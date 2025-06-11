Bidding to start at £34k for fixer-upper south of Cullen with ‘terrific potential’

A fixer-upper south of Cullen is going up for auction, with bids to start at £34,000.

West Church Cottage, which is being described as a two-bedroom home, will need a full refurbishment.

The derelict cottage boasts a beautiful location in Moray’s countryside – but would benefit from a new owner with imagination

It is situated in Deskford, which the auction house says is the “perfect place” for exploring the Moray Coast and Speyside.

The auction house Future Property Auctions said: “This is a great opportunity to purchase a derelict detached two-bed cottage, set in a beautiful location.

“Although the property requires full refurbishment it offers terrific potential and once completed it is bound to appeal to a number of investors.”

The auction takes place on June 12 and will last from 10am to 3pm.

No interior photos or floorplan of the Moray fixer-upper have been shared.

Several Moray homes to go on auction

There are several other homes in Moray that will be going up for auction on June 12.

They includes 14 Cooper Street in Buckie. The three bedroom home is seeking an opening bid of £75,000.

30 Pringle Court in Buckie is also going up for auction, with bids to start at £50,000.

The property is within a converted schoolhouse in the centre of town.

Read more from Moray properties