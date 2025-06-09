Highland lodge used as spy headquarters during WWII hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Highland lodge used as spy headquarters during WWII hits the market

Inverlair Lodge was chosen for its rural location surrounded by more than 30 acres of land.

By Ross Hempseed
Inverlair Lodge in the Highlands is surrounded by grass, trees and hills.
Inverlair Lodge near Spean Bridge. Image: Galbraith.

A Highland lodge which played a major role in intelligence gathering during World War II has been put up for sale for £1.35 million.

Inverlair Lodge, east of Spean Bridge in Lochaber, has a storied history dating back hundreds of years.

While records date back to the 1300s, the lodge was built in the 1800s as a shooting lodge for the Lord Abinger of Inverlochy Castle.

Then, during WWII, it was requisitioned by the UK military and used as a Special Operations Executive facility due to its remote location.

Inverlair Lodge in the Highlands with the stunning Highlands in the background.
Views from the lodge. Image: Galbraith.

This special branch was involved in intelligence gathering and espionage during the war.

Once the war ended, the lodge fell into disrepair before being renovated by new owners during the 1970s. The current owners bought the lodge back in 2008.

Inside Inverlair Lodge

Entering via the covered porch, you are immediately into the reception hall, which has a study and guest toilet to the rear as well as stairs to the upper floor.

The dining room is an interesting space due to the semi-circular wall opposite the large window.

The dining room at Inverlair Lodge in the Highlands has peach-coloured walls and a white ceiling.
The dining room. Image: Galbraith.

Down the hall is the spacious lounge, with plush carpeting, picture lighting and arched wall insets.

There are also doors out to the conservatory.

The lounge. Image: Galbraith.
The conservatory. Image: Galbraith.

On the other side of the lodge is the kitchen/dining/sitting area which is arguably the heart of the home.

This multi-functional space features parquet flooring throughout and has the quintessential country kitchen look with cream cabinets and range oven.

There is also a central island, while the sitting area has a wood-burning fire.

The kitchen. Image: Galbraith.

Off the kitchen is the utility room with stairs to the upper floors, pantry and wine cellar.

From the utility room stairs, you head up to a separate upstairs area, which consists of three double bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate toilet.

The bathroom of the Highlands lodge has a separate shower and bath.
One of the bathrooms. Image: Galbraith.

Further up on the second floor there are four more rooms which could be used as bedrooms or games room/den.

One of the bedrooms. Image: Galbraith.

On the first floor accessed via the reception hall stairs, there are two large bedrooms, a sewing room with closet space and a family bathroom with freestanding bathtub.

Also on this floor is the master bedroom with a dressing area and en suite bathroom.

The master bedroom. Image: Galbraith.
The master bathroom. Image: Galbraith.

On the second floor there are two more rooms which could be bedrooms, with two storage rooms.

Keeper’s Cottage and grounds

The Keeper’s Cottage. Image: Galbraith.

In addition to the main lodge, there is also the Keeper’s Cottage which is ideal for guests.

The cottage consists of two bedrooms, a kitchen, a sitting room with dining area, and a bathroom.

The cottage kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Galbraith.
the cottage lounge.
The living room. Image: Galbraith.

The lodge has more than 30 acres of land.

In addition, there are several stone outbuildings located close to the main house, while a kitchen garden is perfect for someone with green fingers.

The kitchen garden
The kitchen garden. Image: Galbraith.

Inverlair Lodge is located close to the River Spean in a spectacularly scenic corner of the Highlands.

The property has both mountain and river views.

It is listed with Galbraith for £1.35 million.

The outbuildings of the Highland lodge.
The outbuildings. Image: Galbraith.

