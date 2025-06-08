Secluded Highland estate that housed secret ‘underground army’ during WW2 for sale

A secluded Highland estate that housed a secret “underground army” during the Second World War has gone up for sale.

Inverlair Lodge, which is situated near Roy Bridge in Inverness-shire, boasts six bedrooms, 30 acres of land and “spectacular and unspoilt” views of the River Spean, Creag Meagaidh and Ben Alder.

The house has a fascinating history, acting as a base for the so-called underground army of the Special Operations Executive before being turned into a family home.

The estate is said to “enjoy nature at its best” with a number of hill walks, nature reserves and mountain ranges on its doorstep.

Inside, the property boasts six bedrooms, four reception rooms and “modernised, beautiful and original features”.

There is also a separate two-bedroom keeper’s lodge for family or guests.

The property comes with private grazing land and mixed woodland, with the grounds extending to more than 30 acres.

There are several other outbuildings included.

The listing with Galbraith says Inverlair Lodge is an “exceptional property of some presence” with “well-laid-out accommodation, which is very comfortable, of a manageable size and a wonderful family home”.

It adds: “The current owners have sensitively modernised the house and improved the grounds and outbuildings to create an outstanding country home.

“Work carried out includes upgrading and zoning the heating system, double glazing to all living spaces and reconfiguring the kitchen to create a spacious dining kitchen with sitting area, a new utility room and new second staircase to the first floor.

“Where possible, original features have been retained, restored or replicated such as a beautiful curved inner wall, cornicing and fireplaces.”

The house was built in the late 1800s and was formerly a shooting lodge for Lord Abinger of Inverlochy Castle.

However, it was requisitioned during the Second World War and, because of its isolation, became a facility for the Special Operations Executive (SEO), described as an “underground army” that operated in espionage and intelligence gathering.

The SOE was disbanded after the war, and Inverlair fell into disrepair.

However, it was renovated in the 1970s by new owners and then, as only the second family ever to have lived there, the sellers bought the house in 2008.

Galbraith is marketing Inverlair Lodge for offers over £1.35 million.