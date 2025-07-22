Owner of The Dreamy Goat coffee shop in Inverurie puts her family home with cinema room up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owner of The Dreamy Goat coffee shop in Inverurie puts her family home with cinema room up for sale

Michelle Rolfe and her husband Stephen, have completely transformed an old coach house near Inverurie. Just wait until you see the dreamy interiors and the cinema room...

Michelle Rolfe and her husband Stephen have worked hard to create their dream home near Inverurie
Michelle Rolfe and her husband Stephen have worked hard to create their dream home near Inverurie. Image: Aberdein Considine
By Rosemary Lowne

Breathing new life into an old coach house on Logie Estate near Inverurie has been a labour of love for Michelle Rolfe and her husband Stephen.

Beautifully modern yet brimming with original charm and character, The Coach House is the perfect example of how to renovate a period property in style.

Michelle, who owns The Dreamy Goat coffee shop in Inverurie and Stephen, who works as a project manager, relished the opportunity to bring the traditional home in Pitcaple back to its former glory.

“It was back in 2014 when we bought the property with the intention of renovating it,” says Michelle.

“We were drawn to the property for the location and its potential.

“It’s only 10 minutes from Inverurie but it enjoys the most amazing rural setting and gives us the best of both worlds.”

A picture of Stephen and Michelle Rolfe on holiday.
Stephen and Michelle Rolfe embraced their property renovation. Image: Michelle Rolfe
An external picture of an old stone coach house with a large driveway.
The property is beautiful from the outside but wait until you see the interiors. Image: Aberdein Considine

‘We’ve completely renovated the property’

The couple say they essentially stripped the home back to its granite bones before bringing it back to life.

“The house use to be the old Coach House for the estate,” says Stephen.

“It was three separate buildings which were joined and made habitable by a previous owner in the 1970s.

“The old openings for the coaches to enter are still intact and now form the beautiful arched bedroom windows as seen in the photos.”

A sleek modern kitchen, with black cupboards, white counter-tops, a tall silver fridge.
Cooking has never looked more appealing. Image: Aberdein Considine
A sleek modern kitchen, with black cupboards, white counter-tops, a tall silver fridge.
This open plan space is sleek and stylish. Image: Aberdein Considine

Old coach house transformed into dream home near Inverurie

Throwing themselves into the renovation, the couple worked alongside a small team of tradesmen to create their dream home.

“We completely renovated the property,” says Michelle.

“We removed the old kitchen/utility from the darkest part of the house and brought it into a large open plan kitchen/dining/living space in the main southwest facing part of the house.

“The benefit of the u-shaped style is constant light flooding from early morning to late evening in this open space.”

A large living area, with two brown leather sofas, two wooden tables, a chest of drawers, with a flat-screen TV and white unit.
Imagine spending quality time with your friends and family in this attractive and super bright space. Image: Aberdein Considine
A bright living space with white and grey tiled floors and turquoise wooden furniture.
The floor of dreams. Image: Aberdein Considine

Grab the popcorn and head to the cinema room

It’s impossible not to be blown away by Michelle and Stephen’s amazing property transformation.

On the ground floor, there is now an open plan dining kitchen/lounge.

Sleek and stylish, this superb space features high ceilings while the attractive kitchen features a Belfast sink, locally sourced quartz worktops and top of the range German appliances.

Just off the kitchen is the luxurious lounge area complete with a woodburning stove.

But one of the star attractions on the ground floor is the soundproofed cinema room which came in handy during Covid.

“The addition of a cinema room has been amazing,” says Michelle.

“It was a place we used almost daily during Covid, with Steve and our youngest watching every James Bond movie from start to finish.”

A dark cinema room, with two rows of seats and low-level lighting.
Grab the popcorn and enjoy a movie night with the family in the cosy home cinema. Image: Aberdein Considine
Sunlight creeps in through arched coach windows, with a brown sofa, small TV, sleek white table and mirrored wardrobes.
This photo shows the arched coach windows in all their glory. Image: Aberdein Considine

‘We stripped everything back to a shell of granite walls’

Also on the ground floor are three sumptuous double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes.

Two of the bedrooms feature large arched coach windows.

Completing the ground floor is a handy utility room and contemporary family bathroom.

Michelle and Stephen’s renovation project also extended upstairs.

“We made the first floor usable as when we took ownership there was no heating or water upstairs,” says Michelle.

“In essence we stripped everything back to a shell of granite walls and modernised the entire place.”

A large double bed, adorned with pink bedding, on a grey carpet in front of mirrored wardrobes, in a bedroom with white walls.
Enjoy a wonderful night’s sleep in this beautiful bedroom. Image: Aberdein Considine
An area of the bedroom with a dressing table, mirror with lightbulbs around the outside and a variety of beauty products.
Get ready in style in this attractive space. Image: Aberdein Considine

‘We put a lot of ourselves into this house’

Upstairs, there is a dreamy master bedroom with an ensuite.

Meanwhile, gym goers can cancel their memberships as this property has an unconverted loft space which is currently used a a home gym.

And for those who work from home, there is plenty of space for an office in the fourth bedroom especially as it has access to high-speed internet.

Outside, the garden grounds extend to two and half acres and include a paddock area and a field plus fishing with fishing rights and access to the River Urie.

At the side of the property is a cosy, granite bothy which is currently used as a workshop/storage room but could be converted into separate accommodation.

In addition, there is a double garage with power and light.

Pictured is a stone bothy to the side of the main property.
The cosy bothy could be used for separate accommodation. Image: Aberdein Considine
A wide shot of a grey driveway, with an assortment of patio furniture. Large trees adorn the background.
The house sits within two and a half acres. Image: Aberdein Considine

‘We will miss our beautiful home’

Asked who they think their property would suit next, the couple think it would be ideal for growing families.

“I think the biggest appeal to buyers will be the airy open plan for families and the quiet location,” says Michelle.

As their two grown-up daughters have flew the nest, the couple know that now is the right time to move on.

“There is lots we will miss,” says Michelle.

“We put a lot of ourselves into this house, from the renovation with a small team of amazing tradesmen, it’s been a big achievement for us.

The peacefulness of the location will be missed and the area and the community around Logie are great.

“Although it’s a rural setting there are some great families nearby who are always helpful and just a great bunch of people.”

The Coach House, Pitcaple, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £645,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01467 621263 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

