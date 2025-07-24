Award winning Ballater Bed and Breakfast and former historic church goes up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Award winning Ballater Bed and Breakfast and former historic church goes up for sale

It features seven en-suite bedrooms, a guest-only bar, a lounge, breakfast room, plus private owners’ accommodation.

By Jamie Sinclair
A picture of Ballater Old Kirk, with a church spire and trees in the foreground.
The Auld Kirk was restored from an early Victorian former Scottish Free Church in the 80s. Image: Auld Kirk.

An award-winning Ballater bed and breakfast and a restored historic church is up for sale for £750,000.

The Auld Kirk was named as Scotland’s Best B&B 2025 by the Prestige Hotel Awards.

Originally an early Victorian Scottish Free Church building, the property was restored in the 80s.

Current owners Kevin and Helen Smith have developed the business over seven years into a highly profitable and acclaimed venue.

It features seven en-suite bedrooms, a guest-only bar, a lounge, breakfast room, plus private owners’ accommodation.

The Auld Kirk benefits from nearby access to Balmoral Castle, local amenities, golf courses, and scenic outdoor pursuits.

Located on Braemar Road, the business enjoys an occupancy rate of over 90% during peak season.

One of the bedrooms at the Auld Kirk in Ballater, with a pale patterned wallpaper on one wall, white walls elsewhere, grey carpet, and a large wood-framed bed with silver and white bedding.
One of the rooms at the Auld Kirk. Image: AA.

Owners put Auld Kirk up for sale after seven years of success

The owners spoke to the Press and Journal after being named the best B&B in Scotland by AA in 2024.

Kevin said: “We both worked in financial services our whole life and it wasn’t until 2019 when we bought this place and took over

“We moved up here from England and decided we wanted to do something different. This place stood out to us.”

AA Inspectors at the time said: “This Victorian Scottish Free Church building has been carefully converted into a warm guest house and is now hosted by welcoming proprietors Helen & Kevin.

“Many original features of the Kirk have been restored and incorporated into the design.”

An interior shot of a bed and breakfast, with yellow walls, wooden beams and banister and red/blue tartan carpet.
Inside the B&B. Image: AA.

Auld Kirk offers development opportunities for new buyers

David Pickering, Commercial Director at CCL Property, said: “The Auld Kirk is a truly remarkable property combining rich history, superb quality, and a proven business model in a prime Scottish tourist destination.”

“We’re excited to help find the next owner.”

Offering not only the B&B business, there is also significant potential through previous consents for attic conversion to create additional apartments, subject to planning.

Potential buyers can contact CCL Property to discuss further details and arrange viewings.

Conversation