor.

“Where possible, original features have been retained, restored or replicated such as a beautiful curved inner wall, cornicing and fireplaces.”

The house was built in the late 1800s and was formerly a shooting lodge for Lord Abinger of Inverlochy Castle.

One of the property’s bathrooms. Image: Galbraith
The master bedroom. Image: Galbraith
Another bedroom. Image: Galbraith
The reception hall. Image: Galbraith
The upstairs landing. Image: Galbraith

However, it was requisitioned during the Second World War and, because of its isolation, became a facility for the Special Operations Executive (SEO), described as an “underground army” that operated in espionage and intelligence gathering.

The SOE was disbanded after the war, and Inverlair fell into disrepair.

However, it was renovated in the 1970s by new owners and then, as only the second family ever to have lived there, the sellers bought the house in 2008.

Galbraith is marketing Inverlair Lodge for offers over £1.35 million.

