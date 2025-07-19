For Sale: House ten minutes from Inverness with stunning sea views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Property

For Sale: House ten minutes from Inverness with stunning sea views

The Allanfearn home has uninterrupted views of the Moray Firth.

By Abbie Duncan
The stunning four bedroom home is just 10 minutes from Inverness. Image: Galbraith
A stunning coastal home with spectacular views across the Moray Firth has hit the market for offers over £750,000.

The one-of-a-kind four bedroom home in Allanfearn offers peaceful seaside living just 10 minutes from Inverness.

Talamh-Grais was built in 2010 and sits on 0.6 acres of grounds in a peaceful coastal setting.

The property occupies an elevated site above the shores of the Moray Firth with stunning views to the Great Glen and the Black Isle.

The house is Allanfearn is for sale through Galbraith. Image: Galbraith

Inside Talamh-Grais

The house features a unique semi-open plan interior, with three reception rooms and four bathrooms.

A highlight of the home is the large central living room, with high ceilings and a mezzanine level that makes the most of the location.

To the left of the living room is a bright dining kitchen that leads into a separate formal dining room.

The living room is in the heart of the home. Image: Galbraith

On this side of the home there is also a utility room, a small half-bathroom and a large garage space.

On the right side of the house there are four spacious bedrooms, two of which have en-suite bathrooms.

A family bathroom and a garden room complete the ground floor living space.

The house has four good sized bedrooms. Image: Galbraith

Upstairs, there’s a study area and balcony with uninterrupted coastal views across to the Black Isle.

The impressive frontage of Talamh-Grais. Image: Galbraith

The home is perfect for nature lovers, with frequent sightings of dolphins, deer, herons and ospreys nearby.

There are also coastal walks directly from Talamh-Grais along the Moray Firth.

The house has uninterrupted views across the Moray Firth. Image: Galbraith

The house offers peaceful surroundings, but sits just 10 minutes from Inverness city centre and only 15 minutes from the airport.

Talamh-Grais is currently listed with Galbraith.

It’s an impressive setting: Image: Galbraith

