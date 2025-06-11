Bidding to start at £34k for fixer-upper south of Cullen with ‘terrific potential’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Property

Bidding to start at £34k for fixer-upper south of Cullen with ‘terrific potential’

The auction house has said that the two-bedroom property requires full refurbishment.

By Ena Saracevic
The derelict cottage surrounded by trees.
The home will go up for auction on Thursday. Image: Future Property Auctions.

A fixer-upper south of Cullen is going up for auction, with bids to start at £34,000.

West Church Cottage, which is being described as a two-bedroom home, will need a full refurbishment.

The derelict cottage boasts a beautiful location in Moray’s countryside – but would benefit from a new owner with imagination

It is situated in Deskford, which the auction house says is the “perfect place” for exploring the Moray Coast and Speyside.

The cottage, near Cullen, is surrounded by the Moray countryside. Image: Future Property Auctions.

The auction house Future Property Auctions said: “This is a great opportunity to purchase a derelict detached two-bed cottage, set in a beautiful location.

“Although the property requires full refurbishment it offers terrific potential and once completed it is bound to appeal to a number of investors.”

The auction takes place on June 12 and will last from 10am to 3pm.

No interior photos or floorplan of the Moray fixer-upper have been shared.

Several Moray homes to go on auction

There are several other homes in Moray that will be going up for auction on June 12.

They includes 14 Cooper Street in Buckie. The three bedroom home is seeking an opening bid of £75,000.

30 Pringle Court in Buckie is also going up for auction, with bids to start at £50,000.

The property is within a converted schoolhouse in the centre of town.

Map shows the location of the derelict cottage.
The fixer-upper is in Deskford. Image: Future Property Auctions.

