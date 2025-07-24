Award winning Ballater Bed and Breakfast and former historic church goes up for sale

An award-winning Ballater bed and breakfast and a restored historic church is up for sale for £750,000.

The Auld Kirk was named as Scotland’s Best B&B 2025 by the Prestige Hotel Awards.

Originally an early Victorian Scottish Free Church building, the property was restored in the 80s.

Current owners Kevin and Helen Smith have developed the business over seven years into a highly profitable and acclaimed venue.

It features seven en-suite bedrooms, a guest-only bar, a lounge, breakfast room, plus private owners’ accommodation.

The Auld Kirk benefits from nearby access to Balmoral Castle, local amenities, golf courses, and scenic outdoor pursuits.

Located on Braemar Road, the business enjoys an occupancy rate of over 90% during peak season.

Owners put Auld Kirk up for sale after seven years of success

The owners spoke to the Press and Journal after being named the best B&B in Scotland by AA in 2024.

Kevin said: “We both worked in financial services our whole life and it wasn’t until 2019 when we bought this place and took over

“We moved up here from England and decided we wanted to do something different. This place stood out to us.”

AA Inspectors at the time said: “This Victorian Scottish Free Church building has been carefully converted into a warm guest house and is now hosted by welcoming proprietors Helen & Kevin.

“Many original features of the Kirk have been restored and incorporated into the design.”

Auld Kirk offers development opportunities for new buyers

David Pickering, Commercial Director at CCL Property, said: “The Auld Kirk is a truly remarkable property combining rich history, superb quality, and a proven business model in a prime Scottish tourist destination.”

“We’re excited to help find the next owner.”

Offering not only the B&B business, there is also significant potential through previous consents for attic conversion to create additional apartments, subject to planning.

Potential buyers can contact CCL Property to discuss further details and arrange viewings.