‘Fate led us to renovate our dream Orkney home’

Who: Rebecca Plater, her husband Ian and their three children.

What: A beautifully renovated former manse with a wonderful walled garden.

Where: Holm in the East Mainland of Orkney, overlooking the bay of Cornquoy and a seal colony.

Here’s what Rebecca says about their renovation…

“We had been living in an old rectory in the North Norfolk countryside but we decided to move due to my husband’s business being sold during Covid.

I had grown up on the Northern Isle of Sanday, Orkney, as a child so we had been holidaying there every year because of my connection to the island.

One year prior to The Old Manse coming on the Orcadian market, we saw the house when we took the children to play on Cornquoy Bay Beach.

We said to each other in that moment ‘wouldn’t it be amazing if that house came on the market, it’s beautiful’.

Orkney home renovation was written in the stars…

We didn’t think any more of it as it didn’t seem a reality at that time with our lives being back in Norfolk.

Mysteriously and very surprisingly around two days after accepting an offer on our rectory in Norfolk, The Old Manse came to the open market.

It felt like fate, and after viewing and seeing its potential, we couldn’t not put in an offer.

The location and sea views were breathtaking while the manse had such a wonderful energy about it inside and the walled garden was an enchanting haven.

It felt like stepping back in time in a good way.

The Old Manse needed substantial renovations to modernise it.

But it’s potential far outweighed the work required – it’s a wonderful family home.

‘Our Orkney home hadn’t been renovated for years’

So we purchased the house during the pandemic in August 2020.

For me, it was like coming home to a sanctuary in a crisis due to huge forced life changes because of Covid.

We began our renovation immediately whilst living in another property on the island temporarily.

The property itself is a fully detached old manse in its own grounds which extend to about one acre with panoramic sea views.

It was originally built for the minister and has a walled garden, byre and old brew house.

The manse hadn’t had any substantial renovations for many years so the roof needed a lot of work and the whole of the top floor which hadn’t been touched for some time.

Rolling up their sleeves…

We fully renovated the property upstairs and created a fully self-contained apartment with central heating, plumbing and electrics.

Some of the work throughout the rest of the house included rewiring, plumbing, electrics, floor laying and installing new kitchens and bathrooms.

We also installed a new modernised pressurised water system.

In terms of interiors, we wanted to add a modern eclectic twist whilst being sympathetic to restoring the original style and features.

All of the original features were preserved and we reinstated some features.

With a background in interiors I took my time to choose the colours and design carefully.

‘Our property is a carefully crafted mix of old and new’

We mostly used The Little Greene Paint Company and Farrow and Ball – subtle, delicate hints of colour that blended from room to room, reflected light and complemented our existing pieces.

Some rooms were painted in more atmospheric colours such as the dining room where we used a deep, grounding green.

We used mostly sisal or wool natural carpets.

Our furniture was an eclectic mixture of old antique furniture, old prints and photos, blended with more contemporary statement pieces and more modern art and photography.

So it’s a carefully crafted mix of old and new.

What was your greatest challenge?

I think the greatest challenge was in adjusting to a different slower pace of the tradesmen on the islands, compared to that of which we had experienced further south.

It took a lot of energy and motivation to keep the momentum of the building works going at a desired pace.

We also encountered unexpected events, for example, we had fully renovated our twin daughters’ bedroom and moved them in.

But after a few weeks, we encountered a leak in the ceiling from plumbing works above, so we had to move our daughters out and take down and replace the whole ceiling.

As it happened the whole ceiling benefited from an upgrade in the process.

On the whole, most of the tradesmen carried out the project to a high standard and we were very happy with the finish in terms of quality.

‘Our Orkney home is classic yet cosy on the inside’

There was a little more than we expected that needed modernising and addressing but overall we were pleased with the outcome.

I love that we have a structurally strong, efficient house, that is able to weather the wild northerly elements, yet it is very classic and cosy inside with incredible views, in such a wonderful unique location.

We are a short stroll from dramatic cliff walks and the beach.

We’re only a short drive from the main town of Kirkwall with all amenities, yet far enough away to have our own secluded privacy and space.

Top home renovation tips…

We also have wonderful, kind and supportive neighbours and community within the parish of Holm.

My tip for anyone else undertaking a renovation project would be to always budget for more than you expect because inevitably there will always be more you find in an older property.

Luckily for now this old manse has had a high-quality upgrade and we are proud that we’ve contributed to that in our lifetime.”

The Old St. Nicholas Manse Holm, Orkney, is on the market for offers over £795,000.

To arrange a viewing contact K Allan Properties on 01856 876377 or check out their website kallanproperties.co.uk

Or for more details about the property check out the website tidelinetonics.com or for more on Rebecca’s creative projects, check out her Instagram page @rebeccaplatercreator

