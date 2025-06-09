Highland lodge used as spy headquarters during WWII hits the market

A Highland lodge which played a major role in intelligence gathering during World War II has been put up for sale for £1.35 million.

Inverlair Lodge, east of Spean Bridge in Lochaber, has a storied history dating back hundreds of years.

While records date back to the 1300s, the lodge was built in the 1800s as a shooting lodge for the Lord Abinger of Inverlochy Castle.

Then, during WWII, it was requisitioned by the UK military and used as a Special Operations Executive facility due to its remote location.

This special branch was involved in intelligence gathering and espionage during the war.

Once the war ended, the lodge fell into disrepair before being renovated by new owners during the 1970s. The current owners bought the lodge back in 2008.

Inside Inverlair Lodge

Entering via the covered porch, you are immediately into the reception hall, which has a study and guest toilet to the rear as well as stairs to the upper floor.

The dining room is an interesting space due to the semi-circular wall opposite the large window.

Down the hall is the spacious lounge, with plush carpeting, picture lighting and arched wall insets.

There are also doors out to the conservatory.

On the other side of the lodge is the kitchen/dining/sitting area which is arguably the heart of the home.

This multi-functional space features parquet flooring throughout and has the quintessential country kitchen look with cream cabinets and range oven.

There is also a central island, while the sitting area has a wood-burning fire.

Off the kitchen is the utility room with stairs to the upper floors, pantry and wine cellar.

From the utility room stairs, you head up to a separate upstairs area, which consists of three double bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate toilet.

Further up on the second floor there are four more rooms which could be used as bedrooms or games room/den.

On the first floor accessed via the reception hall stairs, there are two large bedrooms, a sewing room with closet space and a family bathroom with freestanding bathtub.

Also on this floor is the master bedroom with a dressing area and en suite bathroom.

On the second floor there are two more rooms which could be bedrooms, with two storage rooms.

Keeper’s Cottage and grounds

In addition to the main lodge, there is also the Keeper’s Cottage which is ideal for guests.

The cottage consists of two bedrooms, a kitchen, a sitting room with dining area, and a bathroom.

The lodge has more than 30 acres of land.

In addition, there are several stone outbuildings located close to the main house, while a kitchen garden is perfect for someone with green fingers.

Inverlair Lodge is located close to the River Spean in a spectacularly scenic corner of the Highlands.

The property has both mountain and river views.

It is listed with Galbraith for £1.35 million.