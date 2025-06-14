Stylish modern house in historic village of Braemar hits the market

A sleek and modern house within the charming village of Braemar has hit the market.

Roy Cottage is located on Kindrochit Drive in the Aberdeenshire village, which has deep links to royalty thanks to the nearby Balmoral Castle.

Braemar is a historic settlement but Roy Cottage is a newly built house designed to be net zero.

The house’s excellent energy-efficiency is one of the highlights of the house along with its peaceful location and mountain views.

Roy Cottage is currently listed with Strutt & Parker for £795,000.

Inside the house, you immediately enter the open plan living room, kitchen and dining room.

This spacious room has a double-height vaulted ceiling and galleried landing above.

The sitting area has a woodburning stove and double-height arched windows, while French doors open out onto the patio area.

From the sitting room you can marvel at views west towards Ben Macdui.

The kitchen features sleek fitted units with plenty of storage, a breakfast bar and integrated appliances.

Roy Cottage is a modern house in a historic village

Opposite the kitchen is the guest toilet and useful utility room for further home storage and appliances.

Also on the ground floor is the third bedroom/family room with outdoor access via sliding doors.

There is also an office space for at-home working.

The first floor has two bedrooms, including the master bedroom, which has its own ensuite shower room and balcony overlooking the back garden.

In addition, there is a family shower room and large storage room on this floor.

The upstairs galleried landing has space for seating, offering elevated views out over the surrounding mountains.

Roy Cottage was built to be a net zero house with low running costs and has achieved a rare Band A EPC rating.

The house has 16 solar panels and a GivEnergy storage battery, with the electric underfloor heating running off the solar panels and an air source heat pump.

Roy Cottage sits within a peaceful residential area, fenced in by woodland.

At the front of the house there is a gravel parking area with space for two vehicles and access to the timber-framed shed, which could be used as a garage.

The front gardens have a lawn and a patio seating area for alfresco dining.

The back gardens are partially landscaped and include a further patio and gravel terracing.

Braemar is a popular destination for tourists due to its proximity to Balmoral Castle and the annual Braemar Gathering.