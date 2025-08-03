‘Fate led us to renovate our dream Orkney home’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

‘Fate led us to renovate our dream Orkney home’

Rebecca Plater, her husband Ian and their children moved from Norfolk to Orkney where they brought an old manse back to its former glory.

Rebecca says their Orkney property renovation was meant to be
Rebecca says their Orkney property renovation was meant to be. Image: Rebecca Plater
By Rosemary Lowne

Who: Rebecca Plater, her husband Ian and their three children.

What: A beautifully renovated former manse with a wonderful walled garden.

Where: Holm in the East Mainland of Orkney, overlooking the bay of Cornquoy and a seal colony.

Rebecca, pictured with her husband Ian, enjoying the incredible views from the clifftops near their home. Image: @sally.dphotography

Here’s what Rebecca says about their renovation… 

“We had been living in an old rectory in the North Norfolk countryside but we decided to move due to my husband’s business being sold during Covid.

I had grown up on the Northern Isle of Sanday, Orkney, as a child so we had been holidaying there every year because of my connection to the island.

One year prior to The Old Manse coming on the Orcadian market, we saw the house when we took the children to play on Cornquoy Bay Beach.

We said to each other in that moment ‘wouldn’t it be amazing if that house came on the market, it’s beautiful’.

Orkney home renovation was written in the stars…

We didn’t think any more of it as it didn’t seem a reality at that time with our lives being back in Norfolk.

Mysteriously and very surprisingly around two days after accepting an offer on our rectory in Norfolk, The Old Manse came to the open market.

It felt like fate, and after viewing and seeing its potential, we couldn’t not put in an offer.

The location and sea views were breathtaking while the manse had such a wonderful energy about it inside and the walled garden was an enchanting haven.

It felt like stepping back in time in a good way.

The Old Manse needed substantial renovations to modernise it.

But it’s potential far outweighed the work required – it’s a wonderful family home.

The kitchen is bright and beautiful. Image: Rebecca Plater
It’s all about the little details. Image: Rebecca Plater

‘Our Orkney home hadn’t been renovated for years’

So we purchased the house during the pandemic in August 2020.

For me, it was like coming home to a sanctuary in a crisis due to huge forced life changes because of Covid.

We began our renovation immediately whilst living in another property on the island temporarily.

The property itself is a fully detached old manse in its own grounds which extend to about one acre with panoramic sea views.

It was originally built for the minister and has a walled garden, byre and old brew house.

The manse hadn’t had any substantial renovations for many years so the roof needed a lot of work and the whole of the top floor which hadn’t been touched for some time.

Every corner of this home renovation has been carefully curated. Image: Rebecca Plater
Pops of colourful furniture bring positive energy to this room. Image: Rebecca Plater

Rolling up their sleeves…

We fully renovated the property upstairs and created a fully self-contained apartment with central heating, plumbing and electrics.

Some of the work throughout the rest of the house included rewiring, plumbing, electrics, floor laying and installing new kitchens and bathrooms.

We also installed a new modernised pressurised water system.

In terms of interiors, we wanted to add a modern eclectic twist whilst being sympathetic to restoring the original style and features.

All of the original features were preserved and we reinstated some features.

With a background in interiors I took my time to choose the colours and design carefully.

The floor is the star attraction in this hallway. Image: Rebecca Plater
Bold colours and patterns work wonderfully in this space. Image Rebecca Plater

‘Our property is a carefully crafted mix of old and new’

We mostly used The Little Greene Paint Company and Farrow and Ball – subtle, delicate hints of colour that blended from room to room, reflected light and complemented our existing pieces.

Some rooms were painted in more atmospheric colours such as the dining room where we used a deep, grounding green.

We used mostly sisal or wool natural carpets.

Our furniture was an eclectic mixture of old antique furniture, old prints and photos, blended with more contemporary statement pieces and more modern art and photography.

So it’s a carefully crafted mix of old and new.

Warm tones bring a calming energy to this bedroom. Image: Rebecca Plater
This chic bathroom wouldn’t look out of place at a boutique hotel. Image: Rebecca Plater

What was your greatest challenge?

I think the greatest challenge was in adjusting to a different slower pace of the tradesmen on the islands, compared to that of which we had experienced further south.

It took a lot of energy and motivation to keep the momentum of the building works going at a desired pace.

We also encountered unexpected events, for example, we had fully renovated our twin daughters’ bedroom and moved them in.

But after a few weeks, we encountered a leak in the ceiling from plumbing works above, so we had to move our daughters out and take down and replace the whole ceiling.

As it happened the whole ceiling benefited from an upgrade in the process.

On the whole, most of the tradesmen carried out the project to a high standard and we were very happy with the finish in terms of quality.

Rebecca used her background in interiors to work her magic on her home. Image: Rebecca Plater
Traditional features complement modern touches in this superb home. Image: Rebecca Plater

‘Our Orkney home is classic yet cosy on the inside’

There was a little more than we expected that needed modernising and addressing but overall we were pleased with the outcome.

I love that we have a structurally strong, efficient house, that is able to weather the wild northerly elements, yet it is very classic and cosy inside with incredible views, in such a wonderful unique location.

We are a short stroll from dramatic cliff walks and the beach.

We’re only a short drive from the main town of Kirkwall with all amenities, yet far enough away to have our own secluded privacy and space.

How stunning is this fireplace. Image: Rebecca Plater
The sunsets and sunrises are also stunning. Image: Rebecca Plater

Top home renovation tips…

We also have wonderful, kind and supportive neighbours and community within the parish of Holm.

My tip for anyone else undertaking a renovation project would be to always budget for more than you expect because inevitably there will always be more you find in an older property.

Luckily for now this old manse has had a high-quality upgrade and we are proud that we’ve contributed to that in our lifetime.”

The Old St. Nicholas Manse Holm, Orkney, is on the market for offers over £795,000.

To arrange a viewing contact K Allan Properties on  01856 876377 or check out their website kallanproperties.co.uk

Or for more details about the property check out the website tidelinetonics.com or for more on Rebecca’s creative projects, check out her Instagram page @rebeccaplatercreator

And if you liked this story, you may also like:

‘How I gave the flat I rent in Rosemount a budget makeover’

Conversation