Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

‘Our Aberdeenshire renovation was like a real-life episode of TV’s Grand Designs’   

Stuart and Rachel Kirk say that everything that could go wrong did go wrong when they decided to convert a former bothy into a family home. But it was all worth it in the end.

Stuart and Rachel put their blood, sweat and tears into their amazing property renovation.
Stuart and Rachel put their blood, sweat and tears into their amazing property renovation. Image: Aberdein Considine
By Rosemary Lowne

Who: Rachel Kirk, who works as a head of procurement in the renewable energy sector, her husband Stuart, who is an environmental lead in the oil and gas sector and their sons Ruan and Jude. They also share their home with Pip the dog and Rebel the cat.

What: A stunning converted, detached steading with four bedrooms, two reception rooms and three bathrooms.

Where: East Auchnabo is located in the area of Slains, near the coastal village of Collieston. It’s a 10-minute drive to Ellon and is situated between Newburgh and Cruden Bay.

Rachel and Stuart Kirk say their house renovation was like something from the hit property TV show Grand Designs. Image: Stuart Kirk

Here Stuart shares the highs and lows of their bold renovation journey…

“We previously lived in Aberdeen and wanted to move to a rural location.

We didn’t intend to oversee a house build initially.

But when we visited Collieston one sunny day and took a drive around the area, we saw the plot for sale and we knew it would be a fantastic location for a house – with a lot of vision and patience.

We loved the open sky, the quiet location surrounded by farmland, the views to Bennachie in the distance and the opportunity to incorporate a historic granite building in the new house.

So we bought the plot of land with remains of the former bothy at East Auchnabo.

All that remained of the bothy was three walls and part of a roof so the build began in late 2013 and we moved into the house in July 2014.

This is East Auchnabo before the renovation. Image: Stuart Kirk
Stuart and Rachel put their blood, sweat and tears into their amazing property renovation.
This is East Auchnabo after the renovation. Image: Aberdein Considine

‘Everything you see on Grand Designs happened in real-life’

We set out to design an eco-friendly and efficient modern home ensuring lots of glass to maximise solar gain.

As well as that, we installed a ground source heat pump for heating and hot water.

The house itself is laid out to ensure lots of daylight throughout the day.

We also have wood burning stoves in the snug and the sun room, and underfloor heating throughout the ground floor.

In conjunction with Annie Kenyon Architects, the property was converted and extended into a four-bedroom modern home.

Stuart and Rachel put everything into their property project. Image: Aberdein Considine
The modern kitchen is a dream for keen cooks. Image: Aberdein Considine

‘We’ve mixed modern design with traditional elements’

Inside, there is a family snug with study area, a sunroom, as well as a kitchen/diner, a large master bedroom plus three further bedrooms.

The property has two ensuites, a family bathroom, cloakroom and utility room.

There is also a double garage which has recently been partially converted into a garage/store and is currently used as a gym with a games room upstairs.

Over the last 11 years, we have worked on the garden, happily watching it turn from open field into a large lawn edged by mature hedging and trees.

We also have a large vegetable garden and a cedar wood greenhouse.

In terms of the decor, we wanted a modern interior to suit the design of the house with some traditional elements such as the riven slate floors downstairs and the exposed Douglas fir beams in the lounge and sunroom.

This bedroom has dreamy interiors. Image: Aberdein Considine
This bathroom is overflowing with character. Image: Aberdein Considine

‘Building the house was a major challenge’

We also opted for a more modern kitchen to suit the open plan space of the kitchen/diner.

By using large windows and bifold doors we’ve ensured that the property is connected to the outside space too.

To maximise the light and space in the house we’ve decorated the majority of the house in pure brilliant white paint.

This allows the views to feature and lets the flooring and oak woodwork really stand out.

Reflecting on our renovation journey, building the house was a major challenge in itself as everything you see on Grand Designs happened in real life.

Windows were delayed, the schedule for the build ran on, we were living in various rented accommodation and expecting our first child imminently – we were really up against the clock to get it finished.

Every corner of this home is designed for modern family life. Image: Aberdein Considine
Relax on the fantastic decking area. Image: Aberdein Considine

Did your renovation journey work out as planned?

We feel that the renovation worked out as planned as it has left us with a stunning home which sits well on the site and hopefully will be enjoyed for many years to come.

We will always have happy memories of East Auchnabo, particularly the long summer evenings where we’re able to enjoy the garden as a family or the inside space that has allowed us to have great family gatherings.

We’re really proud of what we have built, and we’re only moving on because we’re doing it all over again.

My advice to anyone else renovating their home would be good luck and trust the vision.

It will all come together in the end.”

East Auchnabo, Collieston, Ellon, is currently under offer with Aberdein Considine.

