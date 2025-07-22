Owner of The Dreamy Goat coffee shop in Inverurie puts her family home with cinema room up for sale

Breathing new life into an old coach house on Logie Estate near Inverurie has been a labour of love for Michelle Rolfe and her husband Stephen.

Beautifully modern yet brimming with original charm and character, The Coach House is the perfect example of how to renovate a period property in style.

Michelle, who owns The Dreamy Goat coffee shop in Inverurie and Stephen, who works as a project manager, relished the opportunity to bring the traditional home in Pitcaple back to its former glory.

“It was back in 2014 when we bought the property with the intention of renovating it,” says Michelle.

“We were drawn to the property for the location and its potential.

“It’s only 10 minutes from Inverurie but it enjoys the most amazing rural setting and gives us the best of both worlds.”

‘We’ve completely renovated the property’

The couple say they essentially stripped the home back to its granite bones before bringing it back to life.

“The house use to be the old Coach House for the estate,” says Stephen.

“It was three separate buildings which were joined and made habitable by a previous owner in the 1970s.

“The old openings for the coaches to enter are still intact and now form the beautiful arched bedroom windows as seen in the photos.”

Old coach house transformed into dream home near Inverurie

Throwing themselves into the renovation, the couple worked alongside a small team of tradesmen to create their dream home.

“We completely renovated the property,” says Michelle.

“We removed the old kitchen/utility from the darkest part of the house and brought it into a large open plan kitchen/dining/living space in the main southwest facing part of the house.

“The benefit of the u-shaped style is constant light flooding from early morning to late evening in this open space.”

Grab the popcorn and head to the cinema room

It’s impossible not to be blown away by Michelle and Stephen’s amazing property transformation.

On the ground floor, there is now an open plan dining kitchen/lounge.

Sleek and stylish, this superb space features high ceilings while the attractive kitchen features a Belfast sink, locally sourced quartz worktops and top of the range German appliances.

Just off the kitchen is the luxurious lounge area complete with a woodburning stove.

But one of the star attractions on the ground floor is the soundproofed cinema room which came in handy during Covid.

“The addition of a cinema room has been amazing,” says Michelle.

“It was a place we used almost daily during Covid, with Steve and our youngest watching every James Bond movie from start to finish.”

‘We stripped everything back to a shell of granite walls’

Also on the ground floor are three sumptuous double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes.

Two of the bedrooms feature large arched coach windows.

Completing the ground floor is a handy utility room and contemporary family bathroom.

Michelle and Stephen’s renovation project also extended upstairs.

“We made the first floor usable as when we took ownership there was no heating or water upstairs,” says Michelle.

“In essence we stripped everything back to a shell of granite walls and modernised the entire place.”

‘We put a lot of ourselves into this house’

Upstairs, there is a dreamy master bedroom with an ensuite.

Meanwhile, gym goers can cancel their memberships as this property has an unconverted loft space which is currently used a a home gym.

And for those who work from home, there is plenty of space for an office in the fourth bedroom especially as it has access to high-speed internet.

Outside, the garden grounds extend to two and half acres and include a paddock area and a field plus fishing with fishing rights and access to the River Urie.

At the side of the property is a cosy, granite bothy which is currently used as a workshop/storage room but could be converted into separate accommodation.

In addition, there is a double garage with power and light.

‘We will miss our beautiful home’

Asked who they think their property would suit next, the couple think it would be ideal for growing families.

“I think the biggest appeal to buyers will be the airy open plan for families and the quiet location,” says Michelle.

As their two grown-up daughters have flew the nest, the couple know that now is the right time to move on.

“There is lots we will miss,” says Michelle.

“We put a lot of ourselves into this house, from the renovation with a small team of amazing tradesmen, it’s been a big achievement for us.

The peacefulness of the location will be missed and the area and the community around Logie are great.

“Although it’s a rural setting there are some great families nearby who are always helpful and just a great bunch of people.”

The Coach House, Pitcaple, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £645,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01467 621263 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

And if you enjoyed this story, you may also like:

Jody and Mark will miss their amazing eco-friendly home near Aberlour