For Sale: House ten minutes from Inverness with stunning sea views

A stunning coastal home with spectacular views across the Moray Firth has hit the market for offers over £750,000.

The one-of-a-kind four bedroom home in Allanfearn offers peaceful seaside living just 10 minutes from Inverness.

Talamh-Grais was built in 2010 and sits on 0.6 acres of grounds in a peaceful coastal setting.

The property occupies an elevated site above the shores of the Moray Firth with stunning views to the Great Glen and the Black Isle.

Inside Talamh-Grais

The house features a unique semi-open plan interior, with three reception rooms and four bathrooms.

A highlight of the home is the large central living room, with high ceilings and a mezzanine level that makes the most of the location.

To the left of the living room is a bright dining kitchen that leads into a separate formal dining room.

On this side of the home there is also a utility room, a small half-bathroom and a large garage space.

On the right side of the house there are four spacious bedrooms, two of which have en-suite bathrooms.

A family bathroom and a garden room complete the ground floor living space.

Upstairs, there’s a study area and balcony with uninterrupted coastal views across to the Black Isle.

The home is perfect for nature lovers, with frequent sightings of dolphins, deer, herons and ospreys nearby.

There are also coastal walks directly from Talamh-Grais along the Moray Firth.

The house offers peaceful surroundings, but sits just 10 minutes from Inverness city centre and only 15 minutes from the airport.

Talamh-Grais is currently listed with Galbraith.

