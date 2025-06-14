Stylish modern house in historic village of Braemar hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stylish modern house in historic village of Braemar hits the market

The newly-built home is unique due to its bright and airy design and energy-efficient credentials.

By Ross Hempseed
Exterior of Roy Cottage
Roy Cottage in Braemar. Image: Strutt and Parker.

A sleek and modern house within the charming village of Braemar has hit the market.

Roy Cottage is located on Kindrochit Drive in the Aberdeenshire village, which has deep links to royalty thanks to the nearby Balmoral Castle.

Gallery overlooking living room in Roy Cottage
The living room and gallery area. Image: Strutt & Parker.

Braemar is a historic settlement but Roy Cottage is a newly built house designed to be net zero.

The house’s excellent energy-efficiency is one of the highlights of the house along with its peaceful location and mountain views.

Living room with blue sofa and large windows
The living room opens out to the front patio. Image: Strutt & Parker.

Roy Cottage is currently listed with Strutt & Parker for £795,000.

Inside the house, you immediately enter the open plan living room, kitchen and dining room.

Kitchen with beige units and wooden island table
The kitchen in Roy Cottage. Image: Strutt & Parker.

This spacious room has a double-height vaulted ceiling and galleried landing above.

The sitting area has a woodburning stove and double-height arched windows, while French doors open out onto the patio area.

Bathroom with bath, toilet and sink
Ground floor bathroom. Image: Strutt & Parker.

From the sitting room you can marvel at views west towards Ben Macdui.

The kitchen features sleek fitted units with plenty of storage, a breakfast bar and integrated appliances.

Roy Cottage is a modern house in a historic village

Room with patio doors and a TV in the wall and a sofa facing it
The ground floor bedroom. Image: Strutt & Parker.

Opposite the kitchen is the guest toilet and useful utility room for further home storage and appliances.

Also on the ground floor is the third bedroom/family room with outdoor access via sliding doors.

There is also an office space for at-home working.

Master bedroom in Roy Cottage
The master bedroom. Image: Strutt & Parker.

The first floor has two bedrooms, including the master bedroom, which has its own ensuite shower room and balcony overlooking the back garden.

In addition, there is a family shower room and large storage room on this floor.

The upstairs galleried landing has space for seating, offering elevated views out over the surrounding mountains.

Ensuite
The master ensuite. Image: Strutt & Parker.

Roy Cottage was built to be a net zero house with low running costs and has achieved a rare Band A EPC rating.

The house has 16 solar panels and a GivEnergy storage battery, with the electric underfloor heating running off the solar panels and an air source heat pump.

Roy Cottage sits within a peaceful residential area, fenced in by woodland.

Gallery area in Roy Cottage
The upstairs gallery. Image: Strutt and Parker.

At the front of the house there is a gravel parking area with space for two vehicles and access to the timber-framed shed, which could be used as a garage.

The front gardens have a lawn and a patio seating area for alfresco dining.

Roy Cottage from the back showing garden and view
The house is within a peaceful location in the Cairngorms. Image: Strutt & Parker.

The back gardens are partially landscaped and include a further patio and gravel terracing.

Braemar is a popular destination for tourists due to its proximity to Balmoral Castle and the annual Braemar Gathering.

